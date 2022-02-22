Padecky: Olympic ideal ‘a joke’ to Kim Navarro, ex-Team USA ice dancer, skating director at Snoopy’s

This time it wasn’t just the words we had to take for granted. Of course Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles were sincere, faces taut with tension and pain. No one doubted their suffering. The two women didn’t expose their fragility to the entire world just because they needed something to do after lunch. They kept their composure, remarkable in itself.

This time, however, it was a total emotional collapse in front of the world. Russia’s Kamila Valieva at different times sat on the Olympic ice last Thursday, sprawled on the ice, falling on the ice. She was a marionette now detached from her puppet master, Eteri Tutberidze. Valieva no longer could be controlled, no longer could hide behind her massive talent. In the matter of minutes, when the figure skater finally was able to stand, when she then buried her face in her hands, Valieva revealed who she really was.

A 15-year old kid, a girl, a teenager, an adolescent, succumbing to the heavy hand of the ogre she has as a coach, skating even after testing positive for a banned substance, feeling the weight of a nation that treats rules as mere inconveniences.

At that moment, when she was an effusive puddle, even Americans had the most unusual reaction - we felt sorry for someone from Russia.

“She shouldn’t have been allowed to compete,” said Kim Navarro. Navarro knows well the pressure of expectations. Now the Skating Director at Snoopy’s in Santa Rosa, Navarro competed for Team USA for 10 years as a competitive ice dancer.

Navarro had a sarcastic chuckle when she heard that the Court of Arbitration for Sport, after learning of the positive drug test, declined to suspend Valieva because, as a 15-year-old, a suspension “could cause irreparable harm” to the kid.

“What about the irreparable harm to the skaters she beat at Christmas?” said Navarro, referring to the National Championships in Russia.

If that decision sounds a bit slimy, caked in grease of ethical avoidance, welcome to the world of high profile ice skating.

“My brother told me the other day,” Navarro said, “that figure skating does well with some scandal.”

Ice skating leaves a lot of room for interpretation. Foe versus foe are not on the ice at the same time. Ice skating is an art form. Numbers are not clearly defined; a home run or a jumper makes it simple to see who won and who lost. Not in this sport. Impressions carry a lot of weight, almost rivaling in importance the athleticism.

And yes, there’s the Kiss and Cry Area where competitors await the results holding stuffed animals. Ice skating might be easy to dismiss but it is the most watched event in any Winter Olympics. The music and the costumes make a beautiful background to the inevitable political huffing and puffing. Russia is involved in most of it.

“Because the sport is televised,” Navarro said, “the sport feels like a part of a Russian reality show.”

In this reality show Russia knows no shame. It bends the rules to the point that rules are merely suggestions for others to follow. The country is so wrapped up in deceit, Russia has been prohibited from competing in the Olympics as Russia because of its systemic doping scandal at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.

Russia cannot fly its colors or have its national anthem played. It is still allowed to compete, however, as the Russian Olympic Committee. Meaning: Business as usual. Meaning: Rules? What rules? Valieva tested positive but was still allowed to compete. If she had won a medal - and this is the interesting part - there would be no medal ceremony until CAS said it had “completely” reviewed Valieva’s failed drug test. To say the enforcement agency bows to Russia as opposed to confronting it, it’s more like a genuflection.

Russia had no problem manipulating a 15-year-old for the greater good of Mother Russia. “Why did you let it go?” Tutberidze said to her as Valieva left the ice. “Why did you stop fighting?”

The Russian Bear is not a fictional character. The Russian Bear, in this case, is Tutberidze. So renowned is she for her brutal, uncompromising methods, her skaters are known to be operating under the “Eteri Expiration Date.” That would be the age of 17, when her skaters physically and emotionally burn out.

Valieva has two years left on her card, so to speak. For her to decide to stay as a marionette would be impossible to imagine given the stress she exhibited. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said he was “very disturbed” at how Valieva was treated by Tutberidze and her staff as she walked off the ice. “It was chilling,” he said.

Winter is chilling too. A fur coat will take care of that or, in this case, a shrug. If the Olympics, any Olympics, are a Russian lap dog, only one solution makes sense.