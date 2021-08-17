Padecky: Petaluma photographer gives a glimpse into empty Olympics

An aphrodisiac is a food or drug that arouses sexual instinct, brings on desire or increases sexual pleasure or performance.

That’s one definition. Here’s another.

An aphrodisiac is a manner of movement that arouses instinct, brings on desire or increases the pleasure of observation and appreciation of an athletic event.

It’s called applause.

In the recently-completed Tokyo Summer Olympics we found that aphrodisiac lacking at the venues. Empty stands produced The Hollow Games. For the competitors it didn’t feel like the Olympics. It was performing to one-hand clapping.

For the people watching from afar on a television, and this has not been mentioned, the absence of a crowd created the same disconnected effect.

The numbers don’t lie. NBC released the TV ratings and they offered powerful evidence that one didn’t need to be a competitor to feel this global festival was off-key. A total of 15.5 million Americans watched the Tokyo Olympics. Five years earlier, when the Olympics were in Rio, 26.7 million Americans watched the Summer Games. That’s a 42 percent drop. That’s like saying the Rio Games were broadcast in color and Tokyo was seen in black-and-white.

Of course it was complicated. It’s always complicated. For example, you might have felt your head exploding trying to figure what was broadcast live, taped, on what channel. You knew there was a 13-hour time difference and you might think day was night and night was day. What sadist decided you could watch the Olympics on the NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network, the Golf Channel, Universo, Telemundo, NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, NBC Sports app?

If by chance anyone figured all that out, four points can be made: That person needs a hobby; that person had too much coffee; that person was out-of-work; that person needs a friend.

Putting aside all that baggage — granted that’s more than a suitcase — we’re lucky to have John Sachs to help us break the nondescript and give us some texture to The Hollow Games. Sachs is the Petaluma photographer who was one of two shooters working for USA Wrestling.

In the next few paragraphs Sachs will give us more flavor of the Games than we ever saw on the television (if we were watching). John is from New Jersey, which gives you a hint right there. He’s not one to dance around an opinion.

“People ask me how was Tokyo?” Sachs said. “I said, ‘I dunno. I was at the Olympics.’”

John has that Jersey sensibility. He goes through the front door and he doesn’t always knock for approval. He frames his references through his experiences, which we all do, and he does it with a directness that eliminates this question: “But John, how do you feel?”

“We had to wear our credential at all times,” Sachs said, “and it was a scarlet letter more than a badge of honor. They wanted us there but they also didn’t want us there. It was almost like they pretended you weren’t there.”

To come up with that last opinion, Sachs had to pay attention. The Japanese, from what he saw, are subtle people, giving away very little in public.

“The Japanese are relentlessly polite,” Sachs said. “It’s not something we do well in America.”

Sachs came to that conclusion with his ears. Tokyo has 37,340,000 people in its metro area. It’s the largest city in the world. New York City, in comparison, is a suburb at 8.8 million. Which made the following statement even more remarkable.

“Imagine walking in New York City and you’re not hearing a car horn,” said Sachs, who practically grew up in The Big Apple. “I never heard anyone raise their voice. And then there’s that big city smell (in New York).”

Sorta like sweat socks marinating in spaghetti sauce and left in the sun for a week. But not in Tokyo. The place is so clean even the 5-second rule doesn’t apply. Drop something on Tokyo concrete and you got until sundown to pick it up. Which is probably an exaggeration.

One night, feeling a little more cooped up than usual in his room in the suburb of Chiba, Sachs gambled. You can take the kid out of Jersey but you can’t Jersey out of the kid. Sachs left his room and walked two blocks to Tokyo Bay. He knew he violated protocols. Such strolls outside of designated areas were forbidden and even more so, his time outside the beehive — Sachs went outside for an hour, 45 minutes longer than what was permitted.

“Imagine being on a California beach,” Sachs said. “You got dogs and people running everywhere. On this beach there wasn’t anyone around me within 100 feet. No one was walking their dog.”

Sachs didn’t take it personally. The COVID virus had everyone there nervous and cautious. So Sachs obeyed the restrictions in place but kept an eagle-eye out for anything that resembled the culture and its people. For that, sidewalks of all things offered a peek behind the well-established cultural norms.

“A sidewalk has three lanes,” Sachs said. “People walk on the far left lane. In the middle is the bike lane.”

Sachs knew the last thing his photographs needed to reveal was the empty seats. So he took a position with a vantage point that had him shooting down to the wrestling mat, revealing the Olympic symbol.

NBC admitted it did everything it could do to keep camera angles away from empty seats. By doing that, one could make the case NBC brought more attention to the stillness. It didn’t learn much from last summer.

Last summer, MLB, for example, pretended and what a lame attempt that was — cardboard cutouts in the stands. At the same the NFL went full monty with piped-in crowd noise. Playing in the NBA looked like guys were playing in a gym.

COVID hamstrung every pro sport. No solution made up for the lack of a sport’s necessary component, applause, a powerful emotion that entraps a television viewer as well as one in the seats. A reveal it was, that intimacy still can happen thousands of miles away. Or, in this case, not.

“I require stimulus,” John Sachs said.

Sachs is not alone in that feeling. COVID separated us from that intimacy, and it didn’t feel good. Maybe that’ll be the legacy of the Tokyo Olympics. That we need each other more than we think.

