Padecky: Practice punishment powers Curry, the most hunted player in the NBA

Brandon Payne is Steph Curry’s personal trainer. He is not about to let the Warriors sharpshooter leave even one made jumper in the locker room. This diamond must be continually polished. His goal is to extract every point, every productive second, every scoring opportunity from Curry.

Payne’s concept is simple: If you’re not moving forward you’re falling behind. Sorta like being on a boat sailing against the tide. Or a movie star content with his last film. Or a competitive eater happy with his last Nathan’s hot dog.

Curry ain’t leaving no hot dogs.

Let’s start with this drill. Consider it a warmup for what is to follow.

Curry takes 20 shots from five different spots on the floor, some inside the arc, some outside. He must make all of them. Then Curry has to shoot and make all 10 free throws. The last five free throws cannot touch the rim.

Miss any of them? Do it again. Sorry, Charlie. Life is tough when defenses treat you like a birthday piñata.

“I can’t have anyone defend him in our practices,” Payne said. “The chance of a rolled ankle is too great. So I have to create tension in other ways. So I use time or a score or movement.”

Now comes the second drill. This one will put hair on your chinchilla. This one separates the dreamers from the Hall of Famers. Kids, let your dad or your coach run this drill. Do not hate them. Don’t be embarrassed if you need a drink of water or a paramedic.

At one end of the floor, Curry takes a shot. Just as the ball leaves his hand Curry immediately sprints to the opposite end of the floor and takes another shot. He sprints back and forth to take 20 shots, 20 shots from five different locations.

Curry needs to hit 80% of his shots.

Curry needs to do it all in 56 seconds.

Otherwise, Curry might say, “Oh darn.”

“Everyone in the NBA has a great first quarter,” said Payne, 42. “Not everyone in the NBA has a great fourth quarter.”

Payne wants Curry to feel the burn in his thighs, the labored breath. Fatigue diminishes skills and fundamentals in the common man. Curry is uncommon because Payne pushes Curry to accept suffering as part of being the most hunted player in the NBA. Feel it. Rise above it. And there’s a lot to rise above.

“After a game his arms look like they have been attacked by a tiger,” Payne said.

Curry runs, on average, say the Warriors, 2.6 miles a game. He does that because he has no choice. His body, frankly, doesn’t give him an advantage. He can’t impose his body on a defender like LeBron James. He doesn’t have a Sky Hook like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He doesn’t have the length of Magic Johnson, a man 6 inches taller. Curry, a slender 6-foot-3, has no size advantage.

Sunday, I watched Curry among the Grizzlies. He ran around them and under them and he didn’t stop. He looked like someone desperately trying to find his car keys. Curry, of course, was looking for something even harder to find. An opening, about the width of a human hair, to cast off.

After a time, Curry wore me out. I’m sitting down, but he wore me out. I got tired following him with my eyes. I was fatigued.

“I get the same way, too,” said Payne, and though this may be difficult to understand, he said it with pride. More than one NBA defender has asked Curry during a game, “Don’t you ever stop?” They quickly get their answer. They see the back of Curry’s jersey.

A driven player, Curry has found his perfect match: Payne, a driven trainer. Payne was a college basketball player at Wingate University near Charlotte, but, by his own admission, didn’t apply himself until his career was headed out the door.

“I don’t want anyone else to go through that,” said Payne, who has created a business — “Accelerate Basketball” — to prevent just that. Curry is his Exhibit A. The relentless movement Curry needs to create space is given full expression by the relentless trainer.

“I’m not going to do what he wants to do,” said Payne, who has worked with Curry since 2011. They have become good friends.

Except when the drills begin. No “Ok, buddy” or “Come on, pal.” Payne could easily be construed as mean, abrasive — a bully.

“I’m probably all of the above,” he said.

Curry has reduced his shot-release to 0.4 seconds. A blink of the eye takes 0.3 seconds. The average NBA release is 0.6 seconds. Does it matter? If a defender is hanging on Curry like a bad set of clothes, a momentary glance away is a Grand Canyon opening for the man who studies three things in a defender.

“Most defenders are taught to study an opponent’s belly button,” Payne said. “Steph studies eyes, nose and waist, especially the nose. If the nose is pointed in one direction, that means the player’s weight is also leaning in that direction. If the eyes look up, for whatever reason ...”

The quick first step happens, not the quick first step of a Russell Westbrook, but fast enough to get that 0.4-second shot. When his release is that quick and his accuracy that deadly, Curry needs just a moment of waver or hesitation.

“Steph decided about six years go,” Payne said, “to place more emphasis on movement (his and his opponents).”

That movement, various data services estimate, will cause Curry to run 700 marathons during the course of his career. If all that sounds too good to be true, it’s because Steph Curry has worn out all the adjectives, superlatives and compliments.

Curry has now perfected the art of evasion so well we are left with micro moments. A mistake has been made. An eye wanders because the nose has smelled a pizza. Boom, another trey. Thank you, sausage and mushroom.

All things are open for suggestion and research. One day Payne may find out Curry can get a quicker release if his defender hasn’t shaven. You know, more wind resistance. And if it’s a James Harden beard, heck, just put Curry down for 50 and call it a night.

