Padecky: Pressure on Trey Lance to quickly become 49ers’ next great quarterback

It’s January 2023. The NFL’s regular season has ended. The 49ers aren’t going to the playoffs. But that’s not even the bad news, the unwelcome news, the news that now has General Manager John Lynch staring expressionless at his goldfish in the bowl. Numbed, he is, on what he just said in his season-ending press conference.

“It was a good season. We took the first step on building something special.”

No! No! No! 49er fans are screaming at the television. Not that! Don’t say that! Are you kidding? Really?

Lynch just poured ice water on the team’s fan base. It’s the last thing 49er fans want to hear. Trey Lance is supposed to be the answer. Where, oh where, is the Tylenol.

Anywhere else in the NFL, there’s no panic. Trey Lance would be allowed time to grow, to mature, to see the game slow down so it doesn’t feel like a prison break every time the ball is snapped. Heck, the kid is just 22. He came from tiny North Dakota State and had one good year. OK, it was a great year, 28 touchdowns, no interceptions. But the Bisons ain’t the Chiefs.

But 49er fans view success and their quarterbacks through a different lens. Some would even say 49er fans are spoiled. That might be dismissed as jealousy but there’s a good reason for that. They look at pro football differently in San Francisco. As they should.

It may be unrealistic but understandable when you have Joe Montana, Steve Young, Jeff Garcia, John Brodie, Y.A. Tittle and Frankie Albert taking the snaps. Those six guys have been to 29 Pro Bowls, threw for 174,625 yards and 1,237 touchdowns.

Eleven NFL teams can boast of having one Hall of Fame quarterback. The 49ers have three: Montana, Young and Tittle. Brodie should be the fourth and may eventually be.

Consider the pedigree. Albert, Young and Brodie are in the College Football Hall of Fame. The three men also were college All-Americans. Tittle may hold the record for Most Hall of Fames, Career, with four.

The weight of all those numbers and awards is not feather-lite. Expectations are a cruel and unrelenting master that shows no mercy for mediocrity. As Exhibit A, I will give you Jimmy Garoppolo.

Would a team that has a quarterback with a 33-14 career record, a team that was led by this quarterback to a Super Bowl, would that team hold onto this quarterback and find a way to eliminate this quarterback’s tendency to throw a God-awful, what-was-he-thinking interception late in the fourth quarter?

I’m going out on a limb here and I can think of 15 teams in the NFL that would keep Garoppolo and use everything available including a fortune teller to make the guy Montana in the fourth quarter. And that’s been the rub with Garoppolo. He looks like Montana for three quarters and then Joe Pesci who couldn’t hit the ocean standing in a boat.

It’s maddening and gives everyone the Jim Druckenmiller Twinge. It sobers every entitled 49er fan. Druckenmiller is the franchise’s Bogeyman. The Niners’ first-round draft choice in 1997, Druckenmiller would continue 49er quarterback royalty. “I like to think he’s our quarterback of the future,” said then-coach Steve Mariucci, a statement Mariucci has been trying to forget ever since.

Druckenmiller completed 1-of-4 passes in his NFL career. Although Druckenmiller was most impressive pushing a Ford station wagon 30 yards down the practice field (Yes, it happened and, yes, it was the highlight of his career).

All this baggage Trey Lance carries, whether he wants to or not. The 49ers traded two-first round picks and a third-rounder to get Lance with the third pick in last year’s draft. Lance didn’t come cheap, and he didn’t slide inder the carpet when no one was looking. Lance has the weight of three Hall of Famers, five Super Bowls and 29 Pro Bowls on him.

If the young man doesn’t realize that now - and shame on his agent for not doing so - Lance will understand the pressure if the 49ers start this season 1-3 and he has thrown more picks than touchdowns. Then the 49ers will sub out Lance with Jimmy G, a quarterback the team wanted to trade but couldn’t.

The team will run the ball and run the ball and Lance will be asked to throw five-yard outs. Coach Kyle Shanahan will bring on Lance slow. Might there even be a point someone may ask if Lance can throw the football.

In their great scheme of things Trey Lance is this year’s Trent Dilfer. Dilfer was the quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens in 2000. The Ravens won the Super Bowl that year and Dilfer performed as ordered - Trent, you don’t have to win a game, just don’t lose one.

In his career Dilfer threw 26 more interceptions than touchdowns but in the Super Bowl against the Giants, he completed 12 of 25 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown.

With those numbers a quarterback typically loses his job. Or he can win a Super Bowl if Ray Lewis plays defense.

Fred Warner plays defense for San Francisco so Lance can go 12-of-25 for 153 yards and one touchdown. Lance may even perform better than that during the season. Or not. As along as the 49ers reach the promised land.

Interceptions will be forgiven. Mistakes will get a shrug. Lance can even throw a Jimmy G interception, botch

handoffs, forget the snap count. No worries. Just win. Add your name to the Quarterback Marquee. That’s an order.

Does all of this seem fair? Of course not. But the 49ers think they already have a Super Bowl defense. And they know they don’t have Jim Druckenmiller at quarterback. So, let’s look on the bright side. Trey Lance is already a winner.

