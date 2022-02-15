Padecky: Rams-Bengals Super Bowl offered your choice of nice guys

I would have had no problem if Joe Burrow and the Bengals had won the Super Bowl.

Then again, I had no problem with Matthew Stafford and the Rams winning the Super Bowl.

Damn, I miss Bill Belichick and his Captain Crunch face and his sparkling personality.

Never thought I would have written that last sentence.

Any sporting event is an exercise in conflict, on the field or court. That’s why a score is kept. That’s why people dress up as Vikings, or go to a game in Denver and wear a horse head. Need to take a side. Stake a passionate claim. Scream something that would get you kicked out of church.

How could I root against Matthew Stafford? The man has “LIKE ME” stamped on his forehead. Stafford endured 12 seasons in the Detroit gulag but never carried the bitterness that could come from working for a team going 79-102. The Lions were a graveyard, yet Stafford never sought comfort in being the Walking Dead.

Stafford displayed a genuine buoyancy that masked not only the stress of being a quarterback for a perennial doormat but the suffering he endured when finding out his wife had a brain tumor. The resulting surgery and recovery speaks to the power of dogged optimism, a mindset universally shared and applauded.

Burrow, his opposite number, finds himself the Blessed Child but refuses to have palm fronds thrown at his feet. Burrow has won a Heisman Trophy, a national championship in college and was the first player taken in the NFL draft. Players with less shiny resumes search for a microphone, a photo op and lady acquaintances at every opportunity.

Burrow, however, was the rookie quarterback who stood in front of his newly acquired teammates almost two years ago and spoke how troubling it was for him to experience racism directed toward a Black teammate in high school. Burrow became so upset in the telling, he shed tears in front of his teammates. In that sliver of a moment, his Bengal teammates affirmed later, Burrow became their leader.

This Super Bowl belonged to a time 50 years ago, when players didn’t dance in the end zone like they were in a strip club. Even Odell Beckham Jr. — who once fashioned himself as the reason quarterbacks threw the ball — was left in tears on the sideline when he had to be removed from the game with what’s believed to be a torn ACL. He didn’t pout or throw a tantrum. He realized he was a part of something bigger than himself. Maybe it was the first time he came to that conclusion, but he came to it nonetheless.

This Super Bowl wasn’t played with two teams owning championship pedigrees. There are Bengals players who weren’t even alive when Cincinnati last played in a Super Bowl. And no one was alive when the Rams last won a Super Bowl in Los Angeles because, well, the Rams have never won a Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

Rooting for two underdogs doesn’t carry a lot of emotional cache, but it does allow a lot of space for flexibility. Should Stafford had won the game’s MVP instead of Cooper Kupp? Was Aaron Donald more deserving than either of them? This is as controversial as Super Bowl 56 could get. A guy who threw three touchdown passes versus a guy who caught two of them versus a guy who led a defense and had two sacks, one of which forced a last desperate past attempt by Burrow.

The Super Bowl did offer the hint of greatness — this could have been Joe Burrow’s coming out party. The way the man had played in the postseason suggested a Brady-esque start to a career that might even eclipse The G.O.A.T. Instead it was Burrow’s coming together party.

Burrow didn’t perform a Brady-like drive to win the Super Bowl and now there is room at the top of the pyramid. It suddenly became very crowded with Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert now joined by Burrow.

Mahomes was thought to be the successor to Brady, but Mahomes went cold fish in the AFC title game. He threw three incomplete passes, including a game-ending interception in the overtime loss to the Bengals.

Instead of Burrow, the coming-out party did belong to Kupp, not Burrow. Kupp — the greatest name in sports alongside baseball’s Coco Crisp — doesn’t look like a game-breaker and a catcher of everything thrown ... until he does. Kupp is reminiscent of Freddie Biletnikoff, the old-time Raider who could find an opening in a shut door. Difference: Kupp has the deceptive speed to go along with it.

What’s probably most interesting about Super Bowl 56 is how Los Angeles will treat the Rams. The city always has been Dodger-friendly and Laker-happy. Football? USC has long gathered more attention than its NFL team.

Will L.A. throw the customary parade with speeches that rival those given at a politician convention — and resume its normal obsession with basketball and baseball? It would be a shame if it did, for one reason.

Nice guys do finish first. Nice guys do get breaks. Nice guys actually are courted. Nice guys can still stay nice guys even when they play in Detroit. That last sentence itself might be the Super Bowl of Compliments and may contain all the drama that Super Bowl 56 did not. Matthew Stafford was smiling Sunday, even before the game.

