Padecky: Remarkable turnaround for Stephen Curry, Warriors in NBA Finals

If a picture is worth a thousand words, than that video of Steph Curry writhing on the ground last Wednesday was worth a thousand opinions, ranging anywhere from bleak to downright depressing.

None of them, however, included Curry and his left ankle scoring 43 points two days later. None of them mentioned Curry raising the Warriors from the dead in the NBA Finals.

Yet there Curry was Friday, his best video game self. Yes, when he gets going Curry is a video game, making it look stupidly simple, scoring wherever and whenever he wants. Not out of breath, not showing even a grimace that he was doing it against the league’s best defense.

The Celtics didn’t get their ranking and reputation by asking permission to be belligerent. While other Warriors vacillated between hot and cold, Curry would have to be the one to save the day and the series.

So the Celtics cloaked Curry. Boy, did they ever. With few exceptions, Curry would have had more room in a phone booth to shoot than what Boston gave him.

Curry could tell you later what aftershave Marcus Smart was wearing, that Jaylen Brown put on too much deodorant. Curry could have told Jayson Tatum he needed a shave. He could have asked Derrick White to find a different cologne for the next game; the one he was wearing smelled like dirty socks.

Curry was the target and the Celtics’ defense did not disappoint. So enveloping were they, the Warriors could not run their patented weave offense, when the basketball looks like a pinball going quickly from hand to hand. It was unlike Golden State, to see players go one-on-one or depend on a simple pick-and-roll for a shot.

Instead, Boston blocked lanes, cut off the flow. Sure, there was a lapse or two. Horford was one of the few Celtics who didn’t crowd Curry, knowing Curry could spin past him in a blink. But the Celtics were not confused as most other teams have been, trying to figure it out on the fly how to stop Golden State, always playing catch-up. They studied the Warriors. They knew the Warriors. Their reputation as a brick wall was at stake.

So as the Celtics review the game tape in preparation for Monday’s Game 5, they will come to the same conclusion everyone else has. Their defense was terrific. Steph Curry was better. And that should make for a long weekend for Boston.

It’s what superstars do in the NBA. There’s not many of them who can take over a game through sheer talent and willpower. It’s a short list. LeBron James. Giannis Antetokounmpo. Kevin Durant. Luka Doncic. There are many others of great talent who can play great games, but not with an entire team chasing them.

The Celtics smothered Curry to the point he had to find a tunnel to exit. One-on-one is not his game. His game is movement off the ball. Pass and go. Yet Curry made a floater in the second half that came at the end of his dribbling around three Celtics. That’s how good Boston is. That’s how good Curry is.

“I had to let them know we were here tonight,” Curry said later.

Whispers began during the season that Curry had lost a step, lost some accuracy. He was missing free throws. His shooting percentage was down, especially those shots behind the arc. He is 34, after all. Not a player in the NBA is in better shape, but all those years running crazy, like he’s always trying to catch a train ...

And then Game 4 of the 2021-22 NBA Finals happened. Anyone who could tell the difference between a donut and a basketball knew what to expect.

Klay Thompson has been spotty, not the Splash Brother but the Oops Brother. Draymond Green has dipped for some reason into a deep, dark funk; he was even removed for a time in the fourth quarter. Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney have been playing well, but the Warriors won’t win the NBA championship because Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney are playing well. Jordan Poole will be a great player, but he’s young; still learning the game.

It all comes back to Curry, as it always has with this team. He of the ankle issues, he of the fragile and frail issues, he of the empty-headed Charles Barkley opinion that he’s just a jump shooter — Curry rises above all doubts.

A mere jump shooter doesn’t score 43 with a defense hanging on him like a Christmas wreath. A mere jump shooter — who, by the way, was the smallest player on the court Friday — doesn’t shrug when he’s hit like a pinball. A mere jump shooter would scream at the sloppy, inconsistent and dangerous permissiveness by the officials; Curry didn’t say Word One about the legalized mugging.

A mere jump shooter writhes in pain Wednesday night and finds some nice, padded crutches for the rest of the NBA Finals. But Warriors doctors and trainers know Curry’s ankles are fine china and have the finest Super Glue. They also know Curry looks soft but is tough. He didn’t get past all the criticism by eating cupcakes and feeling sorry for himself.

And what troubles the Celtics even more? That Friday wasn’t a fluke. They can’t reduce Curry by saying, “Well, everyone gets lucky.” That’s true — for everyone else.

