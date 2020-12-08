Padecky: Santa Rosa’s Robinson on the magic of Mahomes

In complimenting quarterbacks, no one ever said this about Tom Brady or Joe Montana or Brett Favre. Never crossed anyone’s mind to refer to Peyton Manning or Drew Brees this way. Johnny Unitas? Not even.

“Watching Patrick Mahomes is like watching Magic Johnson.”

The great quarterbacks certainly entertain, invite comparison, encourage fist bumps, even hugging of strangers who also have been drinking. The great ones are examined all the way down to what they had for dinner, in hopes of unearthing a secret to their magic. No question is too ridiculous, even it means “If you could be any flavored corn chip, what would it be?”

Mahomes, the Kansas City quarterback, offers no clues for one simple reason.

“You can’t teach what he does,” said Santa Rosa’s Jerry Robinson, a linebacker for 13 years in the NFL. Robinson was in Los Angeles for seven years with the Raiders, which meant he was in Los Angeles when Magic was doing his sleight-of-hand with the Lakers.

No basketball coach would dare tell another point guard “Here’s how Magic does it, now you do it.” Any football coach would appear just as foolish to say the same thing to any quarterback.

Throw a laser off his back foot. Sprint to his left and while in that fully-flushed motion, twist to the right and chuck a bullet. Shot-put a pass with his left hand just as his right hand is about to get smacked.

“Magic could razzle and dazzle you,” said Robinson, a Cardinal Newman graduate who went to many a Laker game in the ‘80s. “Magic had this talent, this presence. He had a flair. You couldn’t take your eyes off him. You never knew what he would do next.

“Patrick’s the same way. He does things that have never been done before.”

Mahomes has thrown it with his left hand, scooped it with his right hand. Monday against Denver, already having had a couple passes deflected at the line of scrimmage by the long arms on the Broncos’ defensive line, Mahomes completed a pass by throwing it sidearm through the forest.

“I’m still waiting for Magic’s no-look behind-the-back pass,” said Robinson, 63.

Robinson called the defensive signals for both Philadelphia, who drafted him, and the Raiders. He worked with the defensive coordinators on game plans. It was like taking a final exam in college, except it happened every week. There was a certainty such preparation provided Robinson. Except ...

“I never slept well the night before we played Walter Payton,” Robinson said. “That would happen today if I had to face Patrick.”

Montana said when the ball was snapped he would know where the 21 players on the field were and what they were doing. That takes the concept of “field of vision” to an absurd level. How is that possible? Again, you enter the realm of the unimaginable. Montana lived there. Mahomes now lives there.

“I’ll never forget the first time I saw Patrick,” said Robinson, who retired in 1992. “It was at the Oakland Coliseum and he threw this pass down the middle of the field. No one was there.”

And then there was.

“Tyreek Hill comes out of nowhere,” Robinson said, “catches it and goes for a long gain. Amazing.”

That can only happen when a wide receiver can find an opening in zone coverage and knows his quarterback will find him. It was quite similar in intent to what baseball manager Leo Durocher said once to his infielders: “If the ball is hit to center field, go to your nearest base. You may get a throw from Willie (Mays).”

“How will I know?” the New York Giants infielders asked.

“You won’t know. Willie will.”

Such is the gift of rarefied genius, to see what us mortals cannot. This is intuition, this special brand of knowledge not offered in a text book or a game plan. It is a sense, a feeling, where 21 bodies flow to this understandable ballet. Sounds like some mystical mumbo jumbo, Mahomes is a Tibetan monk at quarterback.

“Look how quickly he evaluates,” said NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth on Sunday Night Football.

Look how smooth it feels. This is not Brett Favre, the gunslinger who could turn a broken play into a touchdown with a fury of determination and a cannon for an arm. No herky jerky with Mahomes. He carves up defenses with a butter knife, not a Favre sword.

“It’s like going to the circus,” said Collinsworth on watching Mahomes.

Considering how the COVID virus now has officially infected every NFL team — the Seahawks were the last to fall this past weekend — it might be wise for the Chiefs to sequester Mahomes alone in a hotel room, home and away, and slip breakfast, lunch and dinner under the door.

“Heck, Patrick might as well buy himself his own hotel!” said Robinson, a statement closer to reality than flippancy. Only July 7, Mahomes signed the richest contract in NFL history, a 10-year, $503 million deal.