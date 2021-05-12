Padecky: Shine is long gone from A’s franchise

Major League Baseball on Tuesday gave the Oakland A’s permission to start looking to relocate to another city, which was met immediately with this question: You mean, they haven’t started already?

The A’s may be the only professional sports team in history with a sign on its front lawn that reads “For Sale, By Owner, Cheap.” The A’s have been shopped around more often than dirty dishes at a garage sale. They’ve had one foot out the door for so long no one asks them anymore to close the door. They’ve become accustomed to the breeze of uncertainty.

Enough already, MLB said Tuesday. Time to join the rest of professional baseball that has a stadium where bathrooms don’t smell like an unflushed toilet and a cheer doesn’t turn into an echo one might hear screaming into a tin can.

MLB has put the hammer down on the wandering tribe. MLB is through with the A’s travelogue. They almost went to Denver years ago. Sacramento, San Jose, Fremont, the Oakland waterfront and just about anywhere else that has indoor plumbing have been floated as the next stop on the A’s Great American Goodwill Tour.

The franchise started in Philadelphia, went to Kansas City, landed in Oakland, and will be collecting new suitors. Portland, Charlotte, Montreal, Las Vegas, Nashville and Vancouver, British Columbia, were said by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Tuesday to be attractive expansion sites. Manfred might as well have said “Any city that begins with the letter ‘G’ is also a candidate.”

Hope springs eternal, as the jolly expression goes, will never be tested more stridently than it will be right now. If the A’s are to stay in Oakland, they will stage a comeback unique to the sport. It’s the bottom of the ninth inning, two outs, two strikes, no one on base, they are losing, 15-0, and I’m hitting.

Consider ...

The city of Oakland and the county of Alameda couldn’t keep the NBA’s marquee team at the time, the Golden State Warriors, from moving to San Francisco.

The city and county couldn’t keep a team, the Raiders — worshipped by its fans as if Oakland didn’t exist until the Raiders did — from moving to Las Vegas.

The city and the county are on the hook for a combined $163 million since the Raiders and Warriors have left, the San Francisco Chronicle has reported. The disastrous deal in 1995 to return the Raiders to Oakland from Los Angeles will have taxpayers paying for stadium renovations for four more years, at $13 million a year. The area’s vital services have been impacted as a result. Once bitten, twice shy? Nah. Once bitten, twice no way in hell.

The city and the county, as a result of such a financial flogging, don’t have the economic wherewithal to compete in an industry in which teams commonly are worth billions.

The city and the county for 10 years have been haggling with the A’s about a new stadium like it was a chewy toy. The breaking news that something is about to happen was followed relatively quickly by something that’s not about to happen. People have been worn down to apathy. Indifference might be considered a step up in excitement.

The city and county have had to sit by and watch team owners — the Walter Haas family the lone exception — treat the A’s like a farm system for the rest of MLB. Nothing is so redundant and unoriginal as calling someone “a former A’s player.” It’s the only kind this franchise produces.

In sum, the city and the county have contributed greatly to the malaise that is baseball in their community. Couple that with owners trying to squeeze a dollar out of a dime and you have a perfect marriage that resulted in 653 fans showing up for a Seattle game in 1979 — the lowest game attendance of the modern era.

Still, hope resides. In the late ’80s the A’s had the most exciting and skilled team since the Cincinnati Reds of the early ’70s. Personalities were as large and dynamic in the players as the skills they owned. Rickey Henderson was a comet no one could catch. Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire hit balls that kissed the atmosphere. Dave Stewart’s Death Stare could bore a hole in iron. Dennis Eckersley tweaked the fine sensitivities of hitters when he punched the air after a punch-out. And Tony LaRussa? He’s the guy you’d want in a foxhole with you.

So, once, it happened. The A’s were the talk of baseball. Going to a game was an event, like going to a Warriors game now. It was a circus, a county fair. This day, who would ring the bell the loudest? Who would strut? Who would treat excellence as an inevitability?

The A’s were the lead dog in baseball. Teams wanted their players and if they couldn’t get them, they’d nod their head and settle for a reasonable facsimile. Canseco may have been a large child in a man’s body, but a fan never went to the restroom when Jose batted. Never left the seat when Rickey was on base. Waited for the next cocky strikeout by Eck and the whining guaranteed to follow.

It was a time, it was. The kind of time capsule every team would love to own but few do. You’d stick it in a vase and put it on the fireplace mantle for everyone to see. This was special, the only time capsule of its kind.

Sadly, it has no companion. Instead we have haggling. That’s how far the A’s have slipped, to haggling, as if a once-proud franchise has been reduced to two people fighting over a faded scarf at a flea market.

As one says to the other: “You should have seen this scarf when it was new.”

