Padecky: Some fans think ticket to a game is a day pass for misconduct

It was one of those ideas that sounded good at the time. Like growing a full beard would make me appear more intelligent. Nah. Just made me more hairy.

I knew this idea had a certain amount of risk. In the late ‘90s, the Raiders were playing the Chiefs at home. Wanted to dress up as a Kansas City fan. Chiefs’ hat. Chiefs’ jersey. Chiefs’ foam finger. All red, of course. Probably put red lipstick on. “GO CHIEFS!” Had to stand out sitting in the middle of a Raider crowd. Would definitely make a good column.

Ran the idea past the editors of this paper. They said they’d get back to me. Needed to talk to the lawyers first. Didn’t take long for answer.

Yes, I was told. That’s a good column idea. If you want, go ahead.

Then came the kicker.

Any medical bills you incur, you pay. The Press Democrat will not cover you. Oops. When I thought of the emergency room nurse giving me instructions by writing with a black marker on an eraser board, I bailed. Courage has its limits. Usually that limit is reached when the words “SUBDURAL HEMATOMA” are heard. Or written on an eraser board.

That story has been my entrance into the world of The Chucklehead, that creature which takes a game ticket and makes it a day pass, free to abandon civilization, by . . .

Hitting the Boston Red Sox’ Alex Verdugo in the back with a baseball.

Dumping popcorn on Washington’s Russell Westbrook.

Throwing a water bottle at Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving.

Spitting in the face of Atlanta’s Trae Young.

Walking up to Rory McIlroy’s golf bag at the Scottish Open, grabbing a club and then taking a practice swing a few feet away.

Screaming racial and vulgar comments to the parents of Memphis’ Ja Morant.

And to think it wasn’t that long ago the stands were empty and how we missed the fans and the games aren’t the same without them and boy we sure they will come back soon. As they say: Be careful what you wish for.

Also be careful to mock European soccer fans, judged thus far as the patrons of bad behavior. Yelling racial taunts, throwing garbage in the field, pouring beer on the head of someone who thinks your team is a bottom feeder, these actions aren’t peculiar to the people across the pond.

This is his greatest assumption: The Chucklehead thinks he is protected. The internet, and technology in general, has made people brave, opinionated and obnoxious from a safe space. Like hiding behind a curtain, faces do not meet, emotions aren’t exchanged. The modern bully pulpit.

So, too, from the stands. A Chucklehead lies in wait, safe within the boisterous crowd. He’s wearing Harry Potter’s Invisibility Cloak, shielding his anonymity. Fueled by beer, 15 months of pandemic isolation and his team down by 15 points, the Chucklehead is one tough hombre.

The Chucklehead is unconcerned that children are looking at him; they are too young to know his righteous outrage. The Chucklehead beams into the cellphones that may be trained on him; only he can be so bold to attract such attention and admiration. The Chucklehead bellows blackened bile that forces people to cover their ears; he knows it’s difficult for people to accept the truth.

And then, wouldn’t you know it, just by chance, the Chucklehead has popcorn or a plastic bottle or a fully-loaded hot dog in his hand. No price is too much to pay for the Chucklehead. Justice must be served. The Chucklehead never did like Russell Westbrook.

The Chucklehead sniffs at consequences. The guy who hit Verdugo in the back with a baseball has received a lifetime ban from attending any MLB games. Did the Chucklehead think of that at the time? Of course not. When someone hits the disengage key, when rational thought is jettisoned like space garbage, what’s left is a single word obscene grunt. Where the animal lives.

Of course, cries of “STOP! CHUCKLEHEAD!” were heard. Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving said he was living in the “human zoo,” that’s how he felt being viewed from the stands. Players like Kevin Durant and LeBron James went public and asked fans to get a grip on reality — folks, this is just a game.

Unfortunately, for some, it is not. Hundreds of dollars are spent on tickets, food and parking. This is a life event, not a game. This is a night out at Madison Square Garden, and not everyone can say that. So this isn’t a game. A game is Monopoly. People aren’t escaping the pandemic by playing Monopoly.

No easy solution exists to eliminate the Chucklehead. A ban for life? That won’t be on his mind when there’s the fourth beer in his hand and his team is getting blown out. And owners will ban beer at games the same day they ban the tasteless $12 hamburger. Owners will hire more security, install more cameras and metal detectors, even have everyone over 10 breathe into a breathalyzer at halftime or the fifth inning. But the Chucklehead, like a cockroach, is hard to discourage.

The video camera on a cellphone is the greatest deterrent, but that would take a stiff spine to record Chucklehead foaming 3 feet away.

Still, for the 99.9% of us who go to games and do not go to jail, there’s hope. There’s always hope, and it hasn’t been that long ago we lived in a time in which the Chucklehead wasn’t seen as today’s diaper rash.

In the closing minutes of a 2003 regular season NBA game between the Knicks and Toronto in New York, fashion designer Calvin Klein left his courtside seat and walked up to Knicks’ guard Latrell Sprewell.

Klein grabbed Sprewell’s arm, mumbled something into Sprewell’s ear and then was escorted politely by security without incident back to his seat. Sprewell, as Warrior fans may remember, could blow his cork if he found his shoelaces untied.

Sprewell said later he wasn’t angry or frightened. He was just surprised. Surprised! That was it. One of the most volcanic personalities who ever played professional sport acted like he just found out he was in the final drawing from Publisher’s Clearinghouse.

So, it can happen, and it happened this century. We can’t give up hope. All things are possible. Well, almost all things are possible. I still wouldn’t dress up as a Kansas City fan at a Raider game.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.