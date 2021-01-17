Padecky: Sonoma mourns beloved coach Bob Midgley

In the end, when it’s all over, we’ll be a memory to some.

Try to be a good one.

Try to be Bob Midgley.

Here’s how you do it.

Coach teenagers for 27 years. Be careful, though. Teenagers can be maddening, crazy-making. You may feel at times like putting your head in a blender and hitting “frappé.” That’s understandable. Teenagers can twist any sentence, any thought, into mind-numbing nonsense.

But know this: Teenagers can smell insincerity like skunk roadkill. Teenagers can tell a grifter in the first few sentences. They may not know what the word “duplicitous” means, but they’ll know it when they see it. They are masters at detecting baloney.

Here’s where it gets tricky.

Football coaches sell. It’s what they do. They sell ideas. Plays. Strategy. Formations. Conditioning. Unity. Commitment. They sell Team.

To the kids, the grifters are obvious. They can see it’s about the coach and his ego, the need to be recognized, admired, envied. The grifter will preach togetherness, but there he goes, giving his star players a wink and a nod when they are late to practice or go bonehead on a play. The kids will notice two sets of rules; one for the difference-makers and the other one for the kids on the bucket brigade.

Teenagers ― the ones who play football, because they possess this mind-altering substance called testosterone ― will still compete. But when their playing days are over, they know they left something in the locker room.

The grifter never brought out the best in them. The grifter brought the worst in himself. And they’ll hate him for it because he took advantage of them. It’s a form of child abuse no one mentions.

On the other end of the Authentic Spectrum, as far away from the grifter as one can get, where genuine lives, was Bob Midgley. What you saw is what you always got. Potty-mouth or quoting Shakespeare, of money or living on food stamps, unable to even catch a cold, much less a football ― he played no favorites.

Midgley would work with you, get to know you, understand you, looking for that switch to turn you on. Smart, instinctive he was that way, for it was the person he was addressing. It may have been a quarterback, but Midgley knew that one day, and sooner than that kid will know, he will be no longer a quarterback. That kid would need to find his way as an adult and no one would give two toots if he played high school football.

That’s why the town of Sonoma mourns today, the people in it and the people around it. Bob Midgley died Jan. 9 and, honestly, some people there may never get over it. Why should we, they’ll say? How could we forget the pathfinder who guided us through the thicket of adolescence? He gave us answers to questions we were afraid to ask. Or didn’t even know to ask.

“Bob was someone I always wanted to be like,” Tony Moll said. Moll played for Midgley at Sonoma Valley High School in the late ’90s. Moll ended up in the NFL for seven years but always came back to his hometown. Like Midgley, Moll saw the value of intimacy that a small town could provide.

Anonymity in a small town doesn’t exist anymore than a Buddhist retreat next to an airport runway. To welcome that closeness, to want that closeness, someone in a small town knows there’s no place to hide. That someone needs to be comfortable in their own skin, obvious to all.

“Bob was a storm inside your favorite blanket,” said Lenny Wagner, SRJC’s football coach and a longtime Midgley friend.

Midgley would start talking to a kid in a nice church voice. Yep, that was a mistake. Own it. You did it. Be responsible. To yourself. Admit the mistake. You’re human, you’re gonna make them. Let me show you how to better. Arm might be across a shoulder. Tone might be soft, patient.

But ... show disinterest. Disrespect. Show inattention. Talk trash. Goof around. Watch what happens next.

“Some kids stole his trash cans in the middle of the night,” Wagner said. “Bob saw them. He knew the kids would outrun him, so he hopped on a bike and chased him. I’m sure the kids were terrified seeing him chase them on a bike. It was like running into neighbor’s yard to retrieve a ball and then being chased by a ferocious dog.”

Kids, show up and pay attention. Adults do that all the time. Good time to learn now. Because if you don’t, one day that dog might be your boss.

Those kids who heard that for the last 27 years, some of them are now fathers. Those fathers will pass it along to their sons and daughters. Who will be parents one day ... and so it continues.

Bob Midgley will be passed along from generation to generation in this small town. Cancer didn’t kill his impact. Cancer didn’t kill his message. Cancer didn’t kill the stories.

“I always asked Bob to come by my restaurant and have some wine,” said Moll, who owns the Red Grape. “And Bob would always laugh and say, ‘You know me. If you’re serving beer, that’s another story.’”

The small-town boy became the small-town guy who became a small-town coach, husband, father, friend. If small towns gossip, Sonoma never stopped gossiping on how Bob Midgley was a great coach, husband, father, friend.

This small town didn’t suffocate Bob Midgley. It enlarged him. Almost made him bigger than life. He didn’t care to be popular and admired, which is why he was. He didn’t care to be a role model or a mentor, which is why he was. He was as real and as important as the dirt under their feet, necessary for the people of Sonoma to stand upright on solid ground. They know how important Bob Midgley was for their equilibrium.

So when Mary’s Pizza held a fundraiser on Dec. 23 to help Midgley’s family with the costs of hospice, they had to turn people away, there were so many. When the word came out on Dec. 8 that he was diagnosed with cancer that had spread, close friends took on the responsibility of being the emotional funnel for the family. And no one barged through, demanding to be heard. Respect he gave. Respect they returned.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Midgley’s life will be held at a later date.

There is another thing left to do. Sonoma Valley High School needs to design, build and place a monument on its campus. It could be small, could be large. If it was up to Midgley he’d probably tell Moll to name a wine after him, if it couldn’t be a beer.

Casa Grande High School honored its beloved James Forni that way. It was entirely appropriate and well-deserved. Midgley is Sonoma’s Forni.

Because, in the end, Bob Midgley, 54, left us with a memory.

And it was a damn good one.

