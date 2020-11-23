Subscribe

Padecky: Sonoma Raceway’s Page a unique leader

BOB PADECKY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 23, 2020, 3:46PM
So, you say, you want to be responsible for a property that’s worth hundreds of millions of dollars, a property that holds 70 companies, is a world-class facility that has drawn 100,000 people for one day. You also say you want to be a beloved community asset, admired by those big and small, whose loyal employees will try to eat soup with a fork if you ask them.

Sure, no problem. Here’s how you do it.

You are flexible: you once sold women’s shoes, Fuller brushes and cars. You’re a nature lover, you once were a gardener and sold Christmas trees. You’re not afraid to get your hands dirty, you once washed dishes and tended bar. You’re not intimidated by being poor, you once hitchhiked to Maine to pick potatoes for $2.50 an hour. You like the freedom of the open road — you once traveled three months across America in a van. You like adventure so much you staked your life on it — you once hitchhiked from Maine to California.

Oh yes, one other thing: You dropped out of college twice.

If you can do all this you too can become Steve Page.

“Scary, isn’t it?” said Page the president and general manager of Sonoma Raceway who will be retiring at the end of December after 29 years of running the megacomplex.

Since the man loves to poke himself like he’s a self-inducing giggle clown he adds, “You would assume all this was done intentionally.” He laughs for the absurdity of that statement. No one could plan this anymore than anyone could plan to find a diamond ring in the third box of raisin bran bought at a Safeway in Turlock on a Monday.

This is Mister Toad’s Wild Ride in real time. Despite demonstrable evidence to resist the temptation to simplify, Page says he can explain his life’s trajectory in five words. He quotes the late great comic book legend Stan Lee to condense it in terms we all can understand.

“Stan said ‘Luck is the greatest superpower’,” Page said. “I use that line all the time.”

We’d rather be lucky than good, of course, but what if you are both? What if luck is tracked by an active brain, a curiosity?

“I’ve always been open to unconventional opportunities,” said the guy who once sold Buicks.

So why not, Page thought to himself in 1977. This sounds interesting. Congressman Leon Panetta needed a press secretary. Page still was two quarters short of getting his political science degree from Cal but he was recommended to Panetta and it didn’t hurt that Page came from the same district in Monterey as Panetta.

Page didn’t know anything about being a press secretary but “I came profoundly cheap,” Page said. He estimates somewhere between $12-15,000 a year cheap. He kept his eyes, ears and mind open. He watched how Panetta moved smoothly through disparate personalities and political beliefs. Diplomacy wasn’t an abstract concept. Words, deftly used, could close gaps, not widen them.

Page’s skill to work not only with people but FOR people advanced considerably when he was with the Oakland A’s. Walter Haas, the best owner the team ever had, opened Page to an even wider reality. In 1987 Page and Andy Dolich were working on a plan how Oakland could benefit from hosting the All-Star Game that year.

“Andy and I had this elaborate plan on linking ticket sales to season tickets, a comprehension plan to advance Mr. Haas’ business interests,” Page said. “We presented it to Mr. Haas. He nodded politely and said, ‘That’s fine but our No. 1 objective is to create a positive image for the city of Oakland’. So much for our comprehensive plan.”

Page thought business, Haas thought community. The light bulb turned on. One need not be separate from the other. One actually could enhance the other. Further, the business couldn’t work without the community. This became his template for running Sears Point/Infineon Raceway/Somoma Raceway.

“First, you surround yourself with good people,” Page said. “You make sure they buy-in. You make sure it’s fun; if it isn’t, something’s wrong. And then you let them do their job. It’s not that complicated. It can’t be if I can figure it out.”

Ah, Page just revealed one of his superpowers: self-deprecation. The next time Page calls attention to himself will be the first time he calls attention to himself. In an industry which screams LOOK AT ME! Page is in the back row, clapping.

“I get more attention than I deserve or am comfortable with,” said the 66-year old man. “Attention is not something I crave. I get credit more than I should. I’ve never been been comfortable to be the center of attention.”

The result: The man at the center is approachable. Whisper, if you want to get someone’s attention. Page attracts people and admiration simply because he doesn’t try. Yes, he does point fingers. In directions not usually seen in sports.

“Bobby O’Gorman (director of operations and facilities) and Diana Brennan (director marketing) started here as summer interns,” Page said. “They were kids, innocent. Now 20 years later they are mature adults, raising families. I take a lot of pride in that.”

Sounds like something Walter Haas would say.

This is also what Walter Haas might say.

“When you’re looking for a job,” said Page, a member of a couple leadership councils, “never ask someone for a job. Rather, ask them how they got their job. And then ask for five names of people you could call. Network your name.”

Be a part of something, he is saying. Page, once, was having the sampler platter. Selling stuff. Pouring stuff. Loving the road. Dabbling. He was writer Jack Kerouac, the celebrated sampler of life of the ‘50s and ‘60s.

“Great things are not accomplished by those who yield to trends and fads and popular opinion,” Kerouac once wrote. And so too Steve Page took the path less traveled or accepted. He saw. He sampled. He took mental notes.

“It was the best eight years of my life,” Page joked of the time it took him to finish college. The itinerant Page was followed by the Page with a fixed address and he will tell you those two very long chapters of his life were not mutually exclusive. One was necessary for the other, his curiosity needed its wanderlust as much as the stability that followed. He needed to see what was out there before he could see what was in there.

What’s in there is this: Sonoma Raceway is the version of Yankee Stadium. That was The House That Ruth Built. Sonoma Raceway was The House That Page Built With Bruton Smith’s Money.

Sonoma Raceway’s campground housed evacuees from the 2017 wildfires. Sonoma Raceway has raised $6.8 million for charity. Sonoma Raceway was the place people walk every year to honor the late, great John Cardinale, donating money for stomach cancer research. Food drives, blood drives, charity rides, the track is many ways has become a staging area. For humanity.

Sonoma Raceway, and oh he’ll hate reading this, is Steve Page’s baby that has grown to a full-sized adult. In the beginning it was not wise to take that baby out in public: Employees were reluctant to take a car with a Sears Point emblem into downtown Sonoma. But time and effort has shown that the track did not turn the surrounding neighborhoods into a trailer park.

In about five weeks Page will step into a future that, delightfully for him, is unknown. Oh, he’s tossing around an idea like a salad: Hosting a musical program on local radio station KSVY. Nothing beyond a wispy thought. Yet, a blank slate can intimidate, certainly after 29 years of structure, demands and uncertain outcomes.

But not to this guy who thought what’s the rush. So he spent eight years graduating from college, who viewed the open road with curiosity. Like Kerouac, Page doesn’t lean toward the common, the accepted, the safe.

“I have a Porsche who likes to wander,” he said.

And that Porsche talks to him.

Not everyone who wanders is lost.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.

