Padecky: Sonoma State golfers eye national title after year like no other

Throw it all away — the books, the coaching wisdom, those blueprints players read like the Bible. Success needs a script. How else to focus and feel grounded? Otherwise it’s making lasagna and all that’s on the countertop is flour and no recipe. Might as well have a flour fight and put the ingredient to good use.

Sonoma State’s men’s golf team is playing for the Division II national championship next week and how the Seawolves got there, well, Mister Toad’s Wild Ride is momma pushing a baby stroller in comparison.

A blatant and piercing incongruity looms above this. SSU is playing for a national championship while the rest of the athletic teams in Sonoma County felt fortunate to play a five-game season. No postseason. No league, regional or state championships. Nothing. Nada. Zip.

The kids need to get out of the house. Squeeze in just a few games, a month of practice. It’s a muted farewell tour, a passing wisp of what was taken away. So sorry, kids, for you to be so denied. Take some measure of joy, if you can muster past the frustration, by learning how Sonoma State found a way to rise above it all.

Might as well start with a big number: 338. That’s how many days went by without SSU coach Val Verhunce meeting in person with his team. From March 8, 2020 to Feb. 9, 2021, he spoke to the troops via Zoom or texted them with the impassioned fury of a 14-year-old. But if that’s coaching, the Warriors’ Steve Kerr could stay home and work the laptop.

“I kept preaching hope,” Verhunce said.

Hope, frankly, was taking a beating. Some California state universities were canceling their golf seasons. Chico, San Marcos, Monterey Bay and San Bernardino bailed. No one thought ill of them for the decision.

“It was kinda scary to see so many teams drop out,” said Devin Gregg, a co-captain. “In the beginning, we thought there might be a short delay and then we realized what was happening. It woke us up.”

The players went to Foxtail Golf Club in Rohnert Park on their own and practiced. That was their one advantage: Golf was judged to be the safest of all the sports to resume — nothing but air around them. Golf was the canary in the coal mine, however. If golfers become infected, no sport is safe.

“Then the wildfires hit,” Verhunce said. Orange sky. Brown air. Blue moods. Practice putting on the living room carpet. The team, like everyone around here, had to go inside. Thus began the real work for Verhunce.

It’s one thing to give instruction via Zoom on how to cure that pesky slice. It’s quite another thing to look at a player, see the downcast, then scramble to find the words.

Verhunce was seeing in their faces the same emotion he was feeling. It was a new emotion for him. A disturbing, unsettling emotion. One that Verhunce had very little experience in handling. He went to “a counselor friend” for help.

“Anxiety is a real thing,” said the coach. “I had to find a way to cope with it. I struggled with that. I’m not a big fan of someone else making decisions for me. I’ve always enjoyed having a lot of balls in the air. I could always function well that way.”

Now there were fewer balls all in the air because there were fewer decisions to make. And the decisions were coming from a distance. Val Verhunce is not a long-distance guy. So he did what only the virus and fires allowed him to do. He called his players individually.

“Do you feel safe? How’s your family doing? How you handling this? Anything bothering you?”

“These are not questions I would normally ask,” Verhunce said. But these were not and are not normal times. In the questions he was asking of them, Verhunce was also asking them for himself. Does he feel safe? Do the people around him feel safe? As any counselor would say, just giving voice to the anxiety is healing. Silence corrupts the soul, creates goblins that malevolently tease and torture. If left unattended, the results can be devastating.

In his desire to shape as opposed to being shaped, a natural occurrence for him, Verhunce made Sunday night Team Night. It was the Wild West for ideas and the players eagerly embraced. Favorite recipes were shared. Players learned from another how to make pizza, grilled-cheese sandwiches, quesadillas. How to use an iron skillet.

For anyone who has ever known college guys, exchanging recipes and making quesadillas is pretty close to these college guys learning a new language. College guys, more often than not, see an oven as invading army, taking time away from a possible romantic interlude or fist-bumping a dude while talking smack at a bar.

Holiday gifts were mailed to each other. Academic competitions arose, the winner receiving a dozen golf balls. And then Verhunce dropped the hammer. Listen up, guys, the coach has some instruction for you that has nothing to do with golf.