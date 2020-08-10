Padecky: Sonoma State outfielder Gates brings hard-earned wisdom to diversity committee

It can be seen, but shouldn’t be, as a covering, a covering that implies so much when it should reveal nothing at all. But that’s what Desmond Gates was thinking two years ago. The white coaches see my skin. They see I’m a Black man. That has to be it. I bet that’s the reason they are in my grill. I’m a target. I hate being a target. I’m gone.

What happened to Gates is a story the committee will want to hear from Gates, should hear from Gates. On August 3, Gates — a center fielder for the Sonoma State baseball team — was selected to represent the university on a Diversity and Inclusion Committee. Gates will be one of two student-athletes on a 14-member panel composed of every school in the California College Athletic Association, plus two co-chairs.

Truth to tell there should be more than two student-athletes on the committee. It’s the players who are in the middle of it right now, not college administrators or coaches years removed. “In the moment” carries more weight than “back in the day.” Gates was certainly in the moment a little over two years ago.

Gates, a SSU junior majoring in communications, was a 17-year old freshman playing for Cal State Northridge. He had been a prep star at Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance. He was MVP of his league his senior season. He was a whippet on the base paths. At Northridge, he was one of two Black players on the team. That was nothing new. He was always in the minority on every team he played on — isolated even more by playing a sport viewed as third-tier by his peers.

“In my neighborhood,” Gates said of his Los Angeles neighborhood, “you could ask kids to name 10 baseball players and they couldn’t.”

At 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, he never let his size not his skin color affect him. His skills and work ethic would seize the day. And they did, until winter term came. He had a 4.0 GPA that fall but now baseball began in the earnest. Northridge’s coaches saw his game and did what coaches do — We need to make changes. You need to improve. Listen to us. You have to change how you steal bases, as an example.

Criticism. That was something Gates hadn’t experienced very much. He resisted. He rebelled. He was called the N-word by a teammate. He hadn’t experienced that very much either; Bishop Montgomery was very diverse. Seniors also ignore freshman in college, a standard byplay. Gates hadn’t experienced being ignored very much either.

That’s when Gates considered his skin color as the root of all this evil. It’s an easy leap to take for a Black 17-year old raised in Los Angeles, where Rodney King was beaten in 1991, where the 1965 Watts riots burned the city.

“I had to figure out how to co-exist,” said Gates, also a thought that hadn’t been a necessity.

So Gates left Northridge. He transferred to West Los Angeles Junior College to escape the tension, to get his mind right. To think. To ponder. Sort out. To find out if he jumped to a conclusion.

“Yes, I did feel like a target,” he said.

This 4.0 student — he’s pulling a 3.3 GPA at SSU — took apart his Northridge experience, brick by brick. He remembered how he reacted when he was called the N-word by a teammate.

“I had to take a moment to think about what would happen if I would have acted on it (anger),” he said. “I realized it wasn’t worth it.”

Gates saw he didn’t need to connect the player with the coaches. Yes, both made him angry and uncomfortable but they were unrelated. One was racial in intent, the other instructional. It was the first time a coach got in his face. He took it personally.

“I learned not everyone I came in contact with who is white is against me,” Gates said.

Sounds simple, doesn’t it? It isn’t. This was a 17-year old kid working the problem. A 17-year old kid who didn’t come from a Brentwood estate. A 17-year old kid who knew well the prevailing attitude in his neighborhood.

“I tried to make sure I didn’t get killed or end up in jail,” he said.

Lofty goals for an inner city kid became accepted as more than a pipe dream. At the junior college, and he’ll be the first one to say it — “I grew up a lot.”

This is the story that the Diversity and Inclusion Committee needs to hear. How a teenager dialed down a guttural response. How a teenager walked away from a decision that would body slam his potential. At 17, Gates acted beyond his years.

“If we can just put race aside,” Gates said. “I know a lot of people don’t want to hear that.”

Gates did, even when he thought he had so many reasons to erupt. Skin color, to him, is inherited. The reaction to it, however, is free to determine.

“In the Bible, it says ‘God is not the author of confusion’,” Gates said. Free will is the pen with which we all write. That message is one of the things Gates would like to bring to the committee. Understand minorities through their eyes, not through yours.

“Music and clothes, you can start there,” said Gates, repeating a refrain heard by teenagers in the ‘60s and ‘70s especially. A life in song is not mindless clutter or a juvenile attempt at rebellion. “Understand the culture.”

Yes, this will take work. If that CCAA committee is more than window-dressing or a political nod to the racial turmoil in America, then confusion will give way to clarity.

“Some interpret Black Lives Matter as ’Black Lives Are Better’,” Gates said. “That’s not what it means.”

It means looking at what make us uncomfortable. Do we look at Desmond Gates and see someone with black skin and stop there? Or do we go a little deeper and learn that his father is an airplane mechanic at Los Angeles International Airport, working two 8-hour days every weekday, first on FedEx aircraft and then on China Southern? Do we scratch the surface even more and learn his mother is an assistant principal in the Los Angeles Unified School District?

Would we be interested to know that those coaches at Northridge that so tormented Gates then are the same coaches he corresponds with frequently now?

Gates knows the folly of jumping to conclusions. If he was arrogant about it, and he’s not, Gates might even mention that SSU assistant baseball coach Mike Nackord nominated him for the committee for one very simple reason.

“There’s just something about Dez,” Nackord said.

Desmond Gates once went to the dark side, tempted to slip into a unhealthy, knee-jerk racial reaction. And yet he stopped his plummet and saw the big picture, not the small one. And he did all this at 17. At 17. Too young, right, for such heavy lifting? Tsk. Tsk. That’s jumping to a conclusion.

