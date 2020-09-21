Padecky: Sports personalities say the darndest things

In times of stress — like right now — I turn to Mike Ditka for help. Remember Ditka? The former Chicago Bears coach who had a sandpaper personality and didn’t mind showing it off. Ditka would rather confront than converse, bully and badger, to achieve his desirable outcome.

Yes, Mike. You’re right. I’m subhuman. You win.

The Press Democrat sent me to Chicago five days before the 49ers were to play the Bears for the 1988 NFC Championship. Interview Ditka, they said. Yeah, go ahead and Interview the honey badger. What could go wrong?

As I was ushered into his office, I mentioned I was half Czech, half Polish. I knew Ditka was Polish. I’ll be frank, I used it as a softening agent. I knew my big forehead would show I wasn’t lying. Ditka stared at me when I said it. Could have gone either way at that point.

Suddenly, Ditka reached inside his desk and pulled out a mechanical monkey holding two cymbals, the circular metal objects you bang together.

“Look at this!” Ditka said.

He cranked the key attached to the monkey’s back and released. The monkey hopped across his desk banging the cymbals. It was loud and obnoxious. Ditka did it twice. He was laughing, hovering over it, and said, “Look at this sucker go!”

I think of Ditka when I need a giggle, a light moment. Ditka may have given a lot of people a rash, but he’ll always be a mechanical monkey to me.

Sports can make you laugh, and if there’s ever a time we could use a good laugh to let a little air out of our kettle, it’s now. So here goes. This should take your mind off things, if only because you have never said what you are about to read.

Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors holds a sign reading '100' in the dressing room in Hershey, Pa., after he scored 100 points as the Warriors defeated the New York Knickerbockers 169-147, March 2, 1962. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis)

Basketball Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain: “They say nobody is perfect. Then they tell you practice makes perfect. I wish they’d make up their minds.”

Former Raider Howie Long: “In my next life I want to come back as a placekicker or some lady’s poodle. It’s basically the same.”

Boxer Jimmy Bredahl: “I wanted to kill his body but he killed my face first.”

Baseball’s Yogi Berra: “You should always go to other people’s funerals. Otherwise they won’t come to yours.”

Ex-NFL quarterback Joe Theismann: “Nobody in football should be called a genius. A genius is someone like Norman Einstein.”

Ricky Henderson threw out the first pitch during the A's home opener against the Cleveland Indians, Monday March 31, 2014, in Oakland. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2014

Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson: “All I’m asking for is what I want.”

Basketball coach Abe Lemons: “Finish last in your league and they call you an idiot. Finish last in med school and they call you a doctor.”

NFL safety Doug Plank: “Most football players are temperamental. Ninety percent temper. Ten percent mental.”

Bubba Paris (BubbaParis.com)

Ex-49er Bubba Paris weighing 340 pounds after losing 40 pounds: “Now I look like a normal fat human being.”

Basketball general manager Pat Williams: “He started eating the seven basic food groups. Now there’s only three left.”

Baseball announcer Ralph Kiner: “We’ll be back after this word from Manufacturer’s Hangover.”

Football coach Bill Peterson: “You guys line up alphabetically by height.”

Football player Nate Newton on trying to lose weight: “Every night I tell myself I’m going to dream about my girl. But it’s always ham hocks.”

Golfer Gary Player: “The more I practice, the luckier I get.”

Football coach Lou Holtz: “No one ever drowned in sweat.”

Race car driver Danica Patrick: “Today I’ll do what others won’t so tomorrow I can accomplish what others can’t.”

NBA player Russell Westbrook: “If what you did yesterday seems big, you haven’t done anything today.”

Yogi Berra (one more time, because he’s Yogi): “If the fans don’t want to come to the ballpark, no one can stop them.”

MLB Hall of Famer Babe Ruth: “If it wasn’t for baseball I’d be either in a penitentiary or a cemetery.”

Basketball coach George Raveling: “When I went to a Catholic high school in Philadelphia, we had just one coach for football and basketball. He took all who showed up and had us run through a forest. The ones who ran into the trees were the football players.”

PGA Hall of Famer Arnold Palmer: “I believe golf can solve the world’s problems and stop war.”

Baseball’s Pete Rose: “Doctors tell me I have the body of a 30-year-old. I know I have the brain of a 15-year-old. If you have both you can play baseball.”