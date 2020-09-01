Padecky: SRJC basketball coach Craig McMillan reflects on playing for Lute Olson

The list is long and complicated and impossible to imagine. No human can store all this between the ears. No way. Too many moving parts, bouncing against each other, all with equal energy. You’d have to be a pinball wizard.

Lute Olson was. He was inflexible, yet tolerant. He was stiff as a ruler, yet soft like melted butter. He listened, yet he couldn’t hear a thing. He planned a game down to a burp, yet would throw it in the garbage if it wasn’t working. He was simple, yet a Rubik’s Cube.

If a coach, any coach in any sport, who cares to be remembered as more than someone who held a clipboard, study Lute Olson, who died last week at 85. Pack a lunch. Stay the weekend.

It began the same way for everyone: A player would start his basketball career at the University of Arizona, quietly, politely, with reverence. He noticed his teammates and he did what they did. He shut up.

“When Lute walked into practice,” said Cloverdale’s Craig McMillan, who starred for the Hall of Fame coach at Arizona, “you could hear a pin drop. Was like everyone was on pins and needles. Lute didn’t care if you liked him. Nobody wanted to sit next to him on the team bus.”

And then. . . .

Twenty years later Olson is with McMillan and two other former Arizona players, Tom Tolbert and Craig Bergman. McMillan took them salmon fishing off the Albion coast.

“Lute’s very quiet, observing,” said McMillan, SRJC’s basketball coach. “After a time Lute comes up to me and says, ‘You know, Craig, I think maybe we should go back this way. That looks like a better spot’.”

McMillan laughed at the anecdote. That’s Olson. Never unplugged that analytical brain. Once McMillan was that freshman looking up at Superman, not daring to tug on the cape. “Hey, McMillan, stop doing that Doctor Jr. thing!” Olson yelled at McMillan one practice, when McMillan was dribbling the length of the court with one hand like the legendary Julius Erving.

Now it’s 20 years later and McMillan couldn’t wait for the next Olson phone call. Lute’s coming up to Napa to drink some wine. Meet him there. Maybe they’ll go fishing.

“Did you ever say you were busy that weekend?”

McMillan laughed. The man that McMillan and every other Arizona player wanted to avoid on the team bus is the same man McMillan took out four times to salmon fish. The same man he and a bunch of ex-players would meet in Napa to drink some Pinot. The same man who former player Ben Davis broke down on camera when asked by a Tucson television reporter his reaction to the news Olson had died. Davis sobbed uncontrollably, not completing his thoughts.

Olson turned boys into men, and, as if my accident, some of them became NBA players. It was never his intent to make Arizona a NBA feeder system. Rather, his intent was to turn out humans who could enter society to produce, not disrupt. It started with presentation. Olson led by example.

“In the five years I was there,” McMillan said, “I never heard him curse.”

Protest you may but protest properly.

“Larry Farmer (former UCLA star and coach) asked me once what would Lute do if a player talked back to him,” McMillan said. “I told him I never saw that happen.”

Respect given is respect earned. Olson had that presence. One player said it was like a president walked into a room. Olson filled up a room without raising his voice, without making an entrance that demanded attention. With that head of white hair which looked sculptured by someone in Beverly Hills, Olson turned heads and when he spoke, he wasn’t interrupted. He didn’t waste words.

“He asked me once about getting a haircut,” said McMillan who came to Tucson with enough hair to use as a towel. McMillan knew what that “ask” meant.

“When Bill Walton came to UCLA,” McMillan said, “John Wooden told Walton to get his hair cut otherwise he wasn’t going to play for the Bruins. Bill got his hair cut and then asked Coach Wooden, ‘You really weren’t going to cut me, were you?’ Coach Wooden replied, ‘You weren’t going to find out, were you?’ Coach Olson was like that.”

So McMillan got the hair cut, understanding quickly that acting like a teenager wasn’t going to work in Tucson. Teenagers being what they are, they rebel, push back, interpret the slightest remark as impertinence to their all-knowing nature.