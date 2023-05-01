Padecky: Stephen Curry carries Warriors once again

It still lingers, after all these years, after all these awards, after all the acclaim. It lingers because Steph Curry decides it must because he can never forget, never relax. He’s still that skinny little kid from North Carolina. A good shooter, OK, but so frail. The NBA will chew him up and swallow him whole. Like they are the orca and he’s the guppy.

“I know everybody wants to see you fail,” Curry said AFTER he scored 50 points Sunday in Game 7. No one had ever done that before in a Game Seven of a playoff series - the 50 points that is. But Curry could as well say the same thing about that quotation - no one scores 50 in a Game 7 of a playoff series and celebrates by talking failure.

Then again, no one is Steph Curry. No one is Steph Curry, Video Game. When the man plays like he did Sunday, it’s a video game. Sink a 3 from five feet behind the arc while falling? Check. Dribble between two Kings players, TWICE ON the SAME DRIVE? Check. Flip the ball underhanded for a swish while falling? Check. Run three miles to squeeze a second advantage for 38 shots? Check. Don’t even breathe heavily? Check.

Are you kidding me? Check.

Guppy got game. Guppy would have made a great Harlem Globetrotter. Guppy, the flesh and blood evidence of what hard work can bring, the kind of hard work done when no one is watching and clapping.

Bruce Fraser, Curry’s shooting coach, was asked a question that contained a certain amount of an unintentional insult. Had to do with those Curry scoop shots while falling. Implication: Curry got lucky.

“We work all the time on what we call his ‘short game’,” Fraser. He was referring to the scooping and flipping of the ball while being knocked down, horizontal to the ground in mid-air, when the instinct is to protect the body from the hard, wooden floor.

“It’s our chipping and putting,” Fraser wisecracked.

Practicing falling? Landing? Flipping? Cirque du Soleil comes to the NBA. Difference: Curry doesn’t have any netting below him. Just his pride. Curry built these Warriors, make no mistake.

They are who HE says they are. Yes, sure, Steve Kerr is one of the top five coaches in NBA history. Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and the long-departed Kevin Durant are going to the Hall of Fame. Kevon Looney is the most under-appreciated player in the NBA.

Curry is their championship DNA. That’s the difference. In Game 7, Thompson went 4-for-19. Alan Wiggins was 5-for-16. Jordan Poole, once a lock to replace the retired Curry, now a puzzle, was 3-for-9. If the Warriors were so filled with championship DNA, like a forever breath mint that never loses its potency, they wouldn’t have needed Curry to go off like a firecracker.

So in the middle of this Hall of Famer game by a Hall of Famer, a concern arises. Can’t expect Curry to keep tapping into 50 points. If Thompson is the same player he once was, he needs to show it. If Poole is the heir apparent, he needs to start playing like one.

Curry shooting and Looney rebounding will not be enough against the Lakers. Game 1 is tonight and it might come as some comfort to Warriors fans that Curry is 15-7 against LeBron James in the playoff games in which they have met. Such comfort, however, is illusory.

The Lakers are better than the recently departed Kings. The Warriors aren’t as good as they were in the 15 games they won over James’ teams. The Lakers are better and bigger inside than Sacramento.

All of this means that Curry’s 50 on Sunday will vanish like so much mist in the wind if he’s the only one who shoots like a four-time NBA champion tonight and the rest of the series against Los Angeles.

Is it too much to ask Curry to carry the Warriors again? He no longer is this frail kid who is as easy to move as a matchstick. Against the Kings, Curry gave former teammate Harrison Barnes a push that sent Barnes reeling backward. Either Barnes was flopping or Curry has some steel he’s been hiding.

If his legendary workouts are an indication, Curry no longer is a pushover on defense. That is faint praise, however, because Curry’s defense will do little to affect the outcome of this series.

“Who can stop Steph Curry?” the question came after the game Sunday.

“Hopefully we never find out,” Curry responded.

Age, at this point, hasn’t. He’s 35 with a lot of miles but it looks like he’s still got a lot of tread on his tires. He certainly hasn’t lost his skills, his fire and the ability to take over a game. When it comes to identifying a champion, Curry is the poster boy.

What isn’t certain, however, is this: Is Steph Curry the only one on the poster? If he is, can he be the video game again? And again? And again? And again? Is that asking too much? It could be. As he said Sunday, everybody wants to see failure. Maybe that’s the only sure thing the Warriors have going for them right now: Tell Curry he can’t do it all by himself. He isn’t that good.

Please, Steph Curry would say, say it again. And again. I’m just a guppy you know.

