Padecky: Steph Curry’s 3-point record a milestone for all to enjoy

Steph Curry set the all-time 3-point record last Tuesday and immediately went into hiding. Curry buried his face into Steve Kerr’s shoulder and three times into Draymond Green’s shoulder, to the point one wondered if Curry was going to ever come out.

The men he bested for the record - Ray Allen and Reggie Miller - surrounded Curry and the sharpshooter went in deep, so deep into shoulders he had to be in there somewhere. Initially, Curry looked at the men straight in the eyes - but only for a second - and then dipped his head.

The same man who just seconds before screamed to the ceiling after making the 2,974th long bomb of his epic career now went shy, quiet. Curry walked around a bit bewildered, like what should he do now. Where to go? Who to see? In the midst of Madison Square Garden playing “music” that we might have heard once at a Presidential inauguration, Curry went to the Warriors bench and sat.

Curry pulled his jersey over his eyes. He didn’t do it because the lights got into his eyes. He did it because the tears did. It may be the last time Steph Curry will ever have a quiet moment to himself.

The Warriors broadcasters blew the moment. They talked over it. About how long will his record last? Will Klay Thompson beat it? Boy, can you hear the crowd? Hey, let’s get a hot dog (OK, OK, THAT they didn’t say that. But they might as well have).

Wish Vin Scully was at The Garden. The pre-eminent sports broadcaster of all time would have kept quiet just as he did in 1988 when The Gimp, Kirk Gibson, hit a home run to beat the Oakland A’s in the first game of that year’s World Series.

Scully let Gibson run the bases without saying a word. He let Gibson be mobbed at home plate. He let the sound of the crowd reflect the moment. And then Scully spoke.

“In a year that has been so improbable the impossible has happened.”

Words weren’t necessary to what was being seen then, and now. The scene revealed the man. The most likable, humble man in the game was acting the way us normal folk would have acted. Yes, the tears would have gotten us. Yes, it would have been hard for us to give eye contact to the two men Curry studied and idolized.

Talent will draw fans. Character will draw admirers. A kid will want the talent. Another kid will want the person. That’s what makes Curry so beloved. His smooth shot puts him somewhere unreachable. Gushing adjectives are empty and repetitive. His skill and, let’s face it, his bank account, put Curry into a different atmosphere. But that man, that guy is one of us. We could talk to him. How? Why?

Suffering joins all of us. “I feel like I’m never going to be able to play again,” Curry said in 2011, when he only played 26 games. We’ve heard of Cinderella’s the glass slipper. We also know of Curry’s glass ankles. He’s had two surgeries on them.

Curry also has a broken left hand whose nerves still tingle.

All of that made the doubters proudly prescient. See, we told you. Curry’s too frail, too small. Curry’s not big enough, strong enough, tough enough. Curry’s a one-trick pony; he’s only a shooter. He’ll never last. Heck, he rolled one ankle that led to surgery and no one was around him when he collapsed.

This baby-faced kid who looked like he was playing with grown-ups did something all of us would like to think we would do when faced with adversity.

Curry didn’t surrender. He didn’t give up. He found a way. It involved readjusting his body, how he changed his base in which to launch. Curry took the pressure and stress he placed on his ankles to shoot and shifted his body weight to his hips, away from his ankles. Such a change would appear slight if not unnoticeable to the untrained eye but it extended his career to the point no one speaks of his ankles anymore. To be fair, a watchful eye from the team’s

medical staff never dims, even though the tension from the crossing of the fingers has.

The underdog attracts attention, no matter what the sport. While it may not seem now Curry was ever that, he was. He was close to being dismissed as What Could Have Been. At one time Curry will even admit he was in that crowd.

Instead this is how high he has elevated his game: When he misses a shot it feels like an insult. How dare it not go in? Does the ball not remember 2011 and 2012? It knows better.

That’s how Steph Curry has spoiled us. He can take a shot from the concession stand and we expect the damn thing to go in. If not, it’s a mere annoyance, a nuisance moment. Please go away.

Going into Monday’s game, Curry has attempted 6,917 3-pointers. He has missed on 3,935 of them. Don’t remember a second one. They become irrelevant the minute they miss. Anyone else can try a trey from half court and you will hear a groan or a criticism.

For a Curry fan this is the reaction: Whatever. I have no problem waiting.

And then the game ends and Superman takes off his cloak and cockiness. He walks among the crowd just. . .like. . .a. . .guy. He disappears. “Aren’t you Steph

Curry? You look a lot like him.” Curry may not even look you in the eye, as he did Reggie and Ray last week. But not for a moment would you think Curry’s being disingenuous.

Basketball is what he does. Basketball is not who he is.

