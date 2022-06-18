Padecky: Stephen Curry a Bay Area icon like just one other

The conversation always began with Joe Montana, didn’t it? Montana was the Bay Area’s most highlighted, revered athlete. He was our Colossus. Joe dwarfed all others. Barry Bonds. Rick Barry. Chris Mullin. Willie McCovey. Even Willie Mays, who we had to share with New York. Montana was the Bay Area’s most highlighted, revered athlete.

The Bay Area stage was all his. Not anymore. Joe, make room for Steph Curry. Share the podium. Make room for the guy who led the Warriors to four NBA titles. The guy with four NFL championships will understand.

Remarkable, it is, what Curry and Montana have in common. Both entered their sport thin of frame, physically unimposing. Snap in two, they would, after a real man with real muscles would hit them. Montana had match sticks for legs and baby-faced Curry looked as if he just graduated from high school. The only people they scared were their parents.

If they had flamed out, they would have exited with a sigh. Joe didn’t throw rockets like John Elway or run like Lamar Jackson. Curry could shoot a jumper, but everyone in the NBA can shoot a jumper, right? And they both seemed nice enough, which meant they would be OK when they failed.

They had one other thing in common, the very thing that made them transcendent superstars and Bay Area icons. It was a muscle, surprisingly — the one between their ears.

The 2022 NBA Finals were something Montana could appreciate. Curry lifted this team the way a superstar does, which happens, but this title was different. Of their four NBA title teams, these Warriors were not as talented as their three predecessors.

“This one is the most unlikely,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr, adroitly comparing his champions.

This Warriors team demanded more out of Curry than any of the other three. Golden State’s Big Three that had won the other three finals — Draymond Green and Klay Thompson along with Curry — would be the edge to clip Boston. That was the prevailing wisdom.

Only problem — the Big Three too many times turned out to be the Big One.

Green disappeared in a couple games, was even yanked in the fourth quarter of Game 4. His mom had to go on the internet and have people stop asking why her son was in a funk. Green made only two of 16 three-pointers (12.5%) and 14 of 42 field goals (33%). Never an offensive power, Green became an offensive liability.

During the season, Thompson returned from two catastrophic leg injuries and was close to reminding everyone of his previous All-Star self. But in the finals, Thompson shot only 35.6% from the field, including 5-of-20 in the clincher.

Curry wasn’t perfect, either. For the first time in four years he didn’t make a three-pointer in a game, missing all nine attempts in Game 5. Yet Curry still scored 16 points and eight assists and four rebounds.

“He’s the reason for all this,” Kerr said.

Curry’s regular season gave no hint of his postseason. Remember the question: Has he lost a step? He’s not as sharp. He’s not shooting his usual high percentage. It’s understandable after all these years running like he’s being chased by a pit bull, escaping traps, double teams and people whacking him upside the head.

Was Curry getting old, in decline? He missed the last month of the season, you know. Would Thompson regain his game? How can the Warriors win anything without a big body in the middle?

With 6:15 left in the third quarter Thursday, Curry provided the final answer.

Curry had made another three-pointer with the Celtics draped all over him like a flag. It put the Warriors up by 22. After he made his shot, Curry faced the Boston crowd and with the middle finger on his left hand, he tapped the ring finger on his right hand.

It was a bold move, unlike ant he usually made. There was still a quarter and a half of basketball left. Much time for embarrassment. The Celtics already had made a name for themselves these playoffs by coming back. But not on my watch, Curry was saying.

Boston made a 16-4 run to close out the quarter. Now it was 76-66. The Celtics were biting back. And then IT happened. With the score 82-70, Curry blew past the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart, for a layup.

Curry faced the Boston crowd again, put his two hands together and placed them against his right cheek. Time to relax, folks. Time to let it go. Go home. Game over.

Such braggadocio is uncommon for Curry. He’ll pound his chest, let out a guttural scream, do a little shimmy for the rhythm inside him. But he rarely faces the opposing crowd.

Curry was answering his echo.

“You don’t want to see us next year,” Curry said on May 21, 2021.

The NBA shrugged. Thompson was almost a year away from returning. The Warriors were a doormat. They won only 15 games in the 2019-20 season. Curry didn’t scare anyone with that prediction. But, heck, he’s a nice enough guy. Let him blow off some steam.

On Thursday night, Curry started blowing off steam with about 30 seconds left on the game clock. Tears came as easily as his jumpers. He buried his hands in his face. Hugging practically anything that moved, Curry made a lot of shirts and blouses wet after the game.

“This is his crowning achievement,” Kerr said later. “Steph reminds me of Tim Duncan. He makes everyone want to win for him.”

For four years, Kerr played with Duncan at San Antonio. Duncan gave up big numbers to play with a team, as opposed to the team playing for him. Of course, Curry couldn’t manufacture a shot like a big man. He had to learn how to create. He had to keep running around the court and keep running and keep running until he had that second of freedom to cast off.

“Win for Curry” reads a lot like “Win for Joe Montana.” Win for a guy who never cried “I’m The Greatest!” Win for a guy who was never caught in an embarrassing headline. Win for a guy who never blanched in a big moment. Win for a guy who made everyone better. Win for a guy who found answers to everyone else’s questions. Win for the guy who redefined his position.

Most places are happy to have one of those guys. Here in the Bay Area, we’re lucky to have two of them.

To comment, write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.