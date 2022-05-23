Padecky: Steve Kerr gets talented Warriors to work and play well together

Steve Kerr could get five 3-year-olds to play together in a sandbox. Kerr would have made a great day-care provider. You can hear him now: “Now, now, little Draymond, please give Stephy a chance to play with the Tonka truck. Yeah, I know it’s full of sand. Stephy will dump it for you.” And so little Draymond agrees, and is happy about it.

The psychology of sharing, it works as well on the basketball court as in the sandbox. How to work with others, how to pull one wagon in the same direction, corporate managers take courses to learn the skill. Folks, save your money. Watch this Western Conference Final. Kerr’s gift was never more obvious than with 1:15 left in Game 3.

Dallas’ Spencer Dinwiddie had just sunk a 3-pointer. Golden State’s lead was cut to five points, 104-99. Once assured, a Warriors’ victory now was in doubt. Time for The Franchise to step up. Time for Steph Curry to knock down the trey. If he was covered, hermetically sealed by a paranoid Mavericks defense, with no less confidence Klay Thompson would take the dagger shot.

With 54.2 seconds the 3 went up. And in. Game over. But it wasn’t Curry or Thompson who took it. It was Jordan Poole. At that point in the game Poole had taken only three shots, all behind the arc. He made one. As Dallas was trying its best to suffocate Curry and Thompson, Poole was left alone.

Yet Poole was free to shoot. Unlike the Mavericks who feel they must funnel all their passing to their superstar Luka Doncic to make a critical shot, the Warriors look to each other. Kerr has given them that freedom of choice and the confidence to execute. That’s sharing the toy on a level to be the envy of all day care providers.

While these conference finals had Curry’s stamp on them, Game 2 will be remembered first for the play of Kevon Looney and Game 3 for the Andrew Wiggins fireworks. Safe to say that when these Finals began, Dallas coach Jason Kidd didn’t say to his team, “If we’re going to win we have to make sure we stop Looney and Wiggins.” Kidd would have had the same effect if he was to say, “We can’t win without eating pancakes.”

Never is heard a discouraging word in the Golden State locker room, unless it’s someone whispering Draymond should shut up. The players buy in to what Kerr demands, in large part because Kerr doesn’t give in to the most tempting of all strategies - cater to the stars.

That was evident late in the game when Curry let Doncic run past him as if his feet were stuck in mud. It was an easy bucket. Kerr called timeout and in front of the team he gave a tongue-lashing to Curry for not playing defense.

“(At that critical time in the game) you don’t give up the easy basket,” Kerr explained later. “You don’t fall asleep.”

Curry, the team’s leader and face of the franchise, stood there and took it without objection. Kerr doesn’t doze during a game and he doesn’t ask his players to be awake. He demands it. Even if it means dressing down The Star.

Kerr is so contrary, going against the common vibe. Favorites are favored by coaches. History is replete with players getting away with a wink and a nod. It’s the quickest way for a coach to lose a team because he now has divided the team.

It’s almost a given in pro sports where players can get coaches fired, especially in the NBA. They make the buckets. The coaches have a chalkboard. Some players may make 10 times what their coach makes.

This is why no one in the NBA tries to copy the Warriors. In shooting behind the arc? Yes. Of course. Obviously. But in passing four, five, six times to get a good shot? In passing up a good shot to give someone a chance to take a great shot? In running so much to shake one or two or three defenders? No. No. No.

So the Warriors are about to head to their sixth NBA Finals in eight years. To some people it will feel like they crept in. They didn’t have a dominant player like LeBron James or Magic Johnson or Kobe Bryant or Michael

Jordan, a player who could take over a game by the force of his sheer will. The Warriors don’t have one of those.

What they do have is something different and uniquely their own. They share the sandbox. A simple sentence containing so many variables. That’s why the Warriors are not duplicated. Surrendering ego usually is not the common language in the standard players contract.

Then again Steve Kerr is not your standard NBA coach. In February Kerr was named as one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history. He’s always said he got lucky because he had great players.

Kerr will get lucky again Tuesday when the Warriors sweep the Mavericks and win the Western Conference title. It was just luck, I guess, for having great and not-so-great players to listen him. After all, it was just luck that Andrew Wiggins turned into Kobe Bryant Monday. That Steve Kerr. He’s one lucky guy.

