Padecky: Strategy sacrificed at the altar of home run’s excitement

BOB PADECKY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 2, 2020, 3:02PM
Used to be the toughest, most challenging act in sports was hitting a pitched baseball. More difficult than hitting a golf ball. More difficult that hitting a 3-pointer. More difficult than hitting a wide receiver on a post route. More difficult than getting Bill Belichick to smile.

The new leader in the clubhouse: Getting someone to understand why they still should pay attention and care about baseball. Why the sport has so much to offer. Why it may involve some thought, and that’s OK, too.

To frame that previous paragraph, I’ll have two players who will explain it all by how they played.

Rickey Henderson was the one position player I could not miss for a potty break, or a beer break, or even a 5-second stare at the attractive woman walking up the aisle. Back then Rickey held my attention more than Barry Bonds, Jose Canseco or any other hitter. Now Rickey would hold my attention more than Mookie Betts or Mike Trout.

Greg Maddux was the one pitcher I had to watch above all others. Back then I’d rather see Maddux than Nolan Ryan, Tom Seaver or Randy Johnson. Now I’d watch Maddux before Justin Verlander, Aroldis Chapman or Clayton Kershaw.

As dissimilar at the two players were, they had one magnificent skill which explains the beauty of the game. They made people nervous. They made managers throw away scouting reports. They gave many a player a sleepless night. The next day, they were coming, all right, and there was nothing you could do about it.

When Rickey took a lead off first base, even the other team’s left fielder was anxious. He was going to steal. Everyone knew it. Pitchers would act as if suddenly they had fire ants crawling in their underwear. The caffeinated catcher kept flexing his right arm, getting ready to make a throw he knew wouldn’t matter. Managers would be giving signs to his infielders like he was directing the invasion of Normandy.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Greg Maddux delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning Wednesday, May 26, 2004, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Maddux would throw these 89-mile-an-hour puff balls to the plate. The hitter would dribble a grounder or hit a pop fly. Fellow Hall of Famer Don Sutton called Maddux “an artist.” His pitch — if that’s what you call it — would dip or slice or bend. Sometimes it would feel like it was backing up, which is impossible, of course. Maddux dealt batters the ultimate headache — he gave them a comfortable 0-for-4.

And now it’s time for me to get slapped in the face.

“The new fan doesn’t know what he’s missing,” said John Goelz, the baseball coach at Sonoma State.

The new fan doesn’t see nuance, subtlety, strategy. The new fan doesn’t see the game-within-the-game. The new fan saw the sixth game of the 2020 World Series and saw 27 of the possible 54 outs as strikeouts. The new fan saw a home run in the World Series on the average of every 89th pitch. The new fan saw hitters swing from their keister like this was Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game.

For the new fan, they think this is baseball. It’s not.

What’s the strategy? Don’t pull a hamstring when you swing? Try to look disappointed when you miss? Don’t swing at every pitch? Foam a little bit at the mouth, it’ll make a good photo op?

And don’t you EVER think about laying down a bunt.

“I did see a bunt in the World Series,” said Goelz, as if he just saw Bigfoot.

Baseball is suffering from what I call The Big Fly Spectacle. Dramatic change has infiltrated the NFL and the NBA and now MLB is trying and failing to catch up.

The NFL heard the fans screaming for more excitement and the league answered by turning pass receivers into fine china and putting handcuffs on the defense. Defensive backs have yet to be tagged for “PASS INTERFERENCE, NUMBER 25, GARLIC BREATH!” but it’s coming. Used to be 200 yards passing in a game was a good days’ work. Now 200 yards is time for the backup quarterback to get loose.

The NBA found the 3-point shot as its salvation. Back in the ‘70s when Julius Erving brought the floating-through-the-air dunk into the game, the players responded when they saw how the fans responded. Now even the ballboys dunk. Today’s NBA team is not complete without at least three dudes who pump long. One day Steph Curry will take the inbounds pass from under the opponents’ hoop and sink a three.

Baseball always had the one photogenic weapon the other sports lacked — the towering, majestic home run. Not confined by a court or a field, the homer can be an eclipsing moment, when all that came before is reduced to afterthoughts and footnotes.

But are you willing to wait 89 pitches for the next home run as you did in the World Series? That was the average. In Game Five, it took 292 pitches to produce two homers, 259 pitches in Game Six for two big flies. Of course this was the World Series and it had other compelling moments, like Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash’s brain dump in Game Six when he yanked Blake Snell with one out in the sixth.

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell leaves the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
“I at least would have given Snell one more batter or one more out,” Goelz said.

At that point in the game Snell was Sandy Koufax — the only two pitchers in World Series history to have nine strikeouts in four innings. Ah, but you didn’t need to be a clinical psychologist to know Cash was aware of The Big Fly Spectacle. A Dodger was on first base with one out with Tampa Bay leading, 1-0. A two-run home run would have given Los Angeles the lead.

No matter that Snell had struck out twice each of the next three Dodgers. Snell was yanked. He uttered the f-bomb. Los Angeles scored twice — without a home run, ironically. And now Kevin Cash has been tattooed for the rest of his life as the guy who panicked in a World Series.

Imagine the message it sends to young talent. You’re 15. You can throw 90. You have a golden arm. You better hope you can throw harder.

“I had a pitcher, Gary Moran, who had the lowest earned run on his (Double A) team,” Goelz said. “Gary had Major League stuff. I thought for sure he’d make it to Atlanta. But the Braves released him because they told Gary he didn’t throw hard enough, only between 88-91.”

That’s baseball today. Power versus power. Of course, a 100-mile-an-hour pitch is harder to hit than one at 90. However, that’s not an absolute truth. Does the ball move? Does the pitcher have control of it or is he a brain-dead heaver? Can he pitch to the hitter’s weakness? Can he change speeds? Is he a thrower or a pitcher?

There are a lot of “soft” pitchers who don’t even average 90 miles an hour and still win: Bartolo Colon (89.3 mph, 247 victories), Zach Greinke (89.5, 208), Dallas Keuchel (89.6, 90).

“But would there by a place today in baseball today for Greg Maddux?” asked Goelz. “Or a Tom Glavine?”

Both are in the Hall of Fame. But that leads to a larger problem in the sport — the disappearance and disregard for anyone not blessed with power.

“Someone asked me if I thought Ozzie Smith could play in today’s game,” said ESPN analyst Tim Kirkjian on-air last week.

Kirkjian looked like he was gobsmacked by a cream pie. The greatest fielding shortstop in Major League history, Ozzie could have played in any generation. That Ozzie had faded to irrelevance because he couldn’t yank a pitch to Kankakee, well, that’s the damaging perception of today’s game.

“The new fan doesn’t know it (a game within a game) is out there,” Goelz said. “And I don’t think it’s going back.”

Therein lies the gamble. MLB is hoping fans stay awake and interested while waiting through 89 pitches for the next home run. If not, what’s next? Start every extra inning with a runner on second base as they did this year?

This is something for baseball to think about. Which, of course, is the problem. Thinking. We may not have time for it anymore.

