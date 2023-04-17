Padecky: The greatest sports story never told -- until now

John Belushi was going to play me. Michael Douglas was going to produce the movie. All I needed to do was write a 500-word “treatment.” Hollywood would take it from there.

Sounded simple. Beware simple sentences I came to find out. The story already had been quite complex: cocaine, guns, jail time, verbal threats, police escorts, FBI, Vietnam and Francis Ford Coppola. The only thing missing was the television cameras which, as it turned out, came later.

It was February 1979. I had just finished covering a Sugar Bowl and a Super Bowl for the Sacramento Bee. The decision I had to make could lead to my Wheel of Fortune.

I had just finished covering the 1979 Oakland Raiders for the Bee. The Raiders’ quarterback, Kenny Stabler, had stopped giving interviews during the season. “I’ll talk after the season,” he said. There was a reason for that. The eventual Hall of Famer had the worst season of his career, throwing 16 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. For a guy who was the NFL’s MVP in 1974, the numbers were hugely embarrassing and required an explanation.

I took Stabler at his word. After the January 1 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, in which Alabama beat Penn State, 14-7, for the national championship, I drove 190 miles to Gulf Shores, Alabama, Stabler’s home.

“What are you doing here?” Stabler asked me when we bumped into each other.

“I’m here to do the interview. You said you would talk after the season.”

“I’m not going to do the interview.”

“Well, as long as I’m here, I’m going to talk to some of the local people to see what they think about your season.”

“I don’t want you to do that.”

“But I’m already here.”

For a day and a half, I spoke to the people in his hometown. They were mildly critical, maybe even a bit kind. This was a small Southern town taking care of its own. I understood that. The South is very protective of those who rise to a national level.

Upon my return, I wrote a three-part series for the Bee. Stabler was upset I violated his orders. Oh well. The series wasn’t that damaging, rather light to the touch I thought.

A few weeks later I was in Miami to cover the Cowboys-Steelers Super Bowl. During Super Bowl Week, Stabler called and said he’d like to do the interview after all. “I’ll spill my guts,” he said.

I left the day after the game. Flew into Pensacola airport. Rented a car. Drove to Foley, just inland from Gulf Shores. Per instructions, I met Stabler at a bar he owned in Foley, Lefty’s. For the next hour, I followed Stabler and two buddies to two other bars, leaving each because Stabler said he had to go somewhere else. Wait, he said, and follow me.

At the last bar, The Silver Dollar, I was waiting when I was told to leave again. The minute I and my Mercury Bobcat left the parking lot and entered Highway 59, three police cars and five cops from Gulf Shores surrounded me. One pushed me against the Bobcat, spread-eagled. Another walked to the car’s left front wheel well and without hesitation pulled out from under the fender a magnetic key case. Lab reports later revealed it contained .71 grams of cocaine.

Taken to jail, a cop asked, “Confess. Where did you get the stuff? Who are you dealing to? ... I know the judge and I’m going to ask for the maximum sentence.” Then came the usual strip search and laughter at this bearded “hippie from California” was forced to shed.

Obviously I was being played, and the good ol’ boys threw me in jail. After about an hour I was retrieved and was told I may have been set up, a classic example of really good in-depth police work. Driven back to the Holiday Inn in Gulf Shores where I was told we would wait for the bad guys since I had the cocaine and they wanted their drugs back and blah, blah, blah.

About an hour later the police chief told me my life could be in danger and I need to get back to Florida. With an armed police escort, I was driven across state lines to the Pensacola airport to fly back to southern Florida.

The police chief told me “not to write a damn thing” about what I went through. Once again I didn’t do what I was told by a Southerner. Registering under an assumed name at Pier 66 in Fort Lauderdale, I wrote the article which appeared on Jan. 24 in both the Miami Herald and the Sacramento Bee.

About 10 days later, after the state of Alabama and the FBI began investigating, I got a call from a friend, Leigh Steinberg, a well-known player attorney. Steinberg said Hollywood believed there was a movie in this. Drugs and athletes - while so commonplace now - were new to the scene in 1979.

For guidance, I went to the best newspaperman I have ever known, Frank McCulloch, the Bee’s managing editor. “Lemme tell you a story,” Frank said.