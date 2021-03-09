Padecky: The kind of scrutiny Woods endures is tough to live with

Somewhere, could be in a parking lot, could be across the street at a coffee shop, might even be in plain sight, they are waiting for Tiger Woods. The cameras are ready, the microphone is hot, the station is on standby. Woods is on the watch list, the media watch list.

Woods will emerge from the hospital in a wheelchair, and even if it’s a live shot of a black limousine on the move and in a hurry, it’s BREAKING NEWS because it’s Tiger Woods, unintentionally, arm wrestling Harry and Meghan for the Celebrity Scoop of the Day.

“It’s as if Tiger is under surveillance,” said Dr. Lauren Morimoto, a Sonoma State University sociology professor, as if Wood were a criminal followed by the FBI. Difference is, the criminal gets caught, his time done. Tiger, he’s been under surveillance since he was 2 years old, swinging a driver on national television in front of Bob Hope.

What does that feel like, to be in front of a camera that never blinks? It’s exhausting. I know. And that’s not to brag, believe me.

In February, 1979, I wrote a story of getting thrown in jail in Gulf Shores, Alabama, trying to get an interview with Oakland Raiders quarterback Kenny Stabler. It was the first time a prominent athlete and drugs, namely cocaine, were linked, not necessarily accused. The story went everywhere immediately. In the beginning, my wife and I stayed at a friend’s house in southwestern Florida. We then went to Arizona to hide there with another friend.

“What’s going on, son?” my father said. He was a carpenter, a blue collar guy, expert at his craft, with the same first name. “My phone keeps ringing. I can’t get any sleep. This as never happened to our family before. What did you do? What do I say?”

For the rest of that year I was under surveillance, as Dr. Morimoto would say. Went to spring training that year and on the first day as I descended the steps, I heard a single voice and the players turned. The reporters turned. I stood frozen for the moment. So this is how’s it’s going to be, I thought to myself.

After the television, radio and newspaper interviews, I thought I could chill. The story, however, didn’t chill. Cocaine was found. Stabler gave interviews. Al Davis gave interviews. The NFL gave interviews. The state of Alabama launched an investigation.

On the first day of training camp at the now-leveled El Rancho in Santa Rosa, the cameras followed me as I approached Stabler, who greeted me with two words you don’t hear in church. Actually, it was one word you don’t hear in church.

Stabler told Davis he wouldn’t talk post-game if I was in the media scrum. Al, to my undying admiration, told Stabler he didn’t have to answer any of my questions, but he should answer the others.

So I spent that entire season not asking one question of Stabler post-game. I would purposefully show up late to the interview so the scrum would part and I could stand near Stabler’s right shoulder. He was furious. It was the only time that year I didn’t have to say a thing. I was just That Guy From The Sacramento Bee.

I sold my soul to food. Ok, I’ll tell you what happened, if you buy me dinner. Some writers wouldn’t buy me dinner. How rude, I thought. Lasagna? You had me at hello.

And then the river eventually slowed to a trickle. But I never forgot the flow, never forgot how it carried me along like a helpless log. Never felt so relieved when it stopped. So later, when Joe Montana said he and Jennifer never went out to get groceries, he sent someone else, I understood. Joe couldn’t go anywhere without getting stopped by admirers.

While this may surprise people, it is true nonetheless.Many athletes are not Deion Sanders, willing to be a parade each and every day. It is not only a function of their personality, it is also a function of practicality.

“I talk to people every day all day at school,” said Lenny Wagner, SRJC’s head football coach and Department Chair of kinesiology, athletics, dance and adapted physical education. “When I get home I don’t talk very much. You can’t be on 24-7. It’d be exhausting. It wouldn’t be healthy. Plus, I take pride in not just being a football guy. I love my job but that doesn’t define me.”

Tiger Woods has no such flexibility. His identity begins and ends eventually in golf.

“Golf is me,” he has said.

When he was 24 years old, Woods’ daily workout regime was questioned by many people, either because they didn’t believe it or they thought Woods was nuts. Here goes: Woods would start the day with a 4-mile jog, then lift weights, go to the range to hit balls for 2 to 3 hours, play a few holes, work on his short game, run another 4 miles and, if time permitted, play some basketball or tennis. Every day.