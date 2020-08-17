Padecky: The NCAA is not protecting its student-athletes

Even now, as Keith Dorney reads the words of 114 years ago, he stares at them as if they are on fire, a burning hypocrisy. In fact actually anyone who can read a STOP sign will react the same way. It was a promise made. It not only turned into a promise abandoned, it became a promise ridiculed, as if it was something to wipe your feet.

In 1906, the Intercollegiate Athletic Association, which became the National Collegiate Athletic Association four years later, was formed for one expressed purpose. The year before, 18 players had died playing football. President Theodore Roosevelt wanted to save the sport. He gathered representatives from a number of colleges to establish a collegiate governing body with one very specific goal in mind.

They came up with this. You may want to stop eating your breakfast for a moment.

“To protect young people from the dangerous and exploitative athletics practices of the time.”

In 2009, the National College Players Association surveyed Division One athletic programs, asking them to disclose their medical policies. Ninety percent refused. The NCAA does not mandate its colleges to provide health coverage for athletes.

The NCAA protects its young people the same way a squirt gun protects you from an alligator.

“Take a match,” Dorney said, “and burn it (NCAA) to the ground. Start over.”

A Sebastopol resident for 27 years, Dorney has every reason not to light that match. He was a consensus All-America offensive tackle at Penn State, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. He played for Joe Paterno. He was a eight-year standout for the NFL’s Detroit Lions. He can bend over and tie his shoes and knows his own name.

“I’m one of the lucky ones, I’m healthy,” said Dorney, 62, a financial planner after working as a special education teacher and an assistant coach at Cardinal Newman. “But if you play college football you break bones.”

Here’s where the nastiness of the NCAA rears its duplicitous head.

In a game, a running back is driven out of bounds. A coach is distracted, gets nailed and needs surgery for that mangled leg. An employee of the university, the coach files a workman’s comp claim and the insurance covers any subsequent health care costs.

Same game. Same running back driven out of bounds but instead of hitting a coach, the student-athlete smacks his left shoulder into his team’s wooden bench. Shoulder is in pieces. His season’s over. His career’s over. Insurance? The kid better hope his parents have some.

The difference? That hyphenated word: student-athlete. In the 1950s the NCAA cleverly linked those two words. It has made all the difference. It is the single most important decision the NCAA has ever made. In fact, the NCAA commissioner Walter Byers used the word “crafted” in explaining it, so proud was he. And he should have been.

It absolved the NCAA of any health care liability concerning “student-athletes.” Byers couldn’t just use “athlete.” That would imply professionalism and Lord knows the NCAA is pure. The kid is not an employee of the university and therefore not entitled to health care coverage. Couldn’t use “student,” either, because that wouldn’t explain the estimated 50 hours a week the average D1 kid spends on sport.

In recruiting, universities don’t bring up insurance coverage. In fact, the NCAA handbook devotes 38 pages to how and why a kid must remain an “amateur” (a concept slowly losing its grip on colleges). But less than a half of a page is devoted to health care coverage.

This from an organization founded 114 years ago to protect the athlete.

Dorney is the first to admit he fell into the trap of a teenager being wooed by the promise of gridiron glory. When he was being recruited by Penn State, health insurance wasn’t critical in determining if he would play for the then-legendary Paterno.

“The NCAA has preyed on people like me,” Dorney said. “I was going to play for Joe Paterno. I totally played right into it. I didn’t need money. I was going to Penn State.”

Penn State was 122 miles from his Pennsylvania home of Macungie. Paterno surprised Dorney one day by showing up unannounced in Dorney’s living room when the kid came home from school. JoePa came all that way to see me? How lucky can one kid get? JoePa had Dorney at hello.

“It’s a travesty,” Dorney said. “Just so old rich white men make more money?”

Dorney doesn’t buy the logic that the college athlete gets a free education as compensation. Not if it’s a 50-hour work week with your sport and THEN whatever leftover energy for school. Oh, and whatever body is left.