Padecky: Tommie Smith still quietly speaking volumes

BOB PADECKY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 7, 2020, 3:37PM
So he lived his life under the cover of darkness, you should know that right away. He felt he couldn’t be seen in the daylight. He took the death threats seriously. He had angered a nation, and so many of the hostiles weren’t content to just say they were displeased, that he bothered them. No, no, Tommie Smith was the antichrist, who just had to stir it up, all right, and now he had to be taken care of.

It was October 1968, and Smith had just been kicked out of the Summer Olympics in Mexico City. He had run the 200 meters faster than anyone in history. While he stood on the podium with the gold medal around his neck, Smith thrust his black-gloved right fist into the air while his country’s national anthem was being played. Wearing no shoes but black socks, Smith stood with head bowed. His teammate John Carlos, who finished third, presented himself the same way, with his left arm upward.

Smith and Carlos were bringing attention to an imperfect America, where poverty and racism were denying Black Americans the freedoms the country so famously championed. The reaction was immediate. Clearly, the two men were terrorists, seeking to overthrow the government, rebellion, revolution, chaos. Uppity. Definitely uppity. Smith heard that and knew what it meant.

“It wasn’t like I took my Black knee and put it on the white neck of someone,” said Smith, referring to the George Floyd murder on May 25. “I was bowing my head in prayer.”

Smith was kicked out of the Games and off the U.S. Olympic team. Sent home to San Jose. Went back to resume his studies at San Jose State. Smith was married to Denise and they had a 6-month-old son, Kevin. That’s when he started to protect himself and his family.

Smith never went to class during the day. Too easy to be seen. Stayed home. Took night courses. Took them in a manner that will appear paranoid because, well, Smith was paranoid. When a country hates you, love is not in the air for an Olympic gold medalist who decided to keep it real.

Here’s how Smith and Denise worked it out.

Just as he left campus, Smith would call his wife and say he was coming home. She would wait a few minutes and then turn off all the lights in the house. Smith, meanwhile, would turn off his car’s headlights about a mile from their home. Driving in the dark was risky but not nearly as risky, Smith felt, as being followed.

“I didn’t want anyone to know where I lived,” Smith said. “I didn’t want to endanger myself or my family.”

So when Kevin Tommie Smith began school, he was registered as Kevin T. Smith. For his son’s safety, Smith had no problem hiding his son behind a capital letter.

It’s been 52 years since then. Smith is now in Atlanta. Time, so goes the wordy deception, heals all wounds. If a half-century passes, quite possibly not even a scar should remain. It’s not as if Smith has lived under a rock, still driving home in the darkness.

Smith was a college professor for 37 years, teaching sociology. He runs a Tommie Smith Youth Initiative for mentoring youth. He organizes track meets and designed curriculum to aid in the development of children, particularly ones who are marginalized. He speaks to groups around 15 times a year.

By any reasonable standard of measurement, Tommie Smith is not a flame-throwing, gun-toting, armor-wearing revolutionary.

“I didn’t shoot anybody back then,” he said. He hasn’t shot anyone now. He’s been as public as the Stars and Stripes waving on Labor Day.

Yet, the newspaper interview he granted The Press Democrat was his first since he spoke with the New York Times in June.

“I didn’t feel the necessity to hit the streets,” said Smith, now 76.

The protests began over the George Floyd murder. The violence, the destruction of property, that was not the tone he could support.

“When we smile,” he once said, “we become closer to each other.”

Mayhem doesn’t bring people together. It separates.

But then NBA players walked away from the playoffs Aug. 26 and held press conferences. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he should have listened to what Colin Kaepernick was saying four years ago; it was a lame apology but the mighty chieftain nonetheless had enough stones to break away from the owners who pay him $40 million a year to admit a mistake. Players from every sport made statements.

“They were saying what I said years ago,” Smith said. “I never did raise my voice.”

That appealed to Smith, the measured, controlled, mature cadence he heard when the players spoke in front of a microphone. One can get someone’s attention without yelling. Smith always favored that approach. He also knew people suddenly became hard of hearing when he spoke without invectives.

“Nobody heard me (back then),” he said.

This time, however, the moment was not as isolated as it was in 1968. This time, Kaepernick had occurred. This time, Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, Floyd, and scores of others, had occurred. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, a white man of all people, was leading a march in Alabama. Boo-yah. This time Smith wouldn’t be flying solo.

“Athletes are magnets,” Smith said. Athletes are not wind-up dolls. They can do more than run and catch and hit. Smith found it more than a little ironic that the two Black athletes who created the most furor in America over racial justice did it without saying a word.

Kaepernick knelt. Smith stood.

Each image will be included in the first sentence of their obituaries. It will mark them and, sadly, also reduce them. They are now forever condensed in a single photo, as if they never existed before or since. Those photos will speak for them.

“Every once in awhile I’ll try something,” said Smith, seeing if his photo still is viewed skin-deep.

Smith will be around a group of people chatting. Conversations will go as conversations go, all over the place. Smith is unrecognized, just another mouth moving.

“I’ll bring up the 1968 Olympics and I’ll mention those two American runners who stood on the podium,” Smith said. He’ll sit back and wait to see if someone takes the bait. Inevitably they do.

“They’ll say, ‘yeah, that Tommie Smith guy, he really was a ...” The next words will remain unpublished, but one can assume they were dipped in venom, sarcasm and something that smells on the bottom of your shoe.

Smith will interrupt at the right moment.

“Yeah, I’m that Tommie Smith guy,” he’ll say.

Screech. It’s a wonder no one has snapped their neck when they come to attention. They’ll stare at this 6-foot-3 man and, after gulping, look for a trapdoor that’s not there.

“The conversation changes immediately,” Smith said.

That picture of Smith and Carlos on the 1968 Olympic podium, fists raised, is one of the most iconic sports photos of the 20th century. It is one of seven actually.

The Willie Mays over-the-shoulder World Series catch. The Dwight Clark catch against the Cowboys. U.S. hockey goalie Jim Craig draped in the American flag. Joe Namath’s raised right hand and finger. Muhammad Ali standing over Sonny Liston. Lou Gehrig standing in front of a microphone.

Only one of those seven photos made people angry. Only one photo asked people to think. Only one photo caused the man in it to drive home in the dark.

“I wanted to shine a light,” said Tommie Smith. He still thinks he can, with a little help from his friends.

To commen, write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.

