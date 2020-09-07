Padecky: Tommie Smith still quietly speaking volumes

So he lived his life under the cover of darkness, you should know that right away. He felt he couldn’t be seen in the daylight. He took the death threats seriously. He had angered a nation, and so many of the hostiles weren’t content to just say they were displeased, that he bothered them. No, no, Tommie Smith was the antichrist, who just had to stir it up, all right, and now he had to be taken care of.

It was October 1968, and Smith had just been kicked out of the Summer Olympics in Mexico City. He had run the 200 meters faster than anyone in history. While he stood on the podium with the gold medal around his neck, Smith thrust his black-gloved right fist into the air while his country’s national anthem was being played. Wearing no shoes but black socks, Smith stood with head bowed. His teammate John Carlos, who finished third, presented himself the same way, with his left arm upward.

Smith and Carlos were bringing attention to an imperfect America, where poverty and racism were denying Black Americans the freedoms the country so famously championed. The reaction was immediate. Clearly, the two men were terrorists, seeking to overthrow the government, rebellion, revolution, chaos. Uppity. Definitely uppity. Smith heard that and knew what it meant.

“It wasn’t like I took my Black knee and put it on the white neck of someone,” said Smith, referring to the George Floyd murder on May 25. “I was bowing my head in prayer.”

Smith was kicked out of the Games and off the U.S. Olympic team. Sent home to San Jose. Went back to resume his studies at San Jose State. Smith was married to Denise and they had a 6-month-old son, Kevin. That’s when he started to protect himself and his family.

Smith never went to class during the day. Too easy to be seen. Stayed home. Took night courses. Took them in a manner that will appear paranoid because, well, Smith was paranoid. When a country hates you, love is not in the air for an Olympic gold medalist who decided to keep it real.

Here’s how Smith and Denise worked it out.

Just as he left campus, Smith would call his wife and say he was coming home. She would wait a few minutes and then turn off all the lights in the house. Smith, meanwhile, would turn off his car’s headlights about a mile from their home. Driving in the dark was risky but not nearly as risky, Smith felt, as being followed.

“I didn’t want anyone to know where I lived,” Smith said. “I didn’t want to endanger myself or my family.”

So when Kevin Tommie Smith began school, he was registered as Kevin T. Smith. For his son’s safety, Smith had no problem hiding his son behind a capital letter.

It’s been 52 years since then. Smith is now in Atlanta. Time, so goes the wordy deception, heals all wounds. If a half-century passes, quite possibly not even a scar should remain. It’s not as if Smith has lived under a rock, still driving home in the darkness.

Smith was a college professor for 37 years, teaching sociology. He runs a Tommie Smith Youth Initiative for mentoring youth. He organizes track meets and designed curriculum to aid in the development of children, particularly ones who are marginalized. He speaks to groups around 15 times a year.

By any reasonable standard of measurement, Tommie Smith is not a flame-throwing, gun-toting, armor-wearing revolutionary.

“I didn’t shoot anybody back then,” he said. He hasn’t shot anyone now. He’s been as public as the Stars and Stripes waving on Labor Day.

Yet, the newspaper interview he granted The Press Democrat was his first since he spoke with the New York Times in June.

“I didn’t feel the necessity to hit the streets,” said Smith, now 76.

The protests began over the George Floyd murder. The violence, the destruction of property, that was not the tone he could support.

“When we smile,” he once said, “we become closer to each other.”

Mayhem doesn’t bring people together. It separates.

But then NBA players walked away from the playoffs Aug. 26 and held press conferences. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he should have listened to what Colin Kaepernick was saying four years ago; it was a lame apology but the mighty chieftain nonetheless had enough stones to break away from the owners who pay him $40 million a year to admit a mistake. Players from every sport made statements.

“They were saying what I said years ago,” Smith said. “I never did raise my voice.”

That appealed to Smith, the measured, controlled, mature cadence he heard when the players spoke in front of a microphone. One can get someone’s attention without yelling. Smith always favored that approach. He also knew people suddenly became hard of hearing when he spoke without invectives.