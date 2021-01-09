Padecky: Tommy Lasorda always drew you into his orbit

It was the summer of 1998. My daughter, Allison, was 12. Allie didn’t know Babe Ruth from a bag of fertilizer but I still wanted her to meet Tommy Lasorda. One doesn’t always get the chance to say hello to baseball’s talk show host.

Lasorda had just retired two years previous as the Dodgers’ manager. He was in the press box at Candlestick Park while the Dodgers and Giants were on the field. It was midgame.

Allie was at the ’Stick with her mom and a friend. I went down to get her. I wanted her to meet someone. She walked into the press box, in the back of it, and I introduced her to Tommy.

“Oh my God!” Lasorda exclaimed. “She’s your daughter? Oh my God!”

Tommy often used “Oh my God!” as a comma.

“She’s beautiful!” he continued after taking a deep breath. “How did you get to be so pretty? Oh my God! Wow! Your dad has got to be so proud! Oh my God!”

The people in the press box started to turn around. When Tommy Lasorda raised his voice, tape recorders were turned on. You never knew what would come next. I just hoped he wouldn’t cuss, another Lasorda language trademark. Allie was only 12.

“How old are you? Where do you go to school? Bet your parents are proud. Oh my God! Will you be staying long for the game?” He didn’t take a breath during those five sentences. Enthusiasm was his oxygen.

On the way back to her seat, Allie asked, “Who was that again?”

I just met, I thought to myself, someone who didn’t know Tommy Lasorda. Allie didn’t know he was Showtime. Yes, Lasorda was Showtime before Magic Johnson and the Lakers popularized the word. He was the constantly evolving, mercurial, one-act play he took across America.

Lasorda was kind and profane, gentle and rude, smiling and scowling, refined yet raw. On Thursday, Lasorda died at 93 of sudden cardiopulmonary arrest. Bet a million he didn’t go quietly.

“Hell no I ain’t going! Can’t make me! Oh my God! I got dinner reservations tomorrow at Officine Brera! Get out of here! I mean, NOW! You’re starting to piss me off!”

Something like that.

Lasorda never went quietly about anything. He took great pride in wearing his emotions and his words on his sleeve. Whereas so many bosses in sports bite their words off, so they can appear mature when they have to discipline their athletes for going stupid, Lasorda never gave decorum a second thought.

He was a charismatic magnet that way. People were attracted to the colorful phraseology, his gestures, his swagger. As an example, Lasorda made it a point before the game to walk in front of the Giants’ crowd at Candlestick Park.

The minute they saw him step out of the tunnel near the bullpen mound along the right-field foul line, the crowd would start to boo. Lasorda would raise his hands above his head, up and down, over and over, asking for more volume, asking for more emotion.

If enthusiasm was his oxygen, then emotion was his feeding tube. As harmless and benign as that last sentence appears, Lasorda being on stage 24/7 did not always sit well in the Dodgers’ clubhouse. Truth to tell, not every professional athlete needs a camera or a microphone in front of them to feel complete. Baseball players see their clubhouse as their sanctuary, a place to relax. No other sport plays as often as Major League Baseball. Meaning, no other sport is in the public sphere as much as baseball.

Yet, the parade of Hollywood celebrities into the Dodgers’ clubhouse was never-ending. The compliment to Tommy Lasorda that Frank Sinatra showed up was equally as satisfying to Sinatra that Lasorda wanted him there.

For the most part, the Dodgers players learned to deal with the Lasorda Spotlight that never turned off. They knew their portly manager would waddle out there to defend them at any time. They knew his temper was legendary and would not tolerate disrespect ― real or imagined ― to either them or the Dodger image.

Lasorda was delightfully full of beans. Perfect. In a media city, that took the attention off everyone else. Everyone knew this was Lasorda’s clubhouse. It was his circus. He was the ringmaster. It was a comfort to the players that Tommy would say what they dared not.

Go to YouTube and type in “Lasorda Kingman.” It was the perfect answer to a perfectly stupid question in May 1978.

There’s a five-minute, 43-second recording of Lasorda’s most famous verbal eruptions. In less than six minutes, Lasorda cursed 102 times as well as saying five times a word that rhymes with dart.

“Linguine is a mind-altering substance,” he once said after a game. That sentence will go down as the most non-offensive comment Lasorda ever made.

There will never be another Tommy Lasorda because there can’t be. Tommy Lasorda loved being Tommy Lasorda. That’s the nut of it. No coach or manager in any sport has been given such free rein to be himself. Pete Rose came close but Lasorda found life in the most common of questions or circumstances. He couldn’t help himself. He needed to push it hard.

Oh yes, he won two World Series and those National League pennants. His Dodgers of the ’80s were like the NFL’s New England Patriots of the 2000s. With one glaring difference.

On the verbal spectrum, Lasorda is on one end and the Pats’ Bill Belichick is on the other end. For a television show that would outdraw any Super Bowl or World Series, I’d want Lasorda and Belichick on stage together, having a conversation.

“Hello,” Belichick would say.

“Hello?” Tommy said. “Life is a bowl of linguine. Fills me up. Always tasty. Always hot. I like hot. I’m Italian, you know. We have tempers. I know you have a temper. Are you Italian? Seems like you might be.”

At which point Belichick’s head would explode.

At which point I’d want my picture taken with Tommy. No one has proof, but it’s said Tommy Lasorda has had his picture taken with more people than anyone who ever lived, even Muhammad Ali.

No one who met him will ever forget him, even my daughter who didn’t know him from a bag of fertilizer 23 years ago.

“He’s my door knocker,” Allie said Friday. “When someone finds out my dad was a sports writer, they ask me if I ever met anyone famous. I mention Tommy. Seems to open doors.”

I didn’t ask Tommy then if I could take a picture of him with Allie. Wish I would have. I would like to think it was one of the great disappointments in his life. I would also like to think Tommy would laugh like hell if I told him that.

