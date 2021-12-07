Padecky: Turning 75 puts me in the company of the greatest sports icons

Woke up this morning and realized I am soon to become the same age as the NBA. That confused me. The NBA at 75 is jumping through the sky to dunk a basketball with spring-loaded legs. Myself? I got more hair growing out of my ears than on top of my head.

“Hey,” I say to the barber, “could you trim a little bit around the ear canals. It’s been getting a bit fluffy in there lately.”

It’s one thing to get wax in your ear. It’s quite another thing to look in the mirror and see Muir Woods.

This Thursday is the actual day I join Dick Butkus and Reggie Jackson, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, Dolly Parton and Sylvester Stallone. I might be tempted to point out who looks shop-worn, who has benefited from the deft hand of a plastic surgeon and who should not be seen in public.

But that would be so petty. When someone reaches 75 petty is no longer a lifestyle choice. Better to make a more appropriate lifestyle decision. Like “I think I’ll stand upright today” and if that works it’ll be followed quickly by “That oatmeal sure looks good and I’ll gum the heck out of it.”

All of us who have made it to 75 should get a free bag lunch just by getting this far. It wasn’t until 1966 when car seat belts were required. I was 20 then, driving a Ford Falcon with bench seating that was perfect for romantic maneuvers at a drive-in movie, but not so much if you missed a curve and landed in a South Florida swamp, but I don’t want to talk about that.

And what about drive-in movies? Isn’t it time for a revival? Today’s teenagers could still stay on their cellphones and not be told by some nagging parent to shut them off. They could be watching two movies at the same time while smooching, and isn’t that nirvana for an adolescent with the attention span of three seconds?

Us 75-year-olds had it interesting. We had black-and-white televisions with two pieces of metal emerging from the rear of the set known as a rabbit ears. Tweak those rabbit ears just right and you could pick up a signal from Ice Station Zebra providing the location of a Soviet submarine. Or you could simply move the rabbit ears a bit and the snow channel would come on and really irritate your little sister watching “Lassie,” but I don’t want to talk about that.

Kids back then are like kids now, they follow sports and pick their favorites, with one big difference: Bubble-gum cards were the currency of the day. One day I traded two Mickey Mantles for one Willie Mays and almost got kicked out of school. I collected and hoarded baseball cards like they were Hope diamonds, but apparently my mother didn’t pick up on that. I came home from college one day and asked mom where are my baseball cards and she said I was too old for them and threw them away. And I certainly don’t want to talk about that.

But sports felt personal back then to a kid. Internet traffic didn’t exist. We didn’t know an athlete’s personal life, the size of his bank account or what shoe he endorsed. None of that was around to make the athlete remote, untouchable and God-like today.

Back in the ’50s and ‘60s, salaries weren’t the size of the GNP of a small country. Players had to work in the off-season to make ends meet.

The Yankees’ Yogi Berra sold suits. The Cardinals’ Lou Brock was a florist. Chuck Noll was a salesman for a truck freight company when he was a player. The Packers’ Willie Davis taught hand drawing to kids. The Tigers’ Al Kaline sold sporting goods.The Pirates’ Richie Hebner was a grave-digger. The Colts’ Johnny Unitas laid linoleum.

The athletes then were among us, not above us. A kid didn’t have to go through a player’s agent or his bodyguard or pay $50 for an autograph. All a kid had to do was this: “Hi, Mr. Brock, could I have a dozen roses for my mom? And if you could sign my baseball card, wait ’till I get to school!”

An intimacy existed that could be literally touched. The intimacy now comes from a distance, either in the stands or on television. For example, watch the Warriors after a game. The scramble for Steph’s autograph as he goes into the tunnel feels like the running of the bulls in Pamplona. The big difference, Steph is a kind bull.

We 75-year-olds giggle in the retelling of living in the ’50s and ’60s, as if such innocence and simplicity protected us from an uncomplicated life. As if “Leave It To Beaver” was a reality show and how lucky we had it.

Really? Vietnam? The race riots? Woodstock? That never happened? No one got depressed? JFK wasn’t assassinated? Martin Luther King is still alive? And Bobby Kennedy, too? And there’s Watergate.

We 75s have our scars, too, and carry them along with everything else that has happened to us. We don’t boast of them. We don’t say “Back in the day” or “When I was your age.” Useless phrases that can be applied to any generation. My father never said “Back in the day” because back in his day was World War II.

We 75s take our memories and our regrets and we are happy we have them. I saw Willie Mays swing. I saw Sandy Koufax pitch. I saw a man walk on the moon. I fell in love. More than once. And I fell out of love. More than once.

Like my aging brethren, I make more noise getting into my car than when I start my car. My car keys keep hiding from me. I play music a teenager recently called “irrelevant.” I find the kids today act the same way when I was a kid. They are the center of the universe. I get it. I was there once myself.

Now I’m with other people. With a family and with families. With Willie and Sandy and Johnny U. and the others I was fortunate to meet in my job. They seem relevant to me. We 75s are the sum of our parts, and we have a lot of parts. I’m fortunate to still have most of them. And I’ll try my best to live long enough to wear them all out.

In the meantime, when age hits hard and makes me stumble a bit, I have my go-to guy to make it all better.

Walk up to Dick Butkus and tell him he’s old. Tell him he’s irrelevant. Even tell him you really don’t who he is. You just heard he played football.

After the dental work, get back to me with your response.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.