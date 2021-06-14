Padecky: Umpires, referees should never be the target of threats

Go to the website, I was told. Click on the link. It’ll get your attention. Yeah, right, I thought. Nothing fizzles like a guaranteed promise of spectacular.

So I did.

“If you’re ATTACKED what will you do?” was the large headline. A member of this organization will get $15,500 in assault protection. Another $4,500 will be issued in legal reimbursement for non-contingent attorney’s fees for non-frivolous claims.

What job creates this screaming headline and offers such protection? A cashier at Safeway who had to tell big, hairy Brutus his credit card didn’t go through? The night manager at Wendy’s who tells a customer they just ran out of ketchup? The pizza delivery guy who stumbles and drops the pie right in front of the customer? Obviously, it has to be someone exposed to more than the occasional chance of conflict.

Betcha didn’t guess someone who is a youth sports official. Yes, that’s right. Someone who has that dangerous job of calling balls and strikes, traveling, offside, who finds the fate of the Western world determined by that bang-bang play at second base.

He’s not guarding a bank. He has a much more important job. He may be responsible for deciding the fate of a 12-year-old who just took a called strike three with the bases loaded and now the poor kid has to live with THAT the rest of his life.

Obviously this is someone who crosses the line and cusses and screams and throws popcorn if not a punch. Someone doesn’t mind embarrassing himself and his kid. Someone who would go to jail if he acted like this on a street corner.

Oops. Sorry. That last paragraph is the description of the jerk that has caused the National Association of Sports Officials (NASO) to develop such protections.

Eric Guerne of Guerneville — just a coincidence, Eric is important but not that important — and Gary Friders of Santa Rosa know this landscape all too well. Guerne has been an umpire and referee for 18 years, working high school and junior college events, including some Division II. Friders is president of the Northern Coast Officials Association. He’s been an official for 37 years.

Both men are 56. Both have more in common than their age and their passion. Both men are thinking of leaving officiating. Both men have seen it all, again, again, again. And it has worn them down.

“People don’t like authority figures,” Friders said. “The police are under the same kind of microscope.”

While the police carry weapons which would appear more dangerous than a traveling call in basketball, a heated flashpoint in a youth sports game can unglue a spectator to where “Please, calm down” incites a riot. At a North Coast Section baseball playoff game in Sonoma, Guerne, who works for UPS, said he “literally raced” to his car after the game.

No one likes to be told. That much is true. But a call that sends a parent’s kid’s team to defeat is interpreted clearly.

We blame the umpire for the defeat. Funny thing, we never hear this: We blame the umpire for the victory.

The situation has become this ugly: NASO said 70% of new officials nationwide quit within three years. In Wisconsin, claims NASO, 50% of the officials fear for their lives. In Wisconsin an individual can receive a $10,000 fine and spend up to nine months in jail if found guilty of assault.

“Every year our new officials are getting older and older,” Friders said. Friders and Guerne are finding it more difficult to offer “the love of the game” as an incentive. It certainly isn’t the money. An official gets $75 for either a varsity high school baseball or a varsity high school basketball game, $89 for a varsity high school football game. A junior college football official gets $150.

“Someone figured out after travel and food and game length,” Friders said, “we make $10 an hour.” That number may be a slight exaggeration, but the implication is not. For the love of the game has never been more tested.

“I would do it (officiate) for free,” said Friders, a payroll tax specialist, “if I didn’t have to deal with the abuse.”

Therein lies the age-old conflict. Violent fan behavior is nothing new. It’s been around as long as sports have been around. People hear what they want to hear and disregard the rest. My kid is playing; that’s where I’m concentrating.

The situation is reversible, but it will take effort.

Either a school official or the lead official at a game goes on the public address system to announce to the crowd that improper fan behavior will not be tolerated. They might even mention a California law that states a $2,000 fine and/or up to a year in the county jail for an assault and battery conviction (NASO source).