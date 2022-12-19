Padecky: Wacky ending to game joins Raiders’ lore

Oh, to be a fly on the wall Sunday in Las Vegas. Oh, to be invisible and listen to the first words New England coach Bill Belichick said to Patriot wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Oh, to wonder if Meyers is going to need a hearing aid since he lost his auditory function after Belichick sounded like an air raid warning.

Oh, to wonder if Meyers likes his new job at Burger King.

Rumors emerged that Belichick, crabby and sour on a good day, squeaked when he walked off the field at game’s end. A man who prides himself on his team playing smart football just witnessed the most sensationally stupid, inexplicable, confounding, embarrassing play in NFL history.

The Patriot-Raider game was tied at 24. New England had the ball on its 45-yard line with three seconds on the clock. With 55 yards to go, quarterback Mac Jones should have taken the snap, kneeled, sending the game into overtime. Instead, Jones gave the ball to running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who ran for 23 yards and then lateraled to Meyers.

“I was trying to be a hero,” Meyers said later.

Yes, he was. For the Raiders.

Meyers stopped and threw a cupcake pass across the field intended for Mac Jones. It looked like it was intended for Raider defensive end Chandler Jones, who was standing in the way. Jones caught the ball, stiff-armed the quarterback and rolled into the end zone untouched as time expired. The play was recorded as a fumble recovery. It was the first time since 1978 a game was won by a fumble recovery. The Raiders were involved then too. It was The Holy Roller game in San Diego.

Meyers now lives in infamy and becomes part of Raiders’ video history. The Raiders already have The Heidi Game, The Tuck Rule, The Holy Roller and The Immaculate Reception. Now they have in their video library a play yet to be named officially. Air Ball. Loopy Lateral. Patriot Missile. Snake Eyes. What Da? The Bonehead. Vegas Gamble. Christmas Gift. These are just a few suggestions.

Meyers did bring some comfort to former Minnesota Viking defensive end Jim Marshall. In 1964, Marshall picked up a 49ers fumble and ran the wrong way for a gift touchdown.

“I made the biggest mistake you could probably make,” Marshall said at the time.

Jim, you didn’t. It took 58 years but you finally have been rescued by Jakobi Meyers. Sensationally, I might add. As has been said many times by those who lost money in Vegas — what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. Not this time.

These are the Bill Belichick Patriots in which no middle ground is permitted when judgment is rendered. No gray area here. Despise or love. Clever cheaters or just clever. Belichick smug or Belichick poker face. We love winners or we are irritated if they win too much.

Raider fans might be tempted to say, “OK, Bellicose, we’re even!” Of course they are not. In the 2001 AFC Divisional game between the Raiders and Patriots, New England quarterback Tom Brady was hit by Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson, who lost the ball.

Initially it was ruled a fumble recovered by the Raiders. But the officials at that time changed it to an incomplete pass, saying Brady was “tucking” the ball back into his body. If it had been ruled a fumble — it would be now that the rule has been changed — the Raiders would have run out the clock and won the game. As it was, the Patriots kept the ball, kicked a field goal to tie and then another in overtime to win. New England went on to win its first Super Bowl.

Raider fans now are in the unusual position of asking the same thing Belichick is asking: Why didn’t Mac Jones take a knee? Why didn’t Stevenson take a knee instead of lateralling? Why didn’t Meyers take a knee? Why not take a knee, let time expire and go into overtime?

For a coach obsessed with awareness football, this is the most painful and maddening way for Belichick to lose. No one got beat on coverage. No one missed a block. As Meyers admitted, these decisions weren’t planned. They were improvised. Nothing gets Belichick’s teeth to chatter more than winging it. Want to improv? Go to a comedy store.

The NFL has never been able to ignore the Raiders’ influence on football. Al Davis keep jabbing them with lawsuits, relocation, giving his players permission to run rogue, skirting the boundaries of civilization or simply enjoying a hairy life outside of the structured, corporate NFL world.

Of the five memorable endings to the Raider games previously mentioned, their influence on the NFL went beyond compelling videos. Four of them resulted in rule changes.

It started with The Heidi Game in 1960. NBC cut away from the Raiders-Jets broadcast during the final climatic minutes to broadcast the “Heidi” movie. What made the mistake more memorable is the network showed the game’s final score at the bottom of the TV screen at the very moment Heidi’s paralyzed sister, Clara, took her first steps. The network was deluged with indignant viewers who chastised NBC for its insensitivity, not to mention “What da hell happened to the game?”