Padecky: Warriors caught looking past Grizzlies in Game 5 blowout

The Warriors, we thought, were better than this, surrendering without a fight Wednesday night. Why stress, the team thought, about Game 5 in Memphis when we will win Game 6 back home? So the Warriors checked out, sleepwalked and didn’t act at all as what they think they are — champions. No worries. We got this.

We are to assume Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Jordan Poole will hit their treys Friday. We are to assume they now will play defense and disable that Memphis aircraft carrier, Steven Adams. We are to assume they will control the basketball. We are to assume they will drink the magic elixir served at Chase Center.

We are to assume they can turn it on and turn it off as easily as opening and closing a water faucet. But what if there’s no water?

You know what they say about the word “assume.” And to assume Friday’s game is money in the bank for Golden State is to miss an essential axiom common to all sports.

Buster Douglas, a human punching bag, upset Mike Tyson.

And the Grizzlies aren’t Buster Douglas. Upsets happen and the manner in which they happen does not have to be as dramatic as Douglas-Tyson.

The Warriors may play as if they invented the three-pointer, but rarely does a team even make half of their attempts. Both Thompson and Curry have been spotty and inconsistent, and that is not a heavy judgment. The trey can humble the most competent, turning a skill into an iron-clanging rebound.

Which leads us to Adams. He’s listed at 6-foot-11 and 250 but plays bigger. Actually, Adams is a moving boulder. The Warriors’ season-long lack of size is never more obvious than when they bounce off the boulder. Miss a shot? You won’t miss who gets the rebound.

Which leads us to the turnovers. Golden State all too often treats the basketball as if it is covered in lard. Wednesday night the Warriors had 14 turnovers in the first half. Because of their style of play, they need to move the ball quickly to gain space for the three-ball.

It is exciting, even breathtaking, to see it when the ball moves efficiently, smoothly, as if it’s on a string. But if it’s not — if the ball is kicked, overthrown or simply bounces off hands — it’s a horror show. It’s Game 5 Wednesday.

“It was awful, embarrassing,” Thompson said after the game.

It was embarrassing for the broadcasters as well. One of them talked about his travel plans after the game — while the game was going on. Another segment focused on the passing of a Hall of Famer, the beloved Bob Lanier. Luckily the game came speedily to a close — they were about to talk about their favorite recipe for cheese dip.

One question wasn’t asked. It may not even have an answer. But it needs to be asked anyway.

How much of what happened was the result of not having Steve Kerr there as the head coach? In COVID protocol, Kerr will likely miss Friday’s game as well. It’s unclear when he’ll return.

Not to throw any shade on Mike Brown, Kerr’s replacement, but Brown had the look of bewilderment. The tide was coming in and he seemed powerless to stop it. What to do next? Did he not see this coming? He acted that way. He was passive on the sideline. He took on the countenance of his players. It was not a good look.

Would Kerr have remained so passive on the sideline? Would Kerr have squelched his fire? Does that seem even possible? Is it unfair to even level criticism at Brown? It would be if this hadn’t been a playoff game.

If you are thinking Kerr may not return in time, you are not alone.

And what does Memphis take away from this? Respect — the Warriors know the Grizzlies are that good at home. Disrespect — the Warriors have no problem waiting to Friday for the victory. Game 6 is money in the bank.

Maybe it wouldn’t have made any difference if Kerr was on the sideline. Maybe the pregame strategy was simple — if the threes aren’t falling by the end of the first quarter, back off. No one gets injured. No one — do you hear me, Draymond? — gets so worked up that he’s thrown out of the game and possibly suspended.

Game 5 belonged in January. It looked like the fourth game of a five-day road trip. Get in and get out of the building as fast and as healthy as you can. That’s forgivable in January. Not so much in a May conference semifinal game.

“They are going through the motions,” TNT’s Charles Barkley said. “When you have 14 turnovers by halftime, you are going through the motions.”

All of which, of course, will not matter if the Warriors win Friday. Winning is a great deodorant. It will clean up the stink of Wednesday. However, a precedent has been set.

The Golden State Warriors are a championship team when they feel like it.

When they don’t feel like it, turn off the television, go to the kitchen and prepare some terrific cheese dip, something a bit more digestible than what you had just witnessed.

To comment, write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.