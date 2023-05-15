Padecky: Warriors’ dynasty passes into history

In sports, the need now is to move fast, faster and fastest, with even baseball having a pitch clock, that athletes, coaches and fans watch the time left in the game like it’s The Doomsday Clock. When the digital number reads 0:00 chests collapse from the exhale and shoulders slump.

Yes, this would be an apt description of the Warriors. For time has stopped for them. And it is cruel, to stop the way they did, especially when they look around and see the unsightly.

The are-you-kidding-me Sacramento Kings have a brighter future than the Warriors. Yes, the NBA’s doormat is no longer. The Kings have a future; they will get better, much better. They are unpolished ivory.

The Warriors had a future. Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman would be the trio that would take over for Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Wiseman, the second pick in the 2020 draft, was a bust and traded this season to Detroit. Kuminga rode the bench in the playoffs. And Poole?

The man was stunning the year before. The New Curry, the Baby Curry. The Warriors extended his contract, tacked on $128 million and felt secure in his future and theirs. Instead, Poole is now the subject of trade rumors, his season so disappointing. His last game against the Lakers was representative. Poole was 3-for-10 from the field, 0-for-3 from the arc and scored seven points. Too often Poole was a non-factor, made too obvious by his refusal to pass, to bully his way to the basket, ignoring or uncomfortable with Steve Kerr’s passing game.

Poole will be 24 in June, still young enough to figure it out. But if he doesn’t, if somehow he’s unable or unwilling to fit into a team concept, Poole will be right there with Joe Barry Carroll - also known as Joe Barely Cares - as someone who never mined all his talent.

Much was mentioned of the Warriors’ “Championship DNA” but during the regular season they were 0-27 on the road when trailing at the end of the third quarter. In their last playoff game, Thompson was 3-of-19 and 2-of-12 from the 3-point line. Curry in that game was 11-of-28 and 4-of-14.

Curry bailed out the Warriors so many times that it is no sin he couldn’t do it one more time. The sin: the man had no help. The Warriors this season were flawed. They weren’t long, strong or quick. The core is aging: Curry will be 36 next March, Thompson and Green will be 34 next season. Time - or if you prefer wear and tear - catches all athletes.

It’s no shame or breaking news Curry, Thompson and Green are not the same as they once were. What is of interest: How will general manager Bob Myers patch this up? Will he gamble that Poole is still young and will mature? Will he find the key to unlock Kuminga’s skills? Will he find a big man for the smallish Warriors?

Will Myers even be around? His contract is ending. Oops.

Will anyone figure out why the Warriors flopped on the road?

Will Draymond be around? Will Poole? Will anyone care to remember once was? Now THAT’S an interesting question.

Any sport and the playing of it is so consumed with the present, the past fades almost as quickly as it happened. Especially if the past is not worth remembering.

Laugh as you will, one day you will hear someone say: Did Steph really make it from 40 feet? Did Klay really score 37 points in one quarter? Was Draymond really a hot head? Did the Warriors really win 73 games in a season?

One day someone will wonder if Aaron Judge hit those homers, if LeBron James could be compared to Michael Jordan, and if Tyreek Hill was that fast. “To compare and contrast” is a well-known phrase. In sports, that phrase has morphed into “To compare and question”.

How could the under-sized Warriors become a dynasty? How could they dominate without a big man? Wasn’t that the way the game was always played? Were the Warriors a dynasty?

Yes, they were. They were fun to watch. TNT’s Charles Barkley, a Hall of Famer who become more popular as a mouthpiece, never did jump on the bandwagon. He never liked small ball. He liked the game around the basket. The Warriors like the game from a different area code. They gained fame and adulation because Curry and the 3-pointer changed the game. They made it interesting.

But dynasties are like hot coffee. If exposed long enough they grow cold. It is no disgrace, just an eventuality, and their time has come.

“It was a good run, Dub Nation,” so said the Warriors in a press release after the last game. Notice the choice of the verb: “was.” Yes, it was the best of times, four NBA titles in eight years, six of which they made it to the NBA Finals.

Yes, they were that good and yes that is past tense. Only a Warriors fan who has paid for season tickets for the next 10 years would say Golden State is a title contender next season. Such is the nature of being a fan. Such is also the compliment that should be given to Golden State, for the Warriors were that good to earn it.

