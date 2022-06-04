Padecky: Warriors’ playoff experience all for naught in Game 1 collapse

In the fourth quarter Thursday, the avalanche happened and all the Warriors could do is wonder: Where did the snow come from? They didn’t see no stinkin’ snow.

Their epic collapse — losing a 15-point lead and Boston going on a 17-0 run — invited so much hyperbole it was the only thing left that could qualify as hometown amusement.

The Celtics and Warriors were both locked in from deep, combining for 40 3PM in Game 1 to set a new NBA Finals record! #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV 🏆 pic.twitter.com/iFGUT5UkAz — NBA (@NBA) June 3, 2022

Boston was the windshield and the Warriors were the bug. Golden State was so flat it had to look up to see the pancake. The Warriors guarded Boston’s Al Horford as if he was radioactive; they dared not get near him.

In the end, the Warriors and their fans had to suffer the ultimate indignity: With 48.3 seconds left in the game, Horford faced the Chase Center crowd and mocked Golden State’s Draymond Green. Horford raised both arms and flexed his biceps, just as the Warriors star does after a convincing dunk.

All the Warriors could do was sit and take it. Which felt a little bit like watching them watch the Celtics in that fourth quarter. They didn’t sit and take it, though. They were standing.

“Nothing to panic about,” Green said after. That became the new benchmark statement for optimism, if not absurdity. For Green to say it was required. For us to believe it, that’s quite another thing. The Celtics outscored the Warriors, 40-18, in the fourth quarter. If that’s not panic-inducing, I’m Santa Claus.

At different times, the Warriors were lazy, indifferent or unaware on defense. If this happened in November, the explanation is easy and obvious — Golden State is just learning how to play together, how to get all the pieces to move as one. Switching rotations, doubling to the hot hand, always having someone protecting the basket — that’s what November is for.

Until Thursday, the Warriors had learned well how to move as one, organic unit on defense. They became one of the top two defenses in the NBA, Boston the other. They would miss an assignment now and then but would quickly recover.

To be fair, the Warriors had no reason to fear Horford as the next Steph Curry, but Horford was — six three-pointers, more than in any other game in his career. That Golden State’s defense continued to sag, to not approach and contest his shot, was a lapse in focus uncommon for the Warriors.

However, when it came to desire and motivation, Golden State knew Horford was the Celtics’ answer to the Warriors’ own Klay Thompson. Thompson had missed two and half years with those devastating leg injuries. More than any other Warrior, Thompson saw these NBA Finals as the golden-chalice reward for all that hard work.

Horford is his 15th year in the NBA. He has never been in the NBA Finals. Last season he was shoved aside in Oklahoma City, barely a thought, just played 28 games. Just like Thompson, Horford saw these NBA Finals as the reward for all that hard work.

No one should expect Horford to hit again six treys on Sunday, just as no one should expect Boston superstar Jayson Tatum to go 3-for-17 again. But what will trouble Warriors coach Steve Kerr is how to make sense of and solve what appears to be an unfathomable contradiction.

The Warriors, we have been told, are battle-tested, playoff savvy, have seen it all. Before Thursday, their players had competed in 123 playoff games. The Celtics? Zero. That is supposed to be mean something. Supposedly.

If the Warriors are that experienced, what happened in the fourth quarter? They disappeared. Quietly, they vanished. Quietly, they offered no resistance.

In the postgame press conference, Thompson’s face was ashen. Most of the time he didn’t look up when asked a question. He was embarrassed. Like his teammates in the fourth quarter, Thompson offered no resistance, no anger, no believable explanation as to why Golden State fell through the trapdoor.

To lose at the buzzer, that one play can be analyzed. A solution is found. A player could say he should have doubled on the shooter but didn’t. A player should have done this instead of that. All of it easy to digest and understand and solvable.

But a total team collapse? That’s a different animal. Questions arise, as do many puzzled faces. How can a veteran team with three Hall of Fame players and a Hall of Fame coach fail to upright a sinking vessel, especially at home, especially when they have home-court advantage in the series?

They may offer an easy explanation: The Warriors were leading by 12 points at the end of the third quarter and got a little casual. They never saw Horford as the game-breaker. Tatum was shooting 17.6%. They had no reason to think Boston was ready to break the game wide open. They clearly were in control at that point, they thought.

However, they ignored some things. Boston only trailed by four points at the end of the first quarter, even with Curry going for 21 points. The Celtics went on a 10-0 run in the second quarter; they even led by 2 points at the half.

Still, no worries though — Kerr was seen smiling on the bench when the Warriors went up 87-74 in the third quarter. Why not? Golden State doesn’t lose control once it has it. The veterans make sure of that.

Then the avalanche came and the resulting headache. The Warriors have lost home-court advantage. The team that champions itself on handling pressure didn’t. The team that is (was?) favored to win the NBA title now has to win on the road to complete that prediction.

The Warriors face a most immediate task. Win Sunday. Show that Thursday was a fluke, that those young Celtics woke up Golden State. But if Boston didn’t, if the Warriors continue to get outplayed, the die has been cast. The Celtics will win the NBA Finals because they were the better team. Clearly.

To comment, write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.