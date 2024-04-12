It was the 49ers’ training camp before the 1978 season and O.J. Simpson was still untouchable, his charisma in full glow, halo unscarred, glowing magnificent in all areas. Not even the great Muhammad Ali had risen to this level — which could be charitably described, with some hyperbole, as a deity.

It was to be a sit-down one-on-one interview at a sidepocket room at the 49ers’ training facility in Redwood City. Simpson has been traded to San Francisco from Buffalo that March and when he walked into the room, I acknowledged him as everyone did — with a big smile and a bigger handshake as if we were lifelong friends, which is how he made you feel. Then.

No one felt threatened or conflicted by O.J. Simpson. Then.

The interview began with the usual softball question. What was it like to come back home? (He grew up on the peninsula). Stuff like that. He was completely and totally Juice.

“Excuse me,” a 49ers public relations staffer entered the room. “O.J., you got a call.”

Simpson left the room and returned a few minutes later.

“Hope it was nothing serious,” I said.

“No, it was the manager of my corporation,” Simpson said.

My face went blank.

“You, YOU, are a corporation?” I stammered.

Simpson stared. Said nothing. Just stared. Incredulous. Remember, this was 1978. Most pro athletes back then didn’t make enough to have someone run their business, which as we came to find out, would be themselves.

“I mean, I never heard of ...” I stopped. I looked at Simpson’s face. It was angry. I didn’t recognize it. It wasn’t smiling, grinning, laughing. It wasn’t O.J., at least not the one running through airports, hustling for Hertz.

Simpson wasn’t letting me go. He kept staring. He was waiting for an apology. Didn’t give it. Not initially. Didn’t feel it was necessary. “But I ...” Again, I didn’t finish the sentence. The deepening glare, the eyes unblinking, his body stiff, perched as if to pounce. Amazing I can remember all these details 46 years later.

As the seconds dragged on, his anger now had turned to hostility. This wasn’t O.J., I kept telling myself. Was this some kind of possession? Who was this man? This came out of nowhere. Suddenly. All my questions, his responses, all of it happened in just seconds. Finally, I caved in.

“Sorry, O.J.” I said, followed by blurting out some nonsense about forgetting how universal his image was and how life had to be so complicated for him with the movies and Hertz and blah, blah, blah.

Never wrote this for the newspaper that employed me at the time, the Sacramento Bee. Thought I’d be ridiculed, made a joke. Who would believe it? This was O.J., for criminy sakes. And so I kept it buried. I kept it safe.

Until June 12, 1994.

Simpson became a fugitive, wanted for the murders of his wife and friend. In a Ford Bronco on a Los Angeles freeway, followed by seven cars filled with law enforcement. Holding a gun under his chin. Threatening suicide. A 911 phone call of Nicole Brown screaming, crying, “He’s going to kill me!”

Doesn’t make sense, people said. Juice was always smiling. Always happy. Always the life of the party. Had friends in high places. Juice was truly the Welcome Wagon. Never said a disparaging word. Never saw him get angry, unpleasant. Never saw him lose that smile.

I did. I remembered how it wasn’t difficult. Unwittingly, I had questioned his worth. It was one thing to hobnob with politicians, movie stars and athletes. It was something else to be your own planet, that the world revolved around you. That was O.J. Simpson until 1994. Had to be one hell of a life. Also had to be one hell of an illusion.

On Wednesday, Simpson died of prostate cancer at 76.

As if that’s end of it. O.J. Simpson is the Rorschach ink blot test. People will see what they want to see and ignore the rest. You’re only as innocent as the lawyers who defend you. Fame will protect you. Fame will make you a target. Justice is fair. Justice is prejudiced. Forgive. Condemn.

In 2009, the Buffalo Bills named Thurman Thomas as the franchise’s all-time running back — not Simpson, who put the Bills on the NFL map. Emmitt Smith, Tony Dorsett, Barry Sanders, Jim Brown and Walter Payton are the names discussed as the best running backs of all time; Simpson is not, though he was the first running back to run for 2,000 yards and that was in a 14-game season.

How can you root for someone as an athlete but ignore that he beat his wife bloody and bruised, served nine years in prison and was convicted in civil court of the murders? Of course, we do honor presidents who were slave owners.

Simpson ran for 2,000 yards but beat his wife and was put on trial for killing her and Ron Goldman. How can you root for someone as an athlete but not as a human being? You can, but it’ll be a challenge. Root for the hero but don’t expect him to be a role model. Cheer the performance and then let him live his life away from you.

He won’t think of you as he leaves the stadium — and you can return the favor. You will know him intimately as an performing athlete; you will have no clue who he is without the uniform.

Can a fan do that? Can any fan put the seat belt on that emotion? Can you affectionately call him O.J., knowing he wouldn’t know your name even if you gave him 1,000 guesses? Of course you can. Just know there can be a sobering price to play.

I paid it. I still remember that stare O.J. Simpson gave me. The day he taught me to control my adoration.

To comment, write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.