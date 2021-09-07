Padecky: What if sports could unite us again like they did after 9/11?

In four days, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America will be observed, which at first blush appears to be an oxymoron. Anniversaries are celebrations and it’s a head-scratcher to think that 2,997 people who died on Sept. 11, 2001 are cause for applause.

Yet, the United States’ response to the tragedy provides the textbook definition of what can happen when all Americans work together toward a common goal — to heal from a catastrophe. The sports industry contributed significantly as well in 2001, providing an unsettling comparison to the puzzling effort American sports are making now to help this country heal from another tragedy.

Simply Google the three words “Bush’s First Pitch” and watch the video. President George W. Bush walked to the mound at Yankee Stadium to throw out the first pitch of Game 3 of the 2001 World Series. As you watch, try to shrug.

“I’ve been to rallies and conventions and speeches, but I never felt anything to powerful,” Bush said at the time of the stadium atmosphere. “The emotions were so strong.”

The U.S. Secret Service wanted Bush to throw out the ceremonial first pitch in Arizona before Game 1. His protection detail thought it a safer environment. Bush steadfastly refused. The deepest wound, the one required the most attention and care, was in New York.

Wearing a bulletproof vest concealed under a New York Fire Department pullover, Bush threw a perfect strike to Yankees catcher Todd Greene. “U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!” the crowd chanted over and over. It can be assumed there were both Democrats and Republicans in the crowd.

A video of Bush’s throw to home plate is among the exhibits at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City. It is one of the most prominently displayed and emphasized.

“To this day, people remember that moment when they exhaled,” Alice Greenwald, the Museum’s CEO and president, said in a recording. “They had been holding their breath. They didn’t know if they could recover, but then they knew they could.”

It is fair criticism that sports has too big an imprint in America. After all, the NFL essentially owns a day of the week, Sunday. But American sport — from the pros all the way down to Pop Warner and Little League — is the modern-day Ellis Island. It is the melting pot. Just look in the stands to see that. Someone who might cross over to the other sidewalk to avoid a scary dude now will sit comfortably next to him as both cheer on The Ol’ Black and Blue.

Sports is an essential part of the American fabric, and in 2001 the industry helped to restitch that fabric. The Yankees went to Fenway Park to play the Red Sox, the most bitter and contentious rivalry in all of sports. “NEW YORK! NEW YORK! NEW YORK!” the Sox fans cheered. A nice artifact for the Smithsonian.

Tiki Barber, a running back for the New York Giants at the time, remembered going to Kansas City to play the Chiefs and saw this banner hanging from Arrowhead Stadium: “KC LOVES NY!” Again, another donation to the Smithsonian.

“We’re playing for something much bigger than us,” Yankees outfielder Bernie Williams said at the time.

And this is when we leave 2001 to get gobsmacked by 2021, when sports has become a divider instead of an unifier.

On Dec. 10 of last year, 3,124 people died from the COVID-19 virus, according to Johns Hopkins University. More Americans died on that single day than those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

One might think that might raise a few concerns, eyebrows and rush to immediate action — like 9/11. The tempo might be increased even further to a shrill if this number was tossed out — 644,848. As of Monday, that’s the number of Americans who thus far have died from COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Take that number and multiply it by 10, an approximate number of family and friends affected by the passing.

Then add this number provided by the CDC — 39,831,318. It’s the number of Americans who were infected and did not die from COVID. Then take one-fourth of that number. Those 10 million people are “long-haulers,” according to UC Davis — people who survived but are beset by shortness of breath, chest pains, coughs, and/or abdominal pain for months after being initially diagnosed.

Those 20 or so million might create a sense of urgency.

Then again, this isn’t a video of two planes flying into the World Trade Center. Nothing too politically complicated about that. Easy to see. Easy to understand. One common enemy that launched a 20-year war.

Now, for some people, the enemy is us. Read what New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick had to say a few days ago.