Padecky: What if the pandemic Olympics become the norm?

The words came out like a discarded thought, as if he was accepting an Oscar and had 10 more seconds to speak — and so as casual as taking a breath, John Sachs threw out, “What does it mean for the Olympics going forward?”

What does what mean? To whom? When? Why? I scrambled for answers. And the one I found ...

I tracked back to what Sachs had just said. Sachs is a Petaluma photographer who will be one of two American shooters accredited to take shots for USA Wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics, which will feel like it’ll take place in a padded soundproof room on the back lot.

“It’s going to be a horrible thing, to take pictures with no one in the stands,” Sachs had just said. “My job is to capture the emotion, the excitement, the thrill of the Olympics. I’m really struggling with this.”

And then Sachs said, “What does it mean for the OIympics going forward?” After an uncomfortable pause, I realized what John meant: What if Tokyo is the new Olympic prototype? What if this made-for-television event — forced upon the world because of COVID — works? That the world doesn’t care if fans are in the stands?

“NBC, for example,” Sachs said, “will sending 30% fewer staff to Tokyo. With no fans there’s less need for cameras.” Less reason to spend money.

No fans means much less infrastructure to coordinate food, hospitality, ingress, egress, regress. No fans will mean fewer people to manage traffic, provide security, clean the bathroom facilities. No fans will mean less opportunity for conflict and heated interactions at airports and on unfamiliar roads.

No fans will save the host country a lot of money, but it also will mean lost revenue for bars, hotels, restaurants. How can that be overcome? This is the genius of Sachs’ thought, which he sees more like a fear.

“It’s television rights, that makes the Olympics run,” Sachs said. It is the primary revenue source for the International Olympic Committee. It is the reason the IOC has been an obnoxious bully and claims the games will go on unless Tokyo is attacked by the Kraken. The IOC stands to make $3 BILLION from NBC.

If television — in this case NBC — sees the games as the global event it is, if NBC believes people watch it for the events and not some drunk in pantyhose waving his country’s flag while sipping beer from a plastic boar’s head, then NBC will make financial accommodations for those local businesses who will lose revenue. Billions of dollars are at stake every Olympic Games. If one bite of it is given to the most needy — call it Olympic welfare if you want to be cruel about it — it’s a concession that will soothe the grumble and expand the financial waistband.

For it’s about the money, isn’t it — the fuel necessary to get every sporting event on the field, in the gym, on the track, in the pool. Travel ball in youth sports — one of the great moneymakers of all time — actually means dad and mom traveling to the bank.

Which leads to the ultimate financial enticement that should lead every city and country to drool uncontrollably.

Stadiums. Pools. Fields. Tracks. Skate parks. Tennis courts. Gymnasiums. A nice church with ping pong tables. A city park to shoot arrows. A gun range.

Any modern-day country with electricity, running water and frothing politicians has all of this already. Tokyo is spending $15.4 billion so far on these Olympics and, while some of the events aren’t in Tokyo proper, imagine shiny new edifices weren’t necessary because, well, they’ll be no fans to sit in them.

Imagine if Athens and Greece were given this option in 2004. A new airport and new rail system sparkle to this day, but nearly all the athletic venues have gone to seed because it was a one-time facility. Apparently taking the day off to spin your wheels in a velodrome is not what the Greeks call the perfect leisure activity.

Depending on which grumbling bean counter you believe, the Greeks are still working off the $10.1-17.7 billion it cost to host the 2004 Games, which was to present to the world the modern Greece. Instead, the Greeks built a few more ruins to compete with the Acropolis.

All of the above makes “financial sense” and anytime you rub those two words together in sports, grab the eraser and rub away two other words — “fun, elebration.” The Tokyo Games are turning out to be made for television but rarely are “television” and “spontaneity” included in the same sentence unless your idea of spontaneity is “The Bachelorette.”

“The Olympics are a festival,” said Sachs, who has been to three of them. “If you lose that feeling, if you lose that festival feeling ...”

Sachs’ voice trailed off, as if he didn’t like the words he saw coming. Anyone who has been to an Olympics knows of what Sachs speaks. At the 1992 Barcelona Games, at the aquatic pool, a group of Brazilians arrived before the first event and commandeered the northwest section of the venue. We all thought they were getting lubricated to watch the USA’s fetching Summer Sanders. In fact, it was quite the opposite. There could have been a Baby Ruth floating in the pool for all they cared.

Starting at 8 a.m. and continuing nonstop for eight hours, the Brazilians banged on tin drums and garbage cans. They waved the Brazilian flag whether a Brazilian was in the water or not. They worked over kazoos and something that sounded like a trumpet. They screamed and shouted in Speedos and string bikinis and to this day I’m still amazed why they bothered to even wear speedos and string bikinis.

Anyone who has been to an Olympics has at least one Olympic memory. It’ll be rich and flavorful and will never fade from memory. Sachs is afraid he may already have his. And it promises not to be rich and flavorful.

“In the opening ceremonies, when the nations enter Olympic Stadium,” Sachs said, “who are they going to wave to?”

If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around, does it makes a sound? If you walk into Olympic Stadium and you wave at empty seats, do you feel like an idiot? What exactly are you celebrating? What exactly are you remembering?

Will you need an strong adult beverage to help you get through the Olympic ceremonies?

Will you need two strong adult beverages to manage your fear that this may not be the last time?

