Padecky: What’s in a name? In sports, often it’s the quirky, obscure and head-scratching

Every sports team needs a nickname the same way every car needs an engine — it drives the product. Otherwise you have something called the Washington Football Team and that felt like getting something caught in your throat every time you said it.

A nickname is easy and smooth off the tongue, unless you attend Delta State in Cleveland, Mississippi, and you’re rooting for the Fighting Okra. You might get extra okra stuck in your throat.

A nickname is aggressive in nature, perfect for combat, portraying toughness and resiliency — unless you’re a Banana Slug and playing for UC Santa Cruz. The only emotion a banana slug inspires is when you accidentally step on it.

A nickname has to fit the environment, reflect the area it represents — unless there’s a possible overreaction, such as when you’re rooting for the Arizona Christian Firestorm.

A nickname cannot be bland, generic, put you to sleep — and that is never more true if you are a fan of the Gettysburg Bullets, especially if your great-grandpa went there. In 1863, some students at the college fought for the Union at the Battle of Gettysburg during the Civil War. The college, however, does not have a mascot for obvious reasons.

A nickname is a marketing tool, probably as good a reason to have a nickname. If you’re walking around in Jacksonville, Florida, and you see someone wearing a T-shirt with an angry crustacean on it, be kind to its owner. You are now a witness to the Jacksonville Fighting Shrimp, the Triple-A baseball affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

A nickname is supposed to make sense, not something selected by someone after an all-night bender. Which is the only explanation for the Burlington, North Carolina, Sock Puppets, of the collegiate Appalachian League. Buy two Sock Puppets, get the third one free.

A nickname devolves or evolves, depending on your point of view, with its designer determined at the very least not to boring. This can be the only explanation for the West Virginia Northern Community College’s Thundering Chickens, the Amarillo Sod Poodles in Triple A baseball, Providence Christian’s Sea Beggars, Scottsdale Community College’s Fighting Artichokes or Montreal’s Andre-Laurendeau Boomerangs. In this group, I’m thinking the Sod Poodles got no chance. I’m taking the over and under on the Boomerangs.

A nickname has to have a least a faint semblance of relevancy, which means no team has failed so spectacularly in this regard as the NBA’s Utah Jazz. There might be one trumpet in the state, but I’m not sure.

Then again, the Indiana Fever of the WNBA poses an unique challenge for its fans to relax and get comfortable to root for the Fever.

A nickname has explored the animal kingdom so often but, frankly, that’s a cheap trick. I’ve had my fill of Bears, Tigers, Lions, Eagles and Wildcats. Gimme some of the Fighting Camels of Campbell University, the Aardvarks of Aims Community College, the Koalas of Columbia College, South Carolina, the Boll Weevils of Enterprise State Community College, the Anteaters of Cal-Irvine and the Bloodhounds of John Jay College. In this group I gotta go with the Fighting Camels just because they can go all day.

Then again, the Gorillas of Pittsburgh State take out your camels. And I don’t even want to think about what would happen if the Gorillas were to play the Scottish Terriers of Agnes Scott College.

A nickname shouldn’t leave you scratching your head, but the Mystics of Bismarck State have that effect. A mystic believes in attaining insight into the mysteries transcending ordinary human knowledge. I just got a headache writing that sentence. Maybe it’s a basketball coach figuring out how to attack a zone defense. I dunno.

A nickname doesn’t have to be profoundly unique, but it shouldn’t be so common it doesn’t generate more than a sigh. According to the Wikipedia website, there are collegiate Vikings in 24 states. There are 118 Blue or Golden or Flying or Fighting Eagles in America’s institutions of higher learning.

A nickname could be living and breathing as a mascot, which creates unique photo opportunities. Apparently the boar known as Tusk — which represents the University of Arkansas — has been taught to remain calm for those seeking a kiss (and good luck with that one). In the SEC, we have a few mascots worth a kiss: the coonhound at Tennessee, a collie at Texas A&M and the bulldogs at Mississippi State and Georgia. Off-limits, even for those who have consumed too many adult beverages: a gamecock at South Carolina, an alligator at Florida, an eagle at Auburn and a tiger at LSU.

By now it would seem that finding a nickname for a sports team might be a tired and never-ending headache if we have to settle for the Student Princes of Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio, the Pygmies of the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology and the Rodents of Metropolitan State.

At least it’s more than what we can say about the Bay Area. There are 41 teams in America nicknamed the Warriors. We have the Giants, which is a vapid leftover from the East Coast with no mascot. We have a Bear at Cal and Cardinal at Stanford and a Spartan at San Jose; those are unique as a sunrise. Sonoma State once was a Cossack, but that was too politically charged so SSU is now the mythical Seawolves. The Athletics provide us with a letter and occasionally an elephant from the good ol’ days, which just confuses people.

Thank goodness for the 49ers, a nickname based on history and regional identification. That pickax found an NFL gold mine.

That said, in a nation of Geckos (Gateway Community College), Yard Goats (Hartford, baseball) and Biscuits (Montgomery, baseball), one nickname reigns supreme. Once I vacillated between the Banana Slugs of UC Santa Cruz and the Dirtbags of Long Beach State’s baseball team. Not anymore.

There’s an amateur baseball team in North Carolina. It’s called the Carolina Disco Turkeys. The design is a turkey holding a bat, dressed in a white vest and pants reminiscent of the ’70s, posing like John Travolta strutting. It’s stupid. It’s absurd. It’s perfect.

