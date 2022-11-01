Padecky: Which sports’ athletes seem like they’re having more fun?

Imagine if Alex Bregman of the Astros didn’t act respectfully last Saturday. Imagine if, after he hit that two-run homer against the Phillies, Bregman didn’t keep his head down as he trotted around the bases.

Imagine, instead, Bregman running down the first-base line and pounding his chest like Steph Curry. Imagine Bregman touching second base, head skyward, head shaking left and right, screaming like Steph Curry. Imagine Bregman touching home plate and then placing his two hands together, putting them against his cheek in a sleeping pose, like Curry.

Or imagine another reaction. Bregman hits the two-run homer and then asks his Astros teammates to leave the dugout and surround him in front of the television camera. They strike a pose, flashing various hand signals and facial expressions — just as they do in the end zone in the NFL after an interception.

Imagine, therefore, how attractive the NFL and the NBA must be in comparison to the MLB. Specifically, imagine the influence on young Black Americans, with Blacks making up at least 70% of the total players in pro football and basketball but only 7.2% of players on an MLB roster back on this season’s opening day.

For the first time since 1950, there is not an American-born Black player in the World Series. With great emphasis and disgust, Astros manager Dusty Baker began the Series by saying, “this is a bad look ... I don’t know how much hope it gives Black kids ... Something has to be done before we lose them.”

As a kid in Sacramento, Baker grew up idolizing Willie Mays, Frank Robinson, Hank Aaron. Today, for a Black kid, Mays and Robbie and Aaron might as well be names in the Bible.

Reasons are many, one painfully obvious. Drafted in the first round, a football or basketball player might be in the opening lineup in his rookie season. Baseball players need time to develop. Even the Great Inflator, Barry Bonds, had to spend 145 games in the minors.

Adolescents, however, don’t like to wait, even for ice cream. Adolescent athletes, in particular, are drawn to action. Charisma, sizzle, juice — call it what you will — includes more than throwing four touchdowns or hitting 10 treys. It is the total presentation. Appearance is everything, especially for those of us in high school or about to enter it, a peer group being the judge and jury.

The NFL and the NBA are so skilled at photo ops that they freely exchange gifted moments without apology. Last Thursday night, Baltimore tight end Isaiah Likely recovered an onside kick by Tampa Bay, thus sealing the victory for the Ravens with 48 seconds left. Likely celebrated by doing The Curry Sleeper, hands coupled, placed alongside his cheek.

“Yeah, I have a lot of teenage boys getting perms these days,” my barber said matter-of-factly the other day. “Ever since Patrick Mahomes came to the NFL.”

As a former teenage boy myself, I understood the adolescent urge to copy, to emulate an athletic hero, even though maybe the only thing I had in common with the Chicago Cubs’ Ernie Banks was that we were air-breathing mammals that stood on two legs.

Ah, but this is 2022, not 1960, and, the stage in which an athlete competes today is literally a stage. It’s performance art. Charles Barkley didn’t all of a sudden become Charles Barkley on TNT. He was Sir Charles in front of every microphone as a player before he settled on TNT’s. Draymond Green wants to follow Sir Charles.

Baseball, unfortunately, has no alternative to civility. It needs its code. It can’t afford spectacles. It needs its home run hitters to keep their heads down when running the bases; it doesn’t need “One Flap Down” as popularized by ex-Giant Jeffrey Leonard when he rounded the bases.

The reason is clear yet disturbing: The 100 mph fastball. Baseball pretends to offer protection. Yes, there are helmets and elbow pads, but that leaves every other area on the human body exposed. A 100 mph heater in the ribs can sound like breaking glass. A heater on the knees is shattered china.

“The pitch got away from me” is the oldest, lamest and useless excuse in baseball. But the inside pitch is there and will be used to mete out punishment if necessary.

It is a discipline pitch at best and a judge dispensing justice at the worst. Show disrespect on the field and I’ll show you disrespect at the plate. There’s not a baseball player anywhere, of any age, who sees a pitch coming at them who says to themselves, “I’m OK. I got my helmet on.”

The NFL player has a helmet, face mask, hip and knee protectors and enough tape on them to wrap Christmas presents for the next 20 years. Injuries, especially to the head, happen — but it is amazing that with so much violence on every play (considering 60 is about the average in a game) that a team doesn’t have to replace 25 players every game. But at least the sport makes the effort.

The NBA player has nothing to protect himself except cunning. Which is usually enough. A player taking a charge looks ahead for a soft landing. A player notices who has sharp elbows like Karl Malone and settles for a glancing blow. The days of Bill Laimbeer thuggery are long gone. The NBA is not checkers, to be sure, but it is not a blood sport.

But every play in the NBA as well as the NFL has collision. The MLB does not, unless it’s a slide to second or running over the catcher. The freedom from human contact unwraps politeness and civility. Everywhere else it’s smash and tackle, posterize the dunk. In baseball, you can start a brawl by staring at the pitcher.

All of which attracts young people, especially those who see their idols of similar skin color pounding chests. Action is the honey for the adolescent bee. Emotion surges in plain sight. So does superiority. Why does a young Black man worry about breaking a barrier? The NBA and the NFL have already done it for him.

All that and posing for the camera in the middle of the game ... screaming like a banshee ... dancing like it’s an audition. Gosh, that sounds like fun.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.