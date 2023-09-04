Padecky: With sports memorabilia, everything has a price

Legendary golfer Arnold Palmer once accommodated a true diehard fan by signing with a black Sharpie the forehead of the fan’s infant son. No word, however, if that fan put the baby up for auction.

You laugh of course because you should. Sharpies fade.

Ok. Ok. That would be silly, stupid, infantile you might even say. No one would pay money for that. You might also think no one would pay $10,000 for a very chewed piece of bubble gum. Or $440 for a very used toothpick. Ah, that would mean you haven’t been paying close enough attention to the wacky tilted-sideways world of sports memorabilia.

It’s a world that loves the phrase “money is no object.” How else to explain Arizona outfielder Luis Gonzalez putting up for a bid a chewed piece of bubble gum in 2002. It fetched 10 grand, which is astounding in itself but even more interesting: How to display it? And when? After dinner I assume.

The used toothpick offers the same conundrum. When he was with the Mets, pitcher Tom Seaver gave a good friend his warm-up jacket. In one of the pockets his friend found a toothpick. Chewed. Past its prime. Still there’s gold in them there wood.

It is a remarkable statement on the power of sports celebrity when even the most inane of objects can be treated like newly unearthed Inca gold. Ever hear of Brad Pitt making available a strand of his golden hair? Or the teleprompter used in a Presidential speech?

Crazy, you might say. Is anything crazier than the expected $4 million it will take to purchase Wilt Chamberlain’s jersey he wore in 1972 when the Lakers won the NBA Championship? The online auction is ongoing, folks. You have until September 27 to place your bid with Sotheby’s Los Angeles Outpost.

It is, for many of those wishing to pay it, a tactile experience, touching something worn by a celebrated athlete. One can debate endlessly but unnecessarily with someone who paid $500 to buy ski goggles worn by a baseball player from Kansas City when the Royals clinched a wild card playoff spot in 2014. Each player had the option of wearing the ski goggles in the post-game champagne-spraying locker room.

Wearing goggles is one thing but what do you do with Curt Schilling’s bloody sock? Schilling’s ankle was bleeding from surgery when he pitched in 2013 and the effort became legend as did the $92,613 someone paid to have the sock.

One might scream “Get A Life!” to the person who paid $7,475 for Ty Cobb’s dentures but, alas, the recipient would laugh. These are the false teeth of the most disliked player in baseball history. That they bit someone is assumed. That the owner smiled at the time is also assumed.

Like Seaver’s toothpick, a dream-like state can emerge for those wishing to touch what has been chewed, crushed, clipped or grown by a famous athlete. Somewhere in Massachusetts right now is the shavings from David Ortiz’ beard. It cost $10,877 to purchase the facial hair from the Red Sox star and probably 10 minutes for its owner to explain it’s still not as uncomfortable to view as compared to Nolan Ryan’s jockstrap.

After pitching his seventh no-hitter, the jockstrap Ryan wore during the game sold for $25,000 at an auction. No word on how that piece of “history” was treated but my guess is that a bunch of guys got together and took turns wearing it at a kegger.

Myself I think it was a steal to pay only $10,200 for the jockstrap Joe Frazier wore when he beat Muhammad Ali on March 8, 1971. What’s unclear is whether Joe’s or Nolan’s have been washed. One can assume both at the very least were put on the gentle cycle.

History is as we define the value it. Dirt, for example, is as ordinary as grass but not if it’s displayed with a Tim Hudson trading card. When the pitcher was with Atlanta, Hudson’s baseball card and the dirt he walked upon it on game day sold for $100. “Said To Be Authentic” was the caveat accompanying the dirt.

While the sale of some memorabilia may elicit groans and head sakes, there was one auction that will forever receive a standing ovation. Michael Vick is the former NFL quarterback who ran a dog-fighting side business that drew universal condemnation. A dog owner in Missouri decided on cosmic payback and paid $7,400 to do so. Winning the auction, he took 22 Michael Vick trading cards and let his dogs chew them to shreds. He then donated the money to the Humane Society.

On the flip side of the Feel Good spectrum is the $18,400 someone paid for the signed death threat New York Yankee superstar Mickey Mantle received in 1953. Yes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder but the hope was this did not result in a bidding war.