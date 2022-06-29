Padecky: Would a coach’s prayer circle seem optional to high schoolers?

Prayers are protected by the First Amendment, the Supreme Court ruled Monday. That means the public high school football coach at the center of a case from Bremerton, Washington, has the constitutional right to pray on the field after his team’s games.

Let’s say, however, the coach’s name wasn’t Joseph Kennedy. Instead, the coach’s name was Ibrahim Siddiqi. Siddiqi is a Muslim and wanted to take his prayer rug out to the 50-yard line and have his team join in worship. Seeking unity, Siddiqi would allow his boys to pray to their Christian God while he prayed to Allah. They could stand if they so chose. Further, Siddiqi told his team he would have no hard feelings if some players elected not to participate. He would not even question why.

Would the Supreme Court also rule Ibrahim Siddiqi has the constitutional right to pray?

Only the most naive of us would say that the current conservative court would grant Siddiqi the same First Amendment right.

Instead, I would bet my house that this would their response: The separation of church and state is critical to the long-term health of American democracy. This country was founded in response to the oppressive nature of the Church of England. Colonists fled here to escape a pervasive, suffocating religious influence.

Ibrahim Siddiqi, you are not allowed to conduct prayers after a game hosted by a public high school.

Of course, the previous sentence is written with the assumption a prejudice exists against non-Christian worship. I wish I was wrong.

From all accounts, the Bremerton coach did not make his midfield gathering a spectacle. It was quiet, respectful. In tone and style it is very similar to what is seen every Sunday after an NFL game. Some players form a circle, go to one knee, and someone will lead the group in a quick prayer.

NFL players represent a for-profit billion-dollar corporation. High school players, however, represent education — at least they should.

The NFL suffer no moral conflicts ... except when their conscience occasionally dictates otherwise. In 2016, the 49ers’ Colin Kaepernick experienced such an awakening. Disturbed by the treatment of Blacks in America, Kaepernick took a knee in protest before a game.

Kaepernick paid a steep price for exercising an opinion that didn’t involved a playbook. He was essentially kicked out of the league.

Teenage football players look up to the NFL guys. They can cite statistics, nervous ticks, off-field dress, off-field behavior. Teenage football players also know what happens if a player breaks from the crowd and makes a statement that has nothing to do with football.

In doing so, they strain their relationships with their coaches and teammates. All sports depend on the team concept to succeed — but none more so than football, when 11 guys must trust each other, have every confidence in each other.

Imagine, therefore, the high school football player who is asked by his coach to take a knee in prayer.

What if he doesn’t? Maybe he doesn’t believe in prayer. Maybe worship is a private matter for him. Maybe he’s not a Christian. Maybe he’s Jewish. Maybe his parents are agnostics or deists or atheists and have tremendous influence on his belief system. Maybe he’s not political; he just wants to play football. Shoot, maybe he hasn’t given prayer a second thought and doesn’t want to now.

Whatever the reason, the player doesn’t want to kneel or stand there. He wants to walk away. If he wasn’t 15 or 16, if his maturity wasn’t developing but was fully formed, he would walk away.

But the kid loves his coach and his team. His best friend is on the team. He likes the game. Most importantly, he wants to belong. He is a teenager. To be on the outside looking in, to be considered “different,” is a curse every adolescent wants to avoid. It’s the scarlet letter of shame.

So what does that teenager do?

Walk away with everyone noticing you? Not happening.

Stand while everyone is kneeling? Not happening.

Kneel and keep your mouth shut? Happening.

That kid knows about Kaepernick. He knows what happens in sports when you protest — and walking away from a team prayer is protesting. What 16-year-old wants to separate himself like that?

The kid doesn’t. He closes his eyes and thinks about his girlfriend or the chem final or what he’s going to have for dinner. Postgame prayers last sometimes barely a minute, anyway.

No one knows he stuffed his discomfort. Except he does. He stuffed whatever thoughts and emotions he had that ran counter to what that prayer symbolized. Confused, yep, that’s there, too. He’s a student at a public school. He’s not at a private, parochial school. He wonders if God really cares if the Tigers won tonight or that no one got hurt because He was watching over them. He doesn’t know if God is listening to him. He’s heard of the Supreme Court but he thinks it may be in the food court at the mall.

The kid doesn’t know a lot, but he’s learning. Years from now he’ll wonder why it had to be this way.

