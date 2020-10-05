Padecky: ’Wow’ factor makes sports a can’t miss event, even in a pandemic

With great determination and a zeal approaching something we only see in cults, it’s easy to understand why the NFL, the NBA and MLB will never stop pushing its players through the Gates of Hell — COVID19 — to play their games. It’s not the money, as one might think. It’s what causes the money.

The owners of those 92 teams have one thing in common, other than their private planes, private physicians and private rooms at restaurants. They appreciate the power of WOW. They know that’s where their billions lie — $37.6 billion in revenue was generated by these three professional sports leagues during the 2018 season.

The power of WOW. It’s the miracle of wonderment, to see something that lifts a fan from his seat, to exclaim in words not fit for church but totally acceptable in the moment. It is the essence of sport. It is what pushes players to risk their lives and their owners to pay them for it.

No other enterprise in the entertainment industry can offer what sport does — unscripted spontaneity. Its allure is contained in its uniqueness.

Go to a concert. The artist is known. The songs are known. The band is known. You wouldn’t pay $200 a ticket otherwise.

Go to a movie. Before we go, most of us read a review, see a video clip, check who is starring. The art is the acting, of course, which is why people will flock to see Robert De Niro instead of Robert Padecky, but a drama is a drama, so one doesn’t prepare to see a comedy.

Go to a speech or a poetry reading or a commencement speech. You wouldn’t waste your time if you didn’t know, in general, what you were about to hear. And unless the speaker scratches a zit while speaking, you wouldn’t leave your seat.

This unique and profitable phenomenon was never more obvious than at the Rose Bowl in 1999.

It was a couple hours before the USA women were about to play China for the World Cup gold medal in soccer. Outside the Rose Bowl a large, raucous crowd had gathered, staring down at something. I made my way close enough to peek. I blinked twice. I must be having an acid flashback even though I never took LSD.

In the center of everyone, in about a 50-foot circle — I swear I am not making this up — were two “teams” of Jack Russell terriers and a soccer ball. As I vaguely recall, one group of doggies wore orange wrap-around jerseys, the other blue. On the perimeter were two apparently totally sober adults shouting “instructions.”

I knew Jack Russells were highly intelligent, highly energetic animals. I didn’t know they could differentiate orange from blue and see the opposite color as the “opponent” but they did. Didn’t know they were smart enough to nose the ball forward in one direction toward a goal. Sure, it looked like a jail break, but the orange pooches didn’t nip at each other, but they allowed one Type A his space until the ball extended beyond his nose.

The crowd cheered. Apparently there were many lovers of orange. Just about as many lovers of blue. I’ve always been a blue boy. I like cheering for a blue sky, especially these days.

Americans love surprises, so when Dwight Clark made The Catch in the 1981 NFC playoff game against Dallas, we screamed, we jumped, we may have thrown a beer. At least the popcorn.

It was 39 years ago and to the fans who were at Candlestick that day to see it or the ones at home in front of the tube, both will remember it the same way. The memory of a surprise does not have an expiration date. First impressions are lasting impressions. Unique first impressions are more indelible because there is no second impression.

Willie Mays made that over-the-shoulder catch in the 1954 World Series and you needn’t be there for that WOW. The “Miracle On Ice,” when the USA beat Russia in the medal round and went on to win the Olympic gold medal in hockey in 1980, in the midst of a very Cold War — that may be the greatest WOW team moment in sports history.

The five laterals that ended the Cal-Stanford football game in 1982 might come in a close second. It was “The Play” that will NEVER, EVER will be duplicated. The trombone carried by the Stanford band member that was smashed in the end zone by the scoring Cal player is in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Baseball has a unique place in the halls of WOW. The sport has supplied the earth-shaking home run as its signature exclamation point — Bobby Thomson’s, Bill Mazeroski’s, Carlton Fisk’s, Kirk Gibson’s, Babe Ruth’s alleged call-shot.

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 1988, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers' Kirk Gibson celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a game-winning two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-4 in the first game of the World Series, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The last go-round for the Los Angeles Dodgers‚Äô Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully begins on Monday night, Sept. 19, 2016.The 88-year-old Scully has narrated some of the most memorable moments in baseball history since he began his career calling Brooklyn Dodgers games in 1950. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy, File)

WOW usually depends on a single moment of scream, like the 42-to-1 long shot Buster Douglas knocking out the undefeated and undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, Mike Tyson. Suddenly, arriving without notice or anticipation, a lightning bolt hits and a moment of pause is required to process. As when the Steelers’ Franco Harris caught a deflected pass to beat the Raiders in the 1972 AFC playoffs. Sometimes disbelieving slows the WOW process. And then it becomes this very weird time-release capsule. Take it now, Raider fans, “The Immaculate Reception,” and you won’t be able to sleep tonight.

Even The Known attracts an audience, a surprise within itself. Steph Curry shooting. Rickey Henderson running, Nolan Ryan pitching. Ozzie Smith fielding. Patrick Mahomes doing everything. Aaron Judge hitting. Ronnie Lott tackling. Barry Sanders running. Pete Maravich passing. Charles Barkley talking. Dick Butkus growling. Michael Jordan leaving his feet.

Oakland Athletics left fielder Rickey Henderson (24) holds second base plate aloft in the sixth inning after his steal equalled Lou Brock's record of 938 career stolen bases in Oakland, Ca., April 28, 1991. The A's defeated the California Angels, 7-4. Behind Henderson is second base umpire Drew Cobla. (AP Photo/John Mabanglo)

So go ahead, the owners are telling America, stand 6 feet apart and wear masks. Do the responsible thing. Be safe. In the meantime ...

Football players, knock the snot out of each other. Baseball players, take out the shortstop, gotta break up that double play. Basketball players, you ain’t gonna let him drive on you, are you?

But why would they do that? The question should be: Why wouldn’t they do that? People will watch, so networks will pay. Stop watching, stop buying tickets and overpriced parking and concessions, that’ll get the owners attention.

But why do that? Look at what you’ll miss. Look at what the 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk did Sunday. Aiyuk caught a swing pass and in full stride hurdled over the Eagles’ Marcus Epps. You don’t see that every day. Which is the point of this column.

