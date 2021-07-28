Painful pressures faced by Simone Biles familiar for ex-gymnast

Gymnastics wasn’t just a sport for me. It was my life.

I always loved the thick cloud of white dust swirling in my face after a teammate dunked her hands into the chalk and the sound her hands made as she clapped the excess away just before her next event.

The gym was home.

And home’s soundtrack was filled with the sounds of hearts racing, feet smacking rubber mats and palms bouncing off bars as audiences held their breath. I reveled as all eyes were on me during each adrenaline-filled competition where I left it all on the mat.

When I was competing, Olympian Kerry Strugg was the best there was, winning a gold medal while competing with two torn ligaments in her ankle.

In today’s world it is Simone Biles, probably the world’s greatest gymnast ever, who shocked the world when she withdrew from competition Tuesday half a world away in Tokyo to prioritize her mental health.

I can’t imagine being pushed to make such courageous decision on live TV, with eyes and expectations of the world upon you, but I do know something about the kinds of pressure gymnasts face.

My sports resume is dotted with various endeavors , namely basketball and softball, but it all started with me walking around Countryside Daycare in my purple leotard decorated with tiny flowers as I waited for 5:30 so my mom could whisk me away to the local tumbling gym.

I knew gymnastics was for me the second I stepped on that padded floor. I can’t pinpoint what it was exactly that sparked an interest, but it was there and always has been. Maybe it was me as a toddler watching athletes flip through the air with beautiful slicked back buns or maybe it was the built-in group of friends. All I knew was that I could do three cartwheels in a row and was good at it.

I was a wild kid with tons of energy, and I hated rules — any kind of authority really. Gymnastics gave me structure and allowed me to play on a giant padded playground where if I got hurt, I was protected and literally bounced back. Most of the time.

I began training when I was 4 in Santa Clara County and leveled up to compete at Gilroy High School. When I started out I was one of the only Latinas ready to tumble. I was surrounded by kids with blond hair and coaches who didn’t look like me. I didn’t let it deter me, but I noticed it.

Vault and floor became my turf. I flirted with bars and beam, but that relationship never stuck. The goal was simple: I wanted to be the best, and flipping through the air sounded like flying. I wanted to do whatever I could to get my body to do all the tricks it allowed. And if it didn’t, I’d push harder to make it bend.

The gym was my sacred space. After a day of school, trying to retain everything I could in AP Gov and Econ, I was able to wrap up every other day with sixth period gymnastics training, a time when I could be someone different and excel in ways that others couldn’t. There was something special about changing into my leo before training, where I would twist my body to the point of hearing pops and cracks followed by intense muscle pain.

This was the reality of being a gymnast. It wasn’t a matter of if you get hurt, but when and how badly.

My injuries ranged from simple bruises and calluses and “rips” — the gymnasts’ affectionate term for raw, bloody blisters — to concussions and snapped bones.

The pressure to perform with those injuries and still get those scorecards as close to 10 as you could get, came from coaches. It also came from teammates who offered advice from their own experience. But even worse, it came from within myself. I wanted to push myself to the point of no return because I wanted to be the most flexible during my routine. The goal was to do whatever it takes, remember.

I wanted to fly higher than anyone else on vault.

I wanted my split leap on the floor exercise to land me an extra 0.5 with the judges.

I wanted to do wall sits until my legs burned from pain because I wanted to be strong.

I was my own masochist with an ecosystem of enablers ready to step in and push me when I thought my body couldn’t go any further.

Yes, the life of any athlete is tough, but gymnastics is different. The extremes my body went through involved some of the most intense pain I have ever endured. During practice for one of the biggest annual meets, I was at the back of the gym mentally preparing for a pass at the vault. I stepped into the lane to begin my sprint. The second I started to run, I knew my footing was off, but I committed because I thought I could correct it. I hit the springboard and bounced awkwardly off the vault with my right ankle twisted. I hit the floor hard, but tried to walk it off, only to find the entire outside of my foot painted in a giant purple bruise. It went from my ankle to my heel and ended at my pinky toe. I was so proud of that bruise. I could barely walk because of the pain, but to me it showed how absolutely dedicated I was and how we all just had to push through.