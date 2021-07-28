Subscribe

Painful pressures faced by Simone Biles familiar for ex-gymnast

ELISSA TORRES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 27, 2021, 7:41PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Gymnastics wasn’t just a sport for me. It was my life.

I always loved the thick cloud of white dust swirling in my face after a teammate dunked her hands into the chalk and the sound her hands made as she clapped the excess away just before her next event.

The gym was home.

And home’s soundtrack was filled with the sounds of hearts racing, feet smacking rubber mats and palms bouncing off bars as audiences held their breath. I reveled as all eyes were on me during each adrenaline-filled competition where I left it all on the mat.

When I was competing, Olympian Kerry Strugg was the best there was, winning a gold medal while competing with two torn ligaments in her ankle.

In today’s world it is Simone Biles, probably the world’s greatest gymnast ever, who shocked the world when she withdrew from competition Tuesday half a world away in Tokyo to prioritize her mental health.

I can’t imagine being pushed to make such courageous decision on live TV, with eyes and expectations of the world upon you, but I do know something about the kinds of pressure gymnasts face.

My sports resume is dotted with various endeavors , namely basketball and softball, but it all started with me walking around Countryside Daycare in my purple leotard decorated with tiny flowers as I waited for 5:30 so my mom could whisk me away to the local tumbling gym.

I knew gymnastics was for me the second I stepped on that padded floor. I can’t pinpoint what it was exactly that sparked an interest, but it was there and always has been. Maybe it was me as a toddler watching athletes flip through the air with beautiful slicked back buns or maybe it was the built-in group of friends. All I knew was that I could do three cartwheels in a row and was good at it.

I was a wild kid with tons of energy, and I hated rules — any kind of authority really. Gymnastics gave me structure and allowed me to play on a giant padded playground where if I got hurt, I was protected and literally bounced back. Most of the time.

I began training when I was 4 in Santa Clara County and leveled up to compete at Gilroy High School. When I started out I was one of the only Latinas ready to tumble. I was surrounded by kids with blond hair and coaches who didn’t look like me. I didn’t let it deter me, but I noticed it.

Vault and floor became my turf. I flirted with bars and beam, but that relationship never stuck. The goal was simple: I wanted to be the best, and flipping through the air sounded like flying. I wanted to do whatever I could to get my body to do all the tricks it allowed. And if it didn’t, I’d push harder to make it bend.

The gym was my sacred space. After a day of school, trying to retain everything I could in AP Gov and Econ, I was able to wrap up every other day with sixth period gymnastics training, a time when I could be someone different and excel in ways that others couldn’t. There was something special about changing into my leo before training, where I would twist my body to the point of hearing pops and cracks followed by intense muscle pain.

This was the reality of being a gymnast. It wasn’t a matter of if you get hurt, but when and how badly.

My injuries ranged from simple bruises and calluses and “rips” — the gymnasts’ affectionate term for raw, bloody blisters — to concussions and snapped bones.

The pressure to perform with those injuries and still get those scorecards as close to 10 as you could get, came from coaches. It also came from teammates who offered advice from their own experience. But even worse, it came from within myself. I wanted to push myself to the point of no return because I wanted to be the most flexible during my routine. The goal was to do whatever it takes, remember.

I wanted to fly higher than anyone else on vault.

I wanted my split leap on the floor exercise to land me an extra 0.5 with the judges.

I wanted to do wall sits until my legs burned from pain because I wanted to be strong.

I was my own masochist with an ecosystem of enablers ready to step in and push me when I thought my body couldn’t go any further.

Yes, the life of any athlete is tough, but gymnastics is different. The extremes my body went through involved some of the most intense pain I have ever endured. During practice for one of the biggest annual meets, I was at the back of the gym mentally preparing for a pass at the vault. I stepped into the lane to begin my sprint. The second I started to run, I knew my footing was off, but I committed because I thought I could correct it. I hit the springboard and bounced awkwardly off the vault with my right ankle twisted. I hit the floor hard, but tried to walk it off, only to find the entire outside of my foot painted in a giant purple bruise. It went from my ankle to my heel and ended at my pinky toe. I was so proud of that bruise. I could barely walk because of the pain, but to me it showed how absolutely dedicated I was and how we all just had to push through.

Athletes are surrounded by pressure from all angles — coaches and parents, the dreams of scholarships, and dare I say it, the Olympics? The pressure only grows as you get older. The competition becomes tighter as the people you started with compete with lose interest or age out. There is no room for error, otherwise you’re written off by the time you’re a teenager. At least, that’s how it worked in gymnastics.

If you’re a person of color, the claustrophobic feeling of everything closing in only manifests in more anxiety-induced pressure to perform. Stepping on the mat you’re (hopefully) judged by what you can do and not by the color of your skin. A floor routine is no more than 90 seconds.

That’s 90 seconds to take up the space I earned, and it was 90 seconds where I was able to step into the in the spotlight, and if possible maybe get a chance to be seen by a scout. This was small town gymnastics, but a girl could dream.

My senior year came to an end in 2009 and I quit. Not only because I knew I didn’t have the chops, but because the psychological impact of it all was too overwhelming to ignore. Case in point: Simone Biles.

Competing in high school was Little League compared to the Olympic Games. Hell, is it even on the same playing field? Probably not, but that’s where I proudly practiced what I had been working all my life to do.

But I would not be like Simone Biles, who has been performing as a full-time job since she was about 8 years old and at 24 is one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Biles’ body has through hell and back in more ways than one — she is one of the more than 150 women who were sexually abused by USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. It’s no surprise her mental health has suffered, too.

As a woman of color she had the pressure of an entire nation’s expectations. A nation riven with racial politics. But it wasn’t just the nation watching. It was the whole world, a world that expected her to bring the gold medal home as she always has.

Take her mental health seriously.

Take this situation seriously.

Let’s learn from this.

Support the women of color around you who speak up about their mental health. Have some grace when it comes to athletes, former and current, who are working their butts off to follow their passion. And let’s look at the systems that exploit them. Question the pressure and where it comes from. Don’t blame the athlete and don’t blame Simone for surrendering to the pressure to get the help she needs.

I love gymnastics. Always have and always will, but there’s no way we can ignore the intense toll it takes on athletes.

