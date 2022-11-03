Subscribe

PD Preps Podcast: Football set for furious finish

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 2, 2022, 6:33PM
It’s the final week of the high school football regular season, and titles are still up for grabs in four North Bay leagues.

Press Democrat sportswriters Gus Morris and Kienan O’Doherty are here to guide you through all the scenarios as teams in Sonoma County and beyond wrap up their regular seasons while hoping to clinch a championship and/or earn a coveted playoff berth.

So check out episode 11 of the PD Preps Podcast before the action begins Friday night:

