PD Preps Podcast: Time for football playoffs

November 9, 2022, 1:19PM

In the latest edition of the PD Preps Podcast, Press Democrat sportswriters Gus Morris and Kienan O’Doherty break down the final week of the prep football regular season and tell you what you need to know as the playoffs loom.

With league titles being decided all around Sonoma County and beyond last Friday, and playoff squads learning their seedings Sunday, there’s plenty to dive into before the first round of playoffs begin Friday.

Check it out:

