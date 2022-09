PD Preps Podcast: What you need to know for Week 5 of prep football

Press Democrat sportswriters Gus Morris and Kienan O’Doherty once again break down the state of high school football in Sonoma County in the PD Preps Podcast.

In Week 5, some local teams get a break in the schedule while others are due for tough tests. Gus and Kienan have game breakdowns, predictions, recaps of last week’s action and more: