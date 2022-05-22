Petaluma advances in NCS baseball playoffs with a win over Tamalpais

Petaluma vaulted into serious contention in the North Coast Section Division II baseball playoffs with a convincing 8-1 win over visiting Tamalpais Saturday.

The Trojans cobbled together a 6-0 lead after only three frames behind hard throwing junior Aaron Davainis who threw too much gas for Hawk batters to square up for most of the afternoon.

The Trojans earned another home game with the victory as they will host Redwood of Larkspur on Wednesday in a semifinal game. Davainis had all the margin he needed as the big junior relied mostly on heaters low in the strike zone, and wound up striking out 10 along the way. He struck out the side in the top of the fifth inning.

Hawk leadoff hitter Jake Moore tried to break the pitching rhythm by laying out a perfect bunt for the first hit of the game for the Marin County Athletic League co-titlists, but they could not break the scoring drought until the top of the seventh on a legitimate knock by Mateo Bellisimo and a wild pitch.

Meanwhile Petaluma put together a 6-0 advantage after three innings, and Davainis cruised with no walks until the final frame. He had 90 strikeouts going into the game and reached the century mark with a blistering fastball.

The Trojans pieced together three hits and four runs in the bottom of the second inning and chased three Tamalpais pitchers from the proceedings. All-league sophomore leadoff hitter Dante Vachini had two hits, including a single and double to lead the hit parade.

Spencer Norman walked and singled to set himself up for a couple of runs scored for the Trojans. Catcher Raime Dayton tripled and scored two runs. Vachini improved his season batting average to .342 in the leadoff slot for the Trojans.

The lopsided win in front of a supportive home crowd was a bit of payback for Petaluma as the team suffered a 16-3 pounding by the Hawks in a pre-league contest.

The Trojans improved to 20-8 for the season.

Petaluma turned in a stellar defensive performance behind Davainis when the Hawks did manage to put the ball in play. The big right hander made it easier by locating the ball in the zone and allowing only three base runners.

Right fielder Wyatt Davis made a skidding grab of a sinking fly ball in the first frame to set the tone.

Tamalpais slips to 18-8 with the loss after tying with Marin Catholic for the MCAL championship.