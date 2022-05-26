Petaluma beats Redwood to advance to NCS baseball title game

It took some plate discipline, but the Vine Valley Athletic League champion Petaluma Trojans rallied in the late innings on Wednesday to eliminate pesky Redwood of Larkspur 5-2 in the semifinal round of the North Coast Section Division 2 baseball playoffs.

The Trojans earned another home game on Saturday when they host surprising Ukiah for the NCS title at 1 p.m.

Things did not start well for the home-standing Trojans who fell behind, 1-0 in the first frame with ace Aaron Davainis on the mound. A single with two outs by Kent Goodman got the run home.

It took the Trojans four innings before they bounced back with two runs to go ahead for good.

Rex Sole kept Petaluma in check by not beating himself with hits or walks until leadoff hitter Garrett Gracie rattled the first pitch he saw off the left field fence to start the fourth inning, and two runs would eventually cross the plate on a clutch hit by catcher Raime Dayton and a fly ball that was juggled in the Redwood outfield.

Petaluma tacked on two more runs in the fifth and another tally for insurance in the sixth.

The lead would be all the hard-throwing Davainis would need as he retired 15 batters in succession while his mates built a 5-1 advantage. After a solo home run by Luca Bove cleared the left field fence, Davainis settled in to strike out the final three batters.

The difference between the two teams was that the smooth-fielding Trojans did not hurt themselves, making all the essential defensive plays. The Trojans made eight infield plays without a mistake. Gracie had two hits for Petaluma as the Trojans outhit the Giants 6-4 overall.

Petaluma put the ball in play every inning against four Giant hurlers. The execution on defense by both clubs was outstanding. including a pair of well executed plays when runners were caught off base.

Davainis began to show signs of weariness in the final frame, and Petaluma had three relievers ready in the bullpen. The big junior steadied the ship, however, after the solo homer and he coasted his way to the finish line.

Redwood slipped to 20-8 overall with the defeat after finishing third in the Marin County Athletic League.

The Giants were beaten by Petaluma 4-1 in the first game of the season. The third-seeded Trojans continued to take good approaches in the batter’s box, and were patient enough to wait their turn which came in the fourth frame. Petaluma improved to 21-8 for the season.