Petaluma cheer team wins National competition

The Petaluma High competitive cheerleading team picked up right where it left off pre-pandemic, only on a higher level.

Petaluma’s team won the World Class Cheer National Championship in competition held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. It was a competition the Trojan team won in 2020 before the COVID pandemic canceled the event last year.

In addition to the overall championship, the team also won a choreography award.

This year, the championship was even more special since the Petalumans were competing in Advance Division after winning their first championship in the Intermediate Division.

“The competition in the Advance Division was amazing,” said Petaluma Coach Ty Camacho. “Our performance was very good. We had a couple of little slips, but our stunts were very good.”

Camacho said her team kept working on their routine right up until the last day. “We drove from Los Angeles and immediately held a practice. It was a long day, but it paid off,” the coach said. “It was important for us to have that practice.”

Their time on stage was pressure packed. The Trojans had 2 ½ minutes to prove their skills. “They had one shot to get it right,” explained Camacho. “We had to be at our best.”

“We just had those 2 minutes and 30 seconds that we were preparing for for the whole year,” observed Eva Harriman.

She was one of two sophomores on a mostly all-senior team, but fit right in with her older teammates. “The seniors were great, she said. “They invited me in like one of their own.”

Harriman said she is looking forward to a return next season, but acknowledged, “I don’t know if this year will ever be matched.”

One of those seniors who embraced Harriman was team captain Aleydis Reyes Sainos. She was part of the team that won the Intermediate title, but said this year was special.

“It was definitely different,” she said. “There was a different energy. We were all friends. We really bonded.”

She said having the entire year come down to one performance was “definitely nerve-wracking,” but she felt good about Petaluma’s chances. “I had full confidence in every person on the team,” she explained.

Members of Petaluma’s championship team were: Aleydis Reyes Sainos, Miguel Vizcarra, Natalia Napoli, Shelby Keen, Isabella Martini, Miyeko Burcina, Haylie Acosta, Eva Harriman, Jessica Spano, Leah Woodyatt and Kayla Kesterson.