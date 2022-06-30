It was around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday when the Pure Luxury limo bus pulled up at Atwater Tavern. The sounds of construction mixed with pop music from the patio speakers of the bar and a cool breeze swirled as the San Francisco fog kept the sun at bay.

Oracle Park, the home of the San Francisco Giants, was the backdrop and eventual destination for the 40-some people that emerged from the bus, close friends and family of Petaluma’s own Spencer Torkelson, the 2017 Casa Grande grad who’s in the midst of his rookie season with the Detroit Tigers.

Spencer Torkelson of the Detroit Tigers sprints to first base after clubbing a single in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Oracle Park in San Francisco. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Wednesday was the final game of the Tigers’ two-game series against the Giants, which has been a homecoming for the 22-year-old first baseman. This week was the first time that Torkelson played in the Bay Area since becoming a big leaguer at the start of the season.

“Just a really cool experience overall,” he said about the series in the locker room after Wednesday’s game. “Just to see my friends, family in the stands, and for them to see me on the field that I grew up dreaming of playing on. It was all very cool, very surreal and just a really cool experience.”

.@spennyt catching up with @PaulMaytorena, his high school coach from Casa Grande. He’s one of dozens who made the trip from Petaluma to see Torkelson play today. pic.twitter.com/dD81scVf7Y — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) June 29, 2022

In the first game of the series on Tuesday night, Torkelson estimated around 500 people from Petaluma would be in attendance. The number might not have been as large for Wednesday’s day game, but there were still plenty of Casa Grande, Petaluma Little League and even Petaluma High School hats and T-shirts sprinkled amid the orange and black.

Torkelson’s parents, Rick and Lori, were the first off the bus, both dressed in white Torkelson No. 20 jerseys. While they grew up Giants fans — as did Spencer, his older brother Matthew and most of the rest of their close and extended family — the hometown team has had to take a back seat since Torkelson was taken by Detroit as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft.

“We’re rooting for the Detroit Tigers today,” said Lori, “but the Giants are my second-favorite team.”

The group made its way into the park and down into the lower bowl with a little less than an hour until game time. Pregame batting and fielding work were already done and players were beginning to emerge from the dugouts for their final warmups.

A continent of people from Sonoma County traveled to watch former Casa Grande High School standout Spencer Torkelson, a first baseman with the Detroit Tigers, play the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Kids and teens gathered around the Tigers dugout, many equipped with hats, balls and pens, hoping for autographs from the North Bay native. Over the two-game stint, Spencer estimated he gave away north of 100 autographs.

Petaluma Valley Little League player Jayden Perry has his Petaluma Valley all-star cap signed by Casa Grande High School and Arizona State standout Spencer Torkelson of the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Oracle Park in San Francisco. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

“Spenny is extremely congenial,” his dad said. “He can’t say no.”

But that’s all right with Torkelson. It wasn’t that long ago that he was in their shoes.

‘He just had it’

Growing up, Spencer was a diehard Giants fan. His favorite player was Barry Bonds and on his bedroom wall in his Petaluma house was a painting of the Giants ballpark, then called Pacific Bell Park, done by a childhood teacher.

Detroit Tiger first baseman Spencer Torkelson, former Casa Grande High School and Arizona State standout, waits in the on deck circle for an at-bat against the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in San Francisco. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

He was back in that bedroom at the start of the week. He spent Sunday night and Monday back home in Petaluma. On Monday, he, Rick and Matthew got hooked up with a round of golf at the exclusive Mayacama Golf Club.

They went to dozens of Giants games growing up. Spencer and Rick were even at Game 7 of the 2012 National League Championship Series against St. Louis, when the Giants routed the Cardinals 9-0 under a torrential rainstorm.

“When I got out on the field yesterday, it was kind of like I had been here before, just because I had dreamt of it, I had visualized it and just kind of manifested it,” Torkelson said on Wednesday.