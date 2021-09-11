Petaluma goes to 3-0 after routing Piner

Petaluma High School coach Rick Krist can’t remember the last time his team was 3-0 during his 10-plus-year tenure as the team’s head coach.

“To be honest, I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t remember. It’s not a stat I usually remember.”

That’s a good problem to have.

The Trojans led 14-0 after one quarter, by five touchdowns at the half and pulled away with a running clock to a 54-7 win at Ellison Field on Friday night.

“I didn’t expect this kind of performance,” Krist said.

It was clear the Trojans had a clear numbers advantage over the Prospectors (1-1), which Krist pointed out allowed them to switch players out more often than Piner.

“We’re rotating in guys all the time, and they have the same guys all the time. I think it’s just tougher for them,” Krist said.

Petaluma focused on running the ball and passing when necessary, best epitomized early in the contest during the Trojans’ second scoring drive.

On the ninth play of a 40-yard drive, the Trojans drove inside the 10 for a fourth-and-goal opportunity at the 5. That’s when quarterback Henry Ellis rolled out right and found Neill Crudo for a five-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-0 early in the second quarter.

“I rolled out, I was thinking run once I got out, but then I saw my tight-end in the right corner,” Ellis said. “I gave it to him and he caught it. It was a great catch. He got his toes in. It felt good. Once we got that, I was feeling good.”

Ellis finished with five touchdowns, three on the ground and two in the air. His other touchdown pass was to Anthony Drolet, a 46-yard connection early in the second quarter which saw Drolet run across the center of the field, shake a defender and sprint to the end zone.

Krist said this Trojans team is one of the deepest he’s had.

“What I really like is we have a lot of weapons,” he said. “Years past, we’ve had good quarterback, good fullback — maybe a receiver.

“But we’re deeper this year. We got three tight ends, and four receivers, and six running backs, and two quarterbacks that can come in and really run our offense at any time. It’s nice. It’s a pleasant feeling to know that we have a guy that can step up. It gives us more options during the game.”

Ellis gave credit to the offensive line.

“The line is the best part of the team,” Ellis said. “We’re 20-deep on the line. Anyone can play any position. It’s good.”

The Prospectors did have one scoring touchdown — a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dominic Feliciano to Matthew Erickson in the second quarter.

Piner coach Terence Bell felt his team was a bit distracted with things outside of football.

“I think we have the best quarterback in our league, but we got to get people that want to execute,” Bell said. “We got to get people that want to execute … I think right now we’re showing glimpses, and that kind of hurts.”

The Trojans’ defense held the Prospectors’ rushing attack back all night, with Piner finishing with minus-21 rushing yards.

Petaluma will host Maria Carrillo next week, while Piner will go to Cloverdale, both nonleague contests scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Friday.