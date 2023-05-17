It is more than 2,850 miles from Petaluma to Tampa Bay, Fla. It is much longer from Petaluma High School to the National Football League.

That is the journey being traveled by Petaluma High graduate Luke Haggard, who is attempting to land a professional job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After a standout two-year career as an offensive tackle with the University of Indiana, Haggard had hopes of being chosen during the NFL draft. That didn’t quite work out, but the Petaluman did sign with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent.

Although he wasn’t drafted, Tampa Bay wasn’t Haggard’s only option. “A couple of other teams reached out to me, but I thought Tampa Bay was my best opportunity because they need linemen,” he said before leaving recently to attend the Buccaneers’ mini-camp. “I’m just going to compete for a position and try to earn a spot on the team.”

Haggard, a 2018 graduate, was an all-league two-way lineman at Petaluma High, earning a reputation as an aggressive defensive player.

Despite impressive high school credentials, Haggard received few four-year college offers and ended up at Santa Rosa Junior College. The biggest problem was that he wasn’t big enough for the line by major college standards. Although he stood 6-feet, 6-inches tall, he weighed only about 220 pounds in high school.

He was on the verge of giving up football altogether when Santa Rosa Junior College Head Coach Lenny Wagner intervened and convinced him to give Bear Cub football a chance.

Some chance. Wagner changed Haggard to exclusively an offensive player and he became a team captain, an All-Conference selection and an All-NorCal Region pick. By the time he finished junior college he was up to 260 pounds.

After his sophomore season at Santa Rosa, Haggard received offers from several colleges. He chose Indiana. “I just really fell in love with the school. It was my goal coming out of JC to play big-time college football,” he told the Argus-Courier after accepting the Indiana offer.

It proved a perfect fit.

He started six games during the 2020 COVID season and then blossomed, starting 11 games in 2021 and winning the team’s Chris Dal Sasso Award as the most outstanding lineman. This season he was up to 290 pounds and the leader of the offensive line.

“My experience at Indiana was awesome,” he said as he prepared to take the next step. “Playing in a big stadium in the Midwest where they are crazy about football was awesome.”

It wasn’t until the end of his junior season that Haggard began to seriously consider football after college.

“I was just trying to earn my way in football. I was not thinking about the NFL,” he said. “After my second season at IU, agents started to reach out to me and I begin to think it was actually possible.”

It is possible, but it is also something Haggard will have to earn.

“I have to be great,” he said in evaluating his chances of making the Tampa Bay team. “I have to be a quick learner. I have to be coachable and I have to show athletic ability.”

Those are traits Haggard has shown his entire athletic career, but just in case things don’t follow the plan, he does have a fallback plan.

“If football doesn’t work out, I want to be a firefighter,” he said.

While Petaluma has recently produced several professional baseball players, at one point having three players in the Major Leagues during the 2022 season, few have reached the NFL football pinnacle.

The latest was Casa Grande graduate Elijah Qualls, who was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017 draft and went on to earn a Super Bowl ring.

“It was really cool when Elijah got drafted,” said Trent Herzog, his coach at Casa Grande. “It was amazing for Elijah, his teammates, his coaches and the whole school.”

Herzog said that not being drafted doesn’t rule out Haggard’s chances of playing in the NFL. “A lot of free agents do make it and a lot of drafted kids don’t make it,” he pointed out.

Rick Krist, who coached Haggard at Petaluma High School, said he believes he has a chance of making it to the NFL.

“From what I know from talking to him and his parents, Luke has a legitimate shot at making the team,” Krist said. “It sounds like Tampa Bay is really high on him as a right tackle.”

He added, “It is always great to have a good kid get an opportunity for success. Luke was a good student, a good classmate. He really is a good person.”

Getting the opportunity is one thing, taking advantage of the opportunity is another, and Krist is confident Haggard will do everything he can to take advantage of the chance he has. “He has always put everything he had into whatever he did,” the coach said.

“For a small school like Petaluma to be a piece of his story is special.”