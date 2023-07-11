Yet another local ballplayer is headed to The Show.

Former Petaluma standout Sam Brown, who graduated in 2020, was drafted in the 12th round of the Major League Baseball draft Tuesday. The best part? He’s staying on the West Coast.

Brown, who played his first two years of college ball at the University of Portland before transferring to Washington State, will be headed to Southern California after being drafted by the Los Angeles Angels.

“It’s like a dream come true,” Brown said. “It’s been a lot of hard work ... they’re getting a hardworking competitor.”

The fact that he was drafted by the Angels is sure to make some of Brown’s family happy. He said his grandparents loved the Giants, his family loved the Dodgers, and his family in Los Angeles loved the Angels. The Angels also happen to be the team that has one of Brown’s favorite players, Mike Trout.

“I never really had a favorite team growing up, just more so watching players,” Brown said. “Definitely Mike Trout, Tim Lincecum, Barry Bonds.”

As a first-year Pilot at Portland, Brown was named a 2021 Freshman All-American, batting . 315 along with five home runs, 16 doubles and a triple. He was named to the All-West Coast Conference Second Team and All-WCC Freshman Team.

His second year saw him earn an All-West Coast Conference honorable mention, batting .247 with eight doubles, one triple, six home runs and 31 RBI while scoring 29 runs.

The first baseman then transferred to Washington State, where he shined even brighter.

Brown started all 52 games for the Cougars this past season. He batted .374 with 70 hits, 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 58 RBIs while scoring 38 runs and stealing five bases. He had 22 multiple-hit games and 19 multiple-RBI games and committed just one error in more than 270 chances. He was also named to the All-Pac-12 team.

“Sam Brown is one of the hardest-working players I’ve ever had,” said former Petaluma head coach Jim Selvitella, who coached Brown all four years with the Trojans. “Nobody wanted to improve his game as much as Sam ... when he first started, he was a freshman starting on varsity. He’s just an outstanding person and is easy to coach.”

Brown batted .330 in his four years as a Trojan, which included a .403 mark his sophomore year. He collected 77 hits, 51 RBIs and scored 50 runs.

